Poor M’nangagwa et al…… Never Learn
By Tendai Chamboko
It seems they never learn. Like cockroaches they fall into the same pool of milk and shrieking the same slogan which a Jonasi Zvobgo also once yelled “Pamberi na VaMugabe”. This is all done to impress the beast and quietly hope the robe would fall on them. Not only sloganeering, but changing a whole constitution to appease the beast and give him ultimate power, the very power that eventually kicks them off to the peripheries of power.
Is it not an irony or some coincidence that some month ago just like Jonasi, Dambudzo M’nangagwa, a Karanga, a lawyer, a Minister of Justice was fine-tuning the constitution to give more power to the beast, and seeing himself eventually getting on the throne.
Jonasi Zvobgo would eventually cry foul as he realises he has been duped and blurs,” Being a President is like a relay and you have to pass the button to the next person. Unfortunately, we gave the button to a Baboon and has run with the button into the mountain and have even climbed into a big tree and no one can get it from him”.
A replay of the Baboon setting is again with us as Dambudzo’s hopes are shattered with vomiting, running stomachs, supporters being locked, dragged to courts and being dismissed from the party.
Poor Dambudzo he forgets he also elbowed out a poor widow called Joyce under unclear circumstances. The poor widow was also convinced the crown was ready for her taking.
The campaign message was spiced with the message “bhora mugedhi” and all “Zanoids” rallied, with a whisper promise that beast would hand over power to the widow after victory, as was crafted and allowed in the new constitution. The Beast would assure the window, ”Once someone becomes a Vice President what follows is being the President”. The rest is history.
Poor Mukoma Simba Makoni he also thought he was the heir apparent and would be flattered, “we are sending you on the SADC mission to get experience and eventually take over”. Again the rest is history.
As they sipped tea and eating cakes, the Beast would smile and enthral poor Morgan Tsvangirai, assuring him that he would easy off and allow him to assume power in a very free and fair election with “credible” added to it.
A sparkle of hope has been played to many aspirants by the Beast and they have danced to the beast’s flute, throwing all reasonableness into the air and comprising principles to mollify the beast. They have come and gone. We all thought they are the eventual successors. Chris Ushewokunze, Border Gezi, Gideon Gono, you name them, all were mesmerised as the beast would soft-soap them as the best. Like dogs on leash they would become angry on behalf of the beast, biting anyone standing in the way of the beast and unleashing untold suffering to please the beast.
Poor War Vets, the Hunzvis, the Jona Moyos, Elliot Manyikas, the Jabulanis, Mutasas the list goes on, of the “never learners” of the Beast’s deceitfulness. Just like Jonasi it seems they have now also learned that they were cheering and butchering for a “baboon”.
Poor Sekeramayi, the Doctor, is now subtly being earmarked as the new heir apparent and it seems he is also slowly biting the Beast’s cheese.
The Zanu Youth are now the new foot soldiers of the Beast after the War Vets have been discarded. Of course they should be forgiven for not knowing that they are walking on the same paths which a
Jonasi once walked- “Va Mugabe Chete!”. The Youths are now the new land distributors and are given the same tonic,”You are our leaders of Tomorrow”.
The Beast’s message has changed from time to justify his stay in power, when faced with Political hurdle. After going through hurdle, he decides to simply forget the promise and continue.
“I will retire after removing the vestige of colonialism from Zimbabwe” was the initial message. This changed to something like, “Power to the People-Gutsa Ruzhinji”. Then came “land to the people”, the reason we went to war will have been achieved and retirement to follow. “The old man will retire after the 2013 elections……. will retire after restoring Zanu stability…… will retire after black empowerment”. The list goes on.
Not sure what the beast would be promising the people this time since everything has been given out. I am sure the master of deception, Jona Moyo(JM) will create something to please the Beast and make sure the beast does not fall, lest his(JM) skeletons would tumble out of the cupboards. JM forgets his crucifixion would come after the 2018 resounding victory.
With the impending 2018 Elections the apparatus have now been put in motion and the Beast tactfully leaves everyone guessing. Is it M’nangagwa, Sekeramai or Dr Amai to succeed? Keep people guessing. It is Political Art at its best by the Beast. To do the same thing for so long and repeat it and still have takers. They all bite the bait and go into full swing to campaign for the Beast, each one of them hoping the mantle would fall on them or will get the crumbles from the Beast table.
After the 2018 slay, again it will be the Beast himself, bragging, “I have won and got a mandate to run the full term”.
The earlier the contestants accept and realise that the Beast wants to die in power, the less heart aches and food poisoning they will experience.
Fortunately or unfortunately to some, the Beast’s doctors are doing a good job and we will still have the Beast in the 2023 elections, and thereafter to attain his ambition of reaching 100 years.(By the way the Teacher who taught the beast all the tricks of survival lived to 120 years).
We should not be worried on the Beast’s capacity to go around and run the country effectively. Mai Doctor has assured us she would help push the wheel chair, help the Beast to run the country.
How many times have we said this will be the Beast’s last run. “Haaaa Mdara this time akuda kuzorora(The old man this time now wants to rest)”. Poor delusionary M’nangagwas, Zanoids and Zimbabweans.
“No, the constitution would not allow him to run for a third term”, some would argue. Rubbish what constitution?
For how long shall one man hold a whole country at ransom. ————————————————————————-
I have made this contribution not as way of discouraging those fighting the tyranny but to awaken all, including those in Zanu, not to be used to destroy a country with so much potential, whose “brains” are now scattered all over and benefiting other countries, running away from one man. Just for once in 2018 let us unite and recognise where lies our problem.
Bob Dylan once sang “how many years can some people exist, before they’re allowed to be free…..how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see…. how many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry,….. how many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died”
Tendai Chamboko is a qualified teacher now working as a care nurse in the diaspora and yearns to come back home and make a difference to his country.
Historical revisionism: Mandela, Mnangagwa victims of partial truths and outright lies by memory manipulators
Prince Nyandoro – “There is a new tendency to not just suppress history, but to recreate it completely so that it serves the present. Many of the recent accounts by Zimbabwe’s leadership about struggle icons are often misleading or so fragmentary as to be deceptive. Narratives about Nelson Mandela and Emmerson Mnangagwa, for example, only tell either partial histories, half truths or outright lies.”
Ever mutating tendencies to transform inconvenient truths into convenient palatable half-truths: The peculiar cases of Mandela and Mnangagwa.
By Prince Nyandoro
The hard knuckled realism is that Zimbabweans, as a people, are so melancholic that they prefer to look at the dimming lights of a glorious yesteryear than at beaming lights of a bright future. At the very helm of this soothing but self-deceptive activity is the Republic´s First Person.
There is no iota of doubt that history effectively determines the morrow, but there are imminent dangers of pitching tents in the past. Making the past one’s permanent dwelling place, grossly compromises one’s relevance and competence in today and tomorrow’s world. As one’s competence diminishes, there is natural tendency to attempt altering the historical narrative by either magnifying one’s legacy and/or by dwindling the contributions of one’s peers.
In the past few weeks, President Mugabe has made consented efforts to distort reality and negatively reshape the legacies of legendary revolutionaries casting them either as bona fide reactionaries or timid souls that were at the very peripheral of the struggle.
The globally revered son of Africa, Mandela, has not been spared prompting the oldest revolutionary party on the continent to swiftly respond encouraging the President to focus on improving Zimbabwe’s ailing economy. Next in the firing line was the person of Vice-President Mnangagwa as extra effort was taken to thrust him as a lukewarm involuntary participant of the struggle who was far from the madding crowding on the battle front.
The irony is that both Mandela and Mnangagwa belong to rare breed of revolutionaries that faced treason charges for actually conducting military operations. By and large, the incarcerations of the majority of nationalists including President Mugabe was simply based on the ideas that they subscribed to rather than the actions they took.
To question the credentials of the very people that ignited the spark that transmuted into the fire that consumed the oppressive regimes in their respective countries is indeed to play a deceptive game of hide and seek with truism.
The lameness and shallowness of the effort to disaccredit these two luminaries is epitomized by the glaring fact that they are coming from an individual who was preoccupied with mastering how to hold a cup of tea like British royalty while others were learning how to hold the gun.
With some assistance from the souls of Good Samaritans and legal provisions and exemptions premised on youthfulness, Vice-President Mnangagwa like Mandela was spared the hangman and was sentenced to a lengthy term for treason.
The Vice-President and Mathew Malowa’s courageous act of blowing up a steam locomotive in Masvingo precedes the battle of Chinhoyi by more than 18 months and in essence marks the very beginning of the Second Chimurenga war. As a militant, the Vice-President was so fierce and ferocious that he earned
More than one nome de Guerra as he was referred to as Trabablas Dzokerai Mabhunu and Smart Tembo among other affectionate names.
It is the general nature of soldiers and militants to respect those who have distinguished themselves in the battlefield, and this is the reason why all bona fide war vets and decorated military Generals have been coming out fully supporting the Vice-President.
The admiration of tried and tested military personnel goes beyond the Zimbabwean borders, as Vice-President Mnangagwa gained the respect of the late President Samora Machel and the rest of Frelimo cadres when he was at Nechingweya in Tanzania.
After his release from prison, Vice-President Mnangangwa recommenced his liberation struggle activities in Zambia which was the epicenter of the revolution at the time. It is outright intellectual dishonesty to suggest that being in Zambia was hiding as he was country party secretary and very much part and parcel of the core the Chimurenga leaders based in the neighboring country.
His proximity to the action and other cadres is attested by the sounds of wedding bells when he was given General Tongogara’s sister’s hand in marriage. As an affectionate brother and decorated militant, General Tongogara had amply vetting the younger comrade and had the deepest of respect and trust for him.
At the time that the Vice-President went to Zambia, it was indeed the focal point of the struggle as evidenced with the presence of almost all members of the Dare reChimurenga. The equivalence of Zimbabwe’s Lancaster House agreement for Mozambique was signed on the 7th of September 1974 in Lusaka, Zambia and is referred to as the Lusaka Accord and paved way for the country’s independence in June 1975.
The decision to effectively shift ZANU’s base to the new independent Mozambique was precipitated by the aftermath of Chairman Chitepo’s unfortunate death. As visible cracks had been revealed within ZANU by the Nhari Rebellion, Zambian authorities suspected that the Chairman was factionalism collateral damage and they arrested ZANU high command leadership.
Chitepo’s death and ZANU high command arrests created a leadership vacuum, which was only filled when the young ZIPA cadres in Mgagao, Tanzania gave their support to President Mugabe and passed a vote of no confidence on Sithole. Initially President Samora Machel and Frelimo leadership were cautious about embracing President Mugabe, hence they hosted him in Quelimane which was far from both the capital Maputo and Chimoio, which acted as the headquarters for military operations.
The arrival of Vice-President Mnangangwa in Mozambique assisted the President to effectively take unchallenged control of the party and gain full trust of Frelimo’s top echelons. As a trained militant and age mate of most of the ZIPA cadres that were challenging the President’s authority, the Vice-President helped President Mugabe outmaneuver Dzinashe Machingura and other ZIPA members after Rex Nhongo had broken ranks with them.
After ascending to the role of Special Assistant to President Mugabe during the 1977 Chimoio congress, he was instrumental in convincing the hierarchy within Frelimo that the President was a true revolutionary who they ought to embrace. When the Vashandi rebellion commenced in 1978 to challenge the authority of President Mugabe, the Vice-President used his legal education and experience gained under the tutelage of Enock Dumbutshena to prosecute the rebels.
After being found guilty by Mozambican courts, Henry Hamadziripi, Rugare Gumbo, Augustine Chihuri, Happison Muchechetere were incarcerated in Mozambique until independence. As this was the last threat to the President’s grip on power before independence, the Vice-President literally paved way and delivered the crown to President Mugabe.
In essence, any attempt to distort reality or misrepresent facts in a bid to water down the contributions of the Vice-President are futile as his illustrious record speaks louder. As a tried and tested cadre who has diligently followed the revolution’s guiding principle to the letter for fifty-five years, Vice-President Mnangagwa has chosen golden silence and strategic diplomacy whenever his person is attacked.
Like all human beings, he has his fair share of shortcomings and has blundered along the way but it is essential that narratives are not altered in order to meet specific selfish agendas.
President Mandela and Vice-President Mnangagwa’s profiles of intellectually-gifted lawyers who not only comprehended that the albatross of oppression could only be vanquished through the barrel of the gun but enkindled the revolution by taking decisive military action when it mattered the most, will remain timeless references for all revolutionaries and revolutions. Khuluma Afrika
Eddie Cross: Counting our Blessings
Eddie Cross – I have many friends in Zanu PF but if they do not force this old man into retirement and take over the State and restore our sanity as a country, then they will leave the rest of us no choice but to use what is left of our democratic rights and totally remove the Party from Government. This beautiful country and great people deserve nothing less and then the great attributes of our country, which are now hidden behind the façade created by this failed President will emerge into the sunlight and make us proud to be Zimbabweans again.
By Eddie Cross
As I drove into our property in Bulawayo I heard the sound of a veld fire – frightening at this time of the year when the grass is bone dry and taller than a man’s head and no fire breaks. When I was a boy growing up on a farm in the Esigodini Valley we had a fire one year which started at the head of the valley and swept down along the Mountain range to the north, burning and killing everything in its path.
By law we had to respond and we loaded up the farm truck with staff, axes and panga’s and wet maize bags and water (to drink) and drove the 20 kilometers to where the farmers were trying to stop the fire.
We burned back from a road and when finally, the fire was out helped survey the damage – several hundred cattle, 5 homesteads and farm buildings and several vehicles were burnt out. This time – 60 years later, the fire brigade arrived in the form of three tenders and men with special beaters and a water bowser. They made short work of the fire and have just left to return to the station.
Three weeks ago, my wife had a small stroke at a filling station in Kwe Kwe – a town in the midlands of Zimbabwe. I got her into the back of my vehicle and drove to a private clinic run by two young doctors in the middle of town. They took one look at her and got her into the clinic and the battled for 4 hours to stabilize her so that we could move her back to Harare in an ambulance.
I am quite sure they saved her life. The Ambulance took her to Harare some 250 kilometers away – stopping every half an hour to check all her critical signs and to call the specialist waiting for us at the hospital. Halfway the ambulance service sent a more sophisticated vehicle with a doctor on board to take her to the Capital.
On arrival, we found the specialist waiting for her at midnight and she was taken into the hospital and was examined and treated. The ambulance staff called me every day for four days to find out if she was OK. They were fantastic. She is now at home with my daughter and recovering with few symptoms of the scare she gave me and everyone else. I was so proud of Zimbabwe at that point – I could not have expected better service anywhere in the world.
While this was happening my son, a pastor in Harare was in Michigan seeing his beloved daughter Rebekah into University to read for a degree in mathematics. She was Head Girl last year at school, took her A levels in December with the Cambridge University examinations Board and got a double A in Mathematics.
She is a mature 18 year old, plays sport and has significant leadership qualities. All her school life she was a minority as a white African in her class. She is also a sincere Christian and wants to go into research or teaching. She won a 75 per cent scholarship from the University on the strength of her academic record and I am sure they will discover what we already know, she is an outstanding student.
Some time ago I had dinner with the Vice Chancellor of Rhodes University in South Africa who was in Zimbabwe to recruit students for his University. He told me that one third of their enrolment were from Zimbabwe and that they were the corner stone of the University – the best students academically and the best paying students. They were also disciplined and hard-working and seemed to be “well rounded”. He went even further and said that he doubted the University could work as well as it did without the Zimbabwe students.
How do we do it? In the middle of a political, economic and social crisis we not only keep standing, but we deliver superb services on very little and our kids do well wherever they go in the world. Of course, in many areas we are a disaster, unemployment at 90 per cent of all adults, very poor standards at government schools and lousy, overcrowded State controlled hospitals. But wherever you go you will find friendly staff who will go the second mile for you. I paid my telephone account this morning – clean post office, shiny floors, two pleasant and helpful ladies at the desk, 2 minutes and I was out the door.
I know all about the negatives – the corruption, the road blocks, poor service in the Civil Service, nightmare conditions at the borders, but there are so many positives if you look for them.
This morning we watched the hurricane season in the West Indies, then a serious earth quake in Mexico, the near total destruction of the Cities in Iraq and Syria and the specter of a nuclear conflict in the Far East. Here it is spring – temperature about 25 c – humidity zero, and our flowering trees and shrubs are out. This year, after the wet season last year, the trees are superb. The Knobthorn’s are in full bloom and I am sure the Giraffe’s will be enjoying the flowers, the Jacaranda trees are almost out, the profusion of color is amazing against the stark brown grass and bare trees waiting for the first rains.
Lots of negatives, for sure, but piles of good things which give us a quality of life that is the envy of many.
Our President said in a speech this week “we have messed up”. What an understatement! This year we are going to break another world record – our budget deficit could reach half of all state income or well over US$2 billion. As a consequence the retail economy is unraveling – fuel is in short supply, the supermarket shelves are thinning out and may soon be empty, the currency in our bank accounts is worth 35 per cent less than 6 months ago and it will be 50 per cent in December. If you want to get your money out of the country you have to go into the stock market and buy a share which you can sell outside in South Africa or the UK. In the process you will pay a 70 per cent premium. Our stock market is the best performing stock market in the world, with prices doubling since the start of the year as people desperately try to get money out the bank and into something that will hold its value.
This morning, ignoring this huge fiscal crisis, Mr. Mugabe has left for New York to strut on the stage of the UN Assembly. He has taken 70 people with him including his whole family and all his children and even grand children, security staff and personal aides. He will have drawn US$3 million in cash from the Reserve Bank and his charter aircraft has every luxury on board that you can imagine – he gets a full sized bed and a doctor and every member of his entourage will draw allowances amounting to hundreds of dollars a day – dished out like confetti by the Presidents Party. His wife will spend thousands in New York shops and perhaps take a swipe with her hand bag at any shop attendant that does not bow at the waist.
Africa’s problem is that the leaders of the rest of the world will look on in disgust as he takes the stage in the UN and attacks everyone except fellow lunatics like North Korea. The specter of a leader who has dragged his country down into the gutters of the world, pretending he is somehow a champion of African causes should make every Africa in that great hall, cringe.
I have many friends in Zanu PF but if they do not force this old man into retirement and take over the State and restore our sanity as a country, then they will leave the rest of us no choice but to use what is left of our democratic rights and totally remove the Party from Government. This beautiful country and great people deserve nothing less and then the great attributes of our country, which are now hidden behind the façade created by this failed President will emerge into the sunlight and make us proud to be Zimbabweans again.
Eddie Cross
Bulawayo, 8th September 2017
Zimbabweans are reaping what they sowed…. enjoy the meal you prepared for yourself
Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo – Zimbabweans have made a bed and we have prepared the bed ourselves and we must not complain we must enjoy ourselves. Sometimes we tend to wonder and pour so many complains, and give blame to one person yet it is us who have sown these seeds since 1980.
With me the mathematics is very simple we are reaping what we sow. I’ve been to Zambia recently discussing policy matters with some academics, whom I was sharing with some few issues concerning the democracy of our country, each answer I would get from most Zambians is, it’s you who made Mugabe to be what he is today so enjoy the meal that you have prepared for yourself.
By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
Zimbabweans have made a bed and we have prepared the bed ourselves and we must not complain we must enjoy ourselves. Sometimes we tend to wonder and pour so many complains, and give blame to one person yet it is us who have sown these seeds since 1980.
Zimbabwe is a peaceful and loving nation, and it seems people can go to the extent of suffering, in fact if there is a nation where people enjoy poverty its Zimbabwe. they have never resorted to violence or any other means they would rather go for days without proper meals, or sleep on bank pavements and to them its normal because they are reaping where they sow.
DURING THE 80s ERA
If Ndabaningi Sithole, and other comrades were still alive I would tell them to be quiet today because it’s them who made Mugabe to be what he is today. They are the ones who declared that Mugabe should be there and no one should question why he is there.
Edgar Tekere withdrew from a crucial election that was supposed to have changed things by now, but alas he decided to withdrew his candidature at the last minute and therefore allowing Mugabe to go unopposed so he is the one who sowed those seeds and he must reap where he sowed.
During the last days of Tekere you would never imagine that he is the man who fought in the liberation struggle, he could not afford proper medication, he was living a terrible life, whilst Mugabe would enjoy luxurious trips, foreign trips with allowances whilst Tekere himself was languishing in poverty.
I remember meeting Tekere at headlands mall in 2012. I couldn’t believe that he is the man who fought for our struggle, and to me I would never sympathise with him because he is the one who sowed these seeds and he had to reap where he sowed.
He was supposed to have stopped all this by making sure Mugabe doesn’t romp to victory in 1989. He never gave proper reasons why he withdrew his candidature last minute but whether he was given money or it was personal, today we are in this mess because of Tekere who decided to make an insignificant decision, so we are reaping what we sow.
EDDISON ZVOBGO THE ONE WHO AUTHORED THE CONSTITUTION
This man was cheated and told that if you write and insert these clauses honestly you are the one who will take over the throne. How many people were promised to take the throne by Mugabe himself? So many people and they waited patiently but alas some simply went to their graves in a bitterly way.
They should not even blame anyone because they are the ones who made Mugabe to be what he is and they are reaping what they sow. these are the fruits they must enjoy them quietly some of the comrades their families are suffering but they fought in the liberation struggle.
Zvobgo wrote a very controversial constitution, inserting some draconic laws, laws that were very punitive and oppressive thinking that once he is in power he would use those same laws to achieve his own objectives, but alas he never saw the day, when he died he died a miserable death, he was neglected, and he died a heavy bitter man, he was clashing with the same Mugabe calling him all sorts of names, who is to blame? It is him Zvobgo who must enjoy the fruits because he is the one who sow the seeds, and he made the bed for himself and he must enjoy the sleep.
WEBSTER SHAMU AND HIS CREMORA PROPAGANDA
I remember Webster Shamhu during his days when he was the Zanu PF commissariat no one thought Shamhu would leave that office, everyone thought he was there for ever, he went to the extent of referring Mugabe as the cremora of this country. He told a big gathering that Mugabe was there forever and no one would remove him, we will defend him at any cost, today Shamhu is nowhere.
He was dismissed from his party position. He was baby dumped and today Shamhu is nowhere and he is suffering. These are the results of Shamhu’s words and he must never complain.
When Zimbabweans were coming up with a joint statement that enough is enough we have suffered, himself he was dismissing those statements, he even referred those who were calling for Mugabe to step down as enemy of the struggle. Today were is Shamhu? These Zanu gurus do not even learn a lesson that it is Mugabe alone and his family he does what suits him, so as for Shamhu enjoy the bed you prepared for yourself.
DIDYMUS MUTASA THE GAMATOX CHIEF STRATEGIST
I used to interact with Mutasa several times when he was the State security Minister, during my days in Headlands and Rusape on professional grounds. We used to engage him a lot. Mutasa was the most feared man in Manicaland Province, each time Mutasa would arrive in Headlands or Rusape you could tell that the atmosphere has changed but alas recently when I saw Mutasa walking in Rusape, people never bothered.
He is the man who told people that he is ready to die for Mugabe, if anyone tries to remove Mugabe from office, we will do anything to protect his office, and he went further to tell people that Mugabe is there to stay and nothing will happen to him, we gave him the power, and guess what the same man who was saying those words, he was failing to pay rentals and electricity bills for his Chisipite house, and he was begging for help from Mugabe.
He tried to cross the floor by joining NERA opposition party but he could not survive the heat of the state machinery, but alas who will ever sympathise with him, he is reaping what he sow and he should never say anything but rather keep quiet and enjoy the fruits of the struggle. Today Mutasa is an ordinary person failing to make end meet.
VICTOR MATEMADANDA
I remember the current executive of the war veterans declaring that we will go back to war if Mugabe loses the general elections, but today the same Matemadanda needs solidarity whilst he is prison. He needs sympathy from all Zimbabweans whilst he is languishing in remand prison. He is the same man who told Zimbabweans to go to hell, Mugabe is there to stay and remain in office.
Why complaining today Matemadanda, you simply need to close your mouth and enjoy what you sow, when Zimbabweans were telling you that democracy is decaying in Zimbabwe, poverty levels have escalated, human rights issues are at stake, it made no sense to you until you were dragged to Harare central for simply making your rights known, and you must enjoy the fruits of the struggle you were talking about. These are the same people who have made to be where we are today because of their ignorance.
JOICE TEURAI ROPA MUJURU THE NPP LEADER
I remember Joice Mujuru when she was the State Vice President she would declare Mt Darwin a no go area for opposition telling everyone in Mash Central that everyone should vote for Mugabe and Mugabe was born to live and rule, and he must be there for ever, but alas today Mujuru was barred from addressing a rally in Chinhoyi recently, when she attempted to force her way to the gathering she was tear-gassed by the brutal police, alas why would Mujuru complain when she is the same person who told people in Mash Central that Mugabe is there to stay and going to the congress is just a formality otherwise he is there to stay.
She is part of the crew that made Mugabe to be what he is today and she must enjoy the fruits quietly. Who will believe Mujuru today telling people to bring change when she was enjoying state power she was untouchable and the same woman who used to protect Cuthbert Dube’s corruption at NASA house, is now calling for Zanu PF to go when she is the same person who made Zanu PF to be what it is today?
ZANU PF STALWARTS ( KUDZAI CHIPANGA)
When I look at Chipanga I feel sorry for him because he doesn’t know what Zanu PF is all about, in shona they “ NEZANU TAMBA VAKACHENJERA” meaning you should play your cards well. He must as well know that he is not the first youth secretary, he must ask his predecessor what happened to them. Godfrey tsenengamu was a casualty after heaping praises on Mugabe what happened to him, he was expelled from Zanu PF the next day. The likes of Togarepi Pupurai and others. He refers Mugabe like our saviour imagine. You can do everything in life but never go to the extent of referring an earthly person like our saviour Christ. That’s blasphemy, and we should desist from making such utterances.
Mugabe is a human being, a mortal man who makes mistakes and for you to compare him with Christ just because your stomach is full, one should not cheapen himself to that extend. Such praises are seeds that are difficult to uproot, in future Chipanga should not cry foul because he is the one who has sown the seeds and he must enjoy, for today Kudzie enjoy but tomorrow don’t cry foul, enjoy the fruits you have sown for yourself. Kudzai Chipanga there were people who did what you did before but today they are regretting, that is life.
MORGAN TSVANGIRAI
Morgan Tsvangirai had an opportunity to rule this country in 2008, and he should be completing his last term alas he decided to leave for Botswana. He had a good start and he made Mugabe to run for his good money, nevertheless a day would not pass in Politburo without mentioning his name.
He is the man who made Zanu PF to run around using state machinery after realising that Morgan was almost there, to the highest throne of the land but today the same Morgan sowed seeds which made Mugabe to remain at State House. Tsvangirai promised people that he will not abandon the struggle till he is there at Munhumutapa but alas he abandoned the struggle along the way.
When people were calling for reforms in the GNU he openly told them off that he was enjoying tea with Mugabe at State House and they should not worry because Zanu PF is in its dying minutes. He protected Mugabe during the GNU era and many of his erstwhile would not say a word because it is him Morgan who was protecting Zanu PF from falling.
He went to the extent of heaping praises on Mugabe and people wondered whether it is the same Tsvangirai who was a fiery critic of his arch rival Robert Mugabe. Today the same Morgan is at Highlands’s mansion and Mugabe is at blue roof, how then you can call for Zanu PF to step down when you are enjoying in the comfort zone. You have sown the seeds and you must enjoy the fruits. How many Monday meetings did Morgan have with Mugabe? Where are we today? Where are his supporters? These are the same questions that he should ask himself.
1 MILLION MARCH BY YOUTHS
Many times I look at the youths who participate in these so called youth interface rallies and these solidarity marches and I always ask myself a question or in fact so many questions and here are the following questions which I fail to get proper answers:
– Are these youths honest with their marches?
– Is it by choice or what?
– Where do they get time to march when it is time to work for their families?
– Do they have families?
– Do they have proper clothing and food for them to march?
– Is it their initiative?
Why then would they complain when it is them who march to show solidarity to their leaders? You hear so many youths complaining in the streets of Harare that we are suffering with no food yet these are the same youths who have been telling people that they are going to put Mugabe to the throne as our Life President of this country.
I’ve seen most of them marching in Harare and after the march, next thing they will be found sleeping in pavements of Harare buildings and majority of them begging for food in the evening in town, my question would then be, why complaining yet they have been marching showing solidarity to Mugabe with one clear message “Mugabe is there to stay”. So let them sleep in pavements and enjoy that, as for me personally I will never blame Mugabe because it is us, them who have made Mugabe what he is today and we should continue clapping hands for him and continue heaping praises on him.
EMMERSON MNANGAGWA “POPULARLY KNOWN AS ED NGWENA”
He is a strong Lawyer who has strong legal brains and he went to liberation struggle together with Mugabe and he has been with Mugabe for the past 40 years and today he is now the State Vice President. He served in different portfolios as the minister of justice, Defence, Social and rural amenities etc. and he is the man who openly told people that if you don’t vote for Mugabe you risk your lives.
Many people feared him, especially in Midlands he made people to run for their dear lives, today he needs sympathy from the same Zimbabweans whom he insulted. He went to the extent of heaping praises on Mugabe and he openly told people that Mugabe will not be challenged and he is one centre of power and no one should ever dare to question that because Mugabe himself is right in everything he does.
ED was embarrassed by the same man he heaped praises on and he went further to humiliate his deputy in front of his wife and supporters, alas why then would ED complain to Mugabe about his wife, he is the one who made Mugabe to be what he is and he prepared a bed for himself and he should actually lie on it and enjoy his meal he prepared for himself.
Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (SIPAR) which is responsible for Policy Analysis and Research.
He is also an academic, Researcher and political analyst based in Zimbabwe and Zambia. He can be contacted at [email protected]