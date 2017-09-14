News
Ntouba joins controversial red card brigade
When Dynamos’ Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa Ntouba lost his senses in a moment of madness at Rufaro on Sunday, he probably didn’t imagine his subsequent expulsion would trigger a chain of events that would see his name trending throughout the football world.
By Robson Sharuko
Riled by a frustrating afternoon in which the dominance he has often enjoyed over the domestic Premiership’s defenders, whom he had been bullying into submission, was countered by an ultra-physical approach by the Highlanders back-line, Ntouba snapped and head-butted Peter Muduhwa, the man who had been tasked with shadowing him.
It’s the second big game in a year that Muduhwa has been head-butted by an opposition striker after the Bosso defender was also struck by CAPS United’s then chief striker Leonard Tsipa at Barbourfields in a league match which the Green Machine eventually lost 0-1 as Highlanders took full advantage of their numerical superiority.
The Cameroonian didn’t protest his dismissal, in an acknowledgement to referee Arnold Ncube he thoroughly deserved his punishment, and walked off to the dressing room to deal with the consequences of his moment of weakness in which, for the first time since his arrival here, his ice-cool temperament had betrayed him.
And, no one can blame him for the ugly drama which has followed, torched by a very controversial decision by the ZIFA Referees Committee to rescind his expulsion, after an equally ill-advised move by the Dynamos leadership to request for its nullification, with the decision being announced barely a day after Sunday’s match.
The decision triggered a tremor of both discontent and disbelief, within the domestic football community, with CAPS United fans — who lost the first edition of the Harare Derby when they were forced to play without their suspended chief striker Dominic Chungwa — crying foul.
Some neutrals have also claimed the decision can be viewed as trying to give a helping hand to the Glamour Boys in their tough duel for the league title which features Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum, a charge ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa has vigorously rejected.
Some Dynamos fans have joined the dissenting voices of those who feel the decision is fatally flawed and its execution, which would see Ntouba featuring in their next two league matches — including the Harare Derby — would be grossly unfair.
They have turned to social media for their crusade, appealing to their coaches not to field Ntouba in the next two league matches, saying doing so would devalue their success in the event the Glamour Boys go all the way and are crowned champions this season.
‘’I do not like it (the red card reversal), as an avid Dynamos FC supporter since 1985 when listening over the radio to my debut entrance in the giant National Sports stadium (1995) when Morgan Nkathazo made Peter Fanwell bite the dust just nine seconds into the first half and I almost cried,’’ Tapiwa Jumoh, wrote to this newspaper.
‘’But I later smiled out of this NSS after Dynamos recovered via Vitalis Takawira and Simon Chuma/Tauya Mrehwa, the first game when LLyod Mutasa rejoined from Tanganda and Geoffrey Paradza was exceptional.
‘’This decision is a complete practice of in-house apartheid and can be (wrongly) interpreted by those with a soft-spot for Highlanders. If I made decisions at Dynamos I will not play Christian for the two following games.’’
The Premier Soccer League have also plunged into the drama by saying as far as they are concerned, Ntouba remains suspended for DeMbare’s next two league matches because there were some procedural flaws in the way the Glamour Boys took their case to the ZIFA Referees Committee.
The PSL said the Dynamos leadership should have deposited a $1 000 fine in protest with the league, in the event they were not happy with some issues related to the game, even though those areas shouldn’t touch on decisions made by the referee which the league said was final.
Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane said it was important for domestic football leaders to respect the conflict resolution mechanism in the game.
Critics of the ZIFA leadership, especially Chiyangwa, have also been feasting on the drama that has followed Monday’s announcement of the nullification of the red card, with some suggesting this should go into the Guinness Book of Records, for all the wrong reasons, because it was a first in world football.
But, is that the case?
Well, it appears Ntouba has, unwillingly, been dragged into a league of red cards saga by the events of the past few days.
ANDY HALLIDAY, RANGERS MIDFIELDER, JANUARY 2016
Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday had his red card against Hibernian, for violent conduct after seemingly attacking Fraser Fyvie of Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership match on December 28, 2015, rescinded by the country’s football authorities.
Instead, Fyvie — who was struck in the chest by Halliday, was later banned for two games for simulation after holding his head in the immediate aftermath despite the contact being chest-to-chest.
Rangers appealed and a Scottish Football Association tribunal panel ruled in their player’s favour. ‘’The red card shown to Andy Halliday in last week’s 4-2 victory over Hibernian has been reduced to a yellow card following a successful appeal by Rangers,’’ the club said.
‘’The midfielder was dismissed for violent conduct for an alleged head-butt on Fraser Fyvie, but after the Hibs player was banned for simulation, Halliday’s red was reduced to a caution for adopting a threatening and/or aggressive attitude.
‘’He is therefore free to play in this weekend’s Scottish Cup tie with Cowdenbeath.’’
RYAN JACK, RANGERS MIDFIELDER, AUGUST 2017
Jack was sent off by referee John Beaton last month in his team’s 2-3 defeat to Hibernian after clashing with forward Anthony Stokes.
The referee, John Beaton, ruled that Jack had head-butted Stokes.
Television replays showed that the midfielder moved his head towards Hibs striker Anthony Stokes in an apparent head-butt.
The case was heard by a Scottish FA panel and the referee’s decision, which would have seen Jack miss both the Hearts and Ross County, was overturned on appeal.
The same tribunal also overturned one of the red cards shown to Motherwell defender Charles Dunne.
ADRIAN FORBES, LUTON TOWN STRIKER
Forbes, the leading scorer at Luton Town then, was sent off in the 2-2 draw against Stockport County for head-butting Danny Jackman but referee Alan Butler’s decision was reversed by the English Football League tribunal.
WEST HAM’S LUCKY RED CARD CHARM
Four of the last five West Ham players to be sent off have won their appeals —and on top of that twice video panels issued retrospective bans against opposition players who should have been given their marching orders at the time.
KOMPANY LEADS THE LUCKY CONTROVERSIAL BRIGADE
Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany, sent off by referee Mike Dean for a challenge on Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, had his red card and subsequent three-match ban overturned.
He leads a list of high-profile footballers who have succeeded in that endeavour, with all the controversy associated with that, who include Darron Gibson, Carlton Cole, Anthony Gerrard, Adam Smith, Wayne Routledge and Sofiane Feghouli.
Ntouba is the latest addition to this controversial brigade although, unlike the others — where the regulations are very clear that an appeal against an expulsion can be tolerated by the football chiefs — his case is different in that the PSL say there is no provision for that in the regulations governing the domestic game.
Immigration
Mudede suspends issuance of emergency passports
The Registrar-General’s Office has temporarily suspended issuing emergency passports to clear a backlog of over 2 000 passports.
By Nqobile Tshili
Members of the public who are seeking the emergency travelling documents are forced to apply for the ‘normal’ passport, which costs $53 and is now being released after about two months as a result of the backlog. Normally, the passport is released within three weeks of application.
An emergency passport, which takes 24 hours to be released costs $318, while the one released in three days costs $253. In an interview yesterday, Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said his office was trying to clear the passport backlog, hence the need to temporarily reject new applications for emergency passports.
“We have a backlog of nearly 2 000 passports and that’s a lot,” he said. “We have not suspended issuing passports, there is a backlog that we are trying to clear. This thing is temporary. We don’t force situations.
“If you want to use the word we have ‘slowed down’ in accepting applications, that’s the right language to use. We will start accepting applications for emergency passports once we clear the backlog.”
Mr Mudede said it will not make sense for his office to continue accepting new applicants for emergency passports when his officers were battling to clear the backlog. He said his office did not want to find itself being persecuted publicly for failing to deliver, hence the need to slow down in taking people’s money.
“We must deal with the backlog and finish before we open again for new applications,” said Mr Mudede. “To accept new applications and just park them is not the right thing to do. You wouldn’t like that, you will say ‘no no why have you accepted my money when you cannot deliver’,” he said.
Many people who applied for normal passports, some as far back as May this year, are yet to receive them and this has been blamed on the reduced numbers being processed by the RG’s office. The applicants said they were in the dark as to what had caused the delays given that in the past it was just a three-weeks wait for a normal passport. The Chronicle
Accidents
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
By Thupeyo Muleya
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Local
Mugabe bails out Chitungwiza
President Robert Mugabe has evoked Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to stay the attachment and sale in execution of Chitungwiza Municipality’s property and avoid exposing over 354 000 residents to health risks due to poor service delivery.
By Fidelis Munyoro
President Robert Mugabe has evoked Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to stay the attachment and sale in execution of Chitungwiza Municipality’s property and avoid exposing over 354 000 residents to health risks due to poor service delivery.
Chitungwiza recently lost property to creditors who went to court in a bid to recover their funds. The protection of the town’s property by Mugabe came as Government yesterday announced the suspension of Chitungwiza town clerk Mr George Makunde, who now faces disciplinary action. A caretaker council led by Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira is running the affairs of Chitungwiza.
In an extraordinary Gazette published yesterday, President Mugabe invoked the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures][Extension of State Liabilities Act to the Assets of Chitungwiza Municipality] Regulations, 2017, to protect the council assets.
This comes after the High Court last week gave a green light for council property to be auctioned over spiralling debts. Council owes various creditors over $66 million, against an annual budget of less than $30 million.
The Statutory instrument notes that if a situation affecting, for instance the general public of Zimbabwe cannot be dealt with adequately in terms of any law and, because of its urgency, it is inexpedient to await for the passage through Parliament of an Act to deal with it.
The President is then empowered in terms of Section 2 of the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures] [Chapter 20:10] to make such regulations as he considers will deal with the situation.
In Chitungwiza’s case, a situation had arisen following the court ruling which led to the attachment of council property, exposing resident to health risks. According to the Statutory Instrument, the attached assets included vehicles, equipment used for refuse collection, repairing sewer blockages and burst pipes, fire fighting and prevention, road maintenance and other assets essential for the delivery of basic service to the residents.
“And whereas the inability to provide the aforesaid services in consequence of attachment is likely to expose the residents of the municipality to catastrophic health risks resulting from uncollected refuse, sewer blockages and interrupted water supply from burst pipes,” reads the gazette.
“…it is estimated that the lives of over 354 000 residents are at the immediate risk of contracting diseases such dysentery, typhoid and cholera unless immediate action be taken to prevent any such outbreak.”
Addressing a press conference last night, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the rampant disregard of good governance at Chitungwiza Municipality had reached a stage where national intervention was required.
“His Excellency has since intervened by invoking the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to protect the assets of Chitungwiza residents and from associated health risks,” said Minister Kasukuwere. “To that end, Statutory Instrument 110 of 2017 has been gazetted.”
Minister Kasukuwere said a decision was also taken to suspend Mr Makunde. “He was served with suspension today (yesterday), by the caretaker council,” he said. “He will appear before a disciplinary committee and the matter will be taken to its logical conclusion.” Minister Kasukuwere was happy that the caretaker council had moved in and established itself without much ado.
He said it was in touch with the situation on the ground. “Sadly, the legacy that it has inherited is one of administrative and financial chaos and efforts to bring about change have been resisted by the workers at various levels, thereby hindering and, in some cases, thwarting progress,” he said. “In addition, the residents of Chitungwiza have lost faith in the council and are no longer contributing financially.”
Last month, the Sheriff of the High Court attached and removed at least seven top-of-the-range council vehicles and cleared all the local authority’s head office of all furniture over a $600 000 outstanding debt.
The debt arose after Chitungwiza sold stands to Metropolitan Bank in 2007 in Nyatsime. The bank later realised that the allocation was chaotic since other people had been allocated the same piece of land.
Metbank paid $1 027 000 for 63 000 square metres of land, but the stands were never properly allocated.
Chitungwiza repaid party of the debt, leaving an outstanding balance of $600 000. The Herald