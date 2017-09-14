Local
Mugabe bails out Chitungwiza
President Robert Mugabe has evoked Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to stay the attachment and sale in execution of Chitungwiza Municipality’s property and avoid exposing over 354 000 residents to health risks due to poor service delivery.
By Fidelis Munyoro
Chitungwiza recently lost property to creditors who went to court in a bid to recover their funds. The protection of the town’s property by Mugabe came as Government yesterday announced the suspension of Chitungwiza town clerk Mr George Makunde, who now faces disciplinary action. A caretaker council led by Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira is running the affairs of Chitungwiza.
In an extraordinary Gazette published yesterday, President Mugabe invoked the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures][Extension of State Liabilities Act to the Assets of Chitungwiza Municipality] Regulations, 2017, to protect the council assets.
This comes after the High Court last week gave a green light for council property to be auctioned over spiralling debts. Council owes various creditors over $66 million, against an annual budget of less than $30 million.
The Statutory instrument notes that if a situation affecting, for instance the general public of Zimbabwe cannot be dealt with adequately in terms of any law and, because of its urgency, it is inexpedient to await for the passage through Parliament of an Act to deal with it.
The President is then empowered in terms of Section 2 of the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures] [Chapter 20:10] to make such regulations as he considers will deal with the situation.
In Chitungwiza’s case, a situation had arisen following the court ruling which led to the attachment of council property, exposing resident to health risks. According to the Statutory Instrument, the attached assets included vehicles, equipment used for refuse collection, repairing sewer blockages and burst pipes, fire fighting and prevention, road maintenance and other assets essential for the delivery of basic service to the residents.
“And whereas the inability to provide the aforesaid services in consequence of attachment is likely to expose the residents of the municipality to catastrophic health risks resulting from uncollected refuse, sewer blockages and interrupted water supply from burst pipes,” reads the gazette.
“…it is estimated that the lives of over 354 000 residents are at the immediate risk of contracting diseases such dysentery, typhoid and cholera unless immediate action be taken to prevent any such outbreak.”
Addressing a press conference last night, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the rampant disregard of good governance at Chitungwiza Municipality had reached a stage where national intervention was required.
“His Excellency has since intervened by invoking the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to protect the assets of Chitungwiza residents and from associated health risks,” said Minister Kasukuwere. “To that end, Statutory Instrument 110 of 2017 has been gazetted.”
Minister Kasukuwere said a decision was also taken to suspend Mr Makunde. “He was served with suspension today (yesterday), by the caretaker council,” he said. “He will appear before a disciplinary committee and the matter will be taken to its logical conclusion.” Minister Kasukuwere was happy that the caretaker council had moved in and established itself without much ado.
He said it was in touch with the situation on the ground. “Sadly, the legacy that it has inherited is one of administrative and financial chaos and efforts to bring about change have been resisted by the workers at various levels, thereby hindering and, in some cases, thwarting progress,” he said. “In addition, the residents of Chitungwiza have lost faith in the council and are no longer contributing financially.”
Last month, the Sheriff of the High Court attached and removed at least seven top-of-the-range council vehicles and cleared all the local authority’s head office of all furniture over a $600 000 outstanding debt.
The debt arose after Chitungwiza sold stands to Metropolitan Bank in 2007 in Nyatsime. The bank later realised that the allocation was chaotic since other people had been allocated the same piece of land.
Metbank paid $1 027 000 for 63 000 square metres of land, but the stands were never properly allocated.
Chitungwiza repaid party of the debt, leaving an outstanding balance of $600 000. The Herald
Immigration
Mudede suspends issuance of emergency passports
The Registrar-General’s Office has temporarily suspended issuing emergency passports to clear a backlog of over 2 000 passports.
By Nqobile Tshili
Members of the public who are seeking the emergency travelling documents are forced to apply for the ‘normal’ passport, which costs $53 and is now being released after about two months as a result of the backlog. Normally, the passport is released within three weeks of application.
An emergency passport, which takes 24 hours to be released costs $318, while the one released in three days costs $253. In an interview yesterday, Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said his office was trying to clear the passport backlog, hence the need to temporarily reject new applications for emergency passports.
“We have a backlog of nearly 2 000 passports and that’s a lot,” he said. “We have not suspended issuing passports, there is a backlog that we are trying to clear. This thing is temporary. We don’t force situations.
“If you want to use the word we have ‘slowed down’ in accepting applications, that’s the right language to use. We will start accepting applications for emergency passports once we clear the backlog.”
Mr Mudede said it will not make sense for his office to continue accepting new applicants for emergency passports when his officers were battling to clear the backlog. He said his office did not want to find itself being persecuted publicly for failing to deliver, hence the need to slow down in taking people’s money.
“We must deal with the backlog and finish before we open again for new applications,” said Mr Mudede. “To accept new applications and just park them is not the right thing to do. You wouldn’t like that, you will say ‘no no why have you accepted my money when you cannot deliver’,” he said.
Many people who applied for normal passports, some as far back as May this year, are yet to receive them and this has been blamed on the reduced numbers being processed by the RG’s office. The applicants said they were in the dark as to what had caused the delays given that in the past it was just a three-weeks wait for a normal passport. The Chronicle
Bizarre
Unpaid traditional healer holds children for ransom
A SELF-STYLED traditional healer in Gweru has detained two minor children for four years after their mother failed to pay two beasts for the treatment of a rare foot disease.
By Freedom Mupanedemo
The kids, now aged 11 and 15 were aged 7 and 11, respectively when their mother, Ms Simangele Zimba (33) handed them over to the inyanga, Juliet Mpofu, popularly known as Gogo Maphilisa in 2013 so she could treat them.
The traditional healer who is insisting on the payment of the two beasts before releasing the children, is so benevolent that she is paying school fees for the two children who are in grades Three and Six at Nyozani Primary School in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province.
The traditional healer is also taking great care of their upkeep and as such the children are now refusing to go back to their family.
Gogo Maphilisa confirmed that she was detaining the kids over non-payment of the bill. “The kids are in good health. I healed them. They are going to school. All I want is payment for the job I did. Just two beasts,” she said.
Asked if the upkeep and school fees did not cost her much more than the two cows she is owed, she said she was following the principles of the occult.
“The payment of the two beasts is a matter of principle. It is also a matter of principle that children should wear good clothes, eat good food and attend school. I will, however, not release them as long as payment is outstanding,’’ she said.
Police in Gweru are now negotiating with both the traditional healer and the children who are vehemently refusing to reunite with their mother.
Officer-in-charge Gweru Rural Police Station Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe, confirmed police mediation but referred all questions to the Acting Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, who could not be reached. “Yes, we have such a case but I am not allowed to speak to the Press. Get comment from the provincial spokesperson,’’ he said.
According the children’s mother, Gogo Maphilisa had initially indicated she would “admit” the kids for only two months so that she monitors the healing process before releasing them back to their mother.
She said it was unfortunate that she failed to raise the money to buy the beasts hence the impasse.
“I did not personally know Gogo Maphilisa but when I approached my brother about the children’s rare disease in 2013, he said he knew Gogo Maphilisa, a traditional healer and took me to her. She told us to bring the kids for two months saying after the period they will be healed.
“When we got to Gogo Maphilisa’s house in Mkoba 18, with the kids she examined them and told us that she would need at least two months for them to heal. She indicated that she needed to admit them so that she monitors the healing and I had no choice but to agree on that arrangement because my kids could not put on shoes owing to the problem.
“My brother who is in Gweru promised he would be visiting the boys every now and then to check on their recovery and would bring the boys back home once they were healed,” said Ms Zimba from Romac on the outskirts of Gweru. She said since 2013, she has not been allowed to see her children after Gogo Maphilisa changed goal posts, demanding that she pays two beasts first.
She said she recently decided to report the matter to the police at Gweru Rural Police Station after Gogo Maphilisa remained adamant that she would not release the kids.
“I have been patient trying to reason with her with my brother stopping me from going to the police to report the matter. I visited Gogo Maphilisa at her house in Mkoba 18 several times but I did not see my kids. I was later to be told she was hiding them somewhere in Shangani that is when I became worried.
“My brother went to Shangani and met the kids but insisted that reporting to the police should be the last resort.
“His argument was that the kids were in good health and he was negotiating with Gogo Maphilisa to release them but unfortunately this did not happen,” she said.
Ms Zimba said she only reunited briefly with her kids last Friday at Gweru Rural Police Station when Gogo Maphilisa was summoned to the police station.
“Just imagine meeting your kids after four years at a police station? It’s very painful.
Gogo Maphilisa who claimed she stayed under water for four years from where she emerged with healing powers, said she was happy that following the intervention of police at Gweru Rural Police Station, Ms Zimba agreed to pay for her services. “The kids’ mother also agreed that I stay with them while she looks for money to make a down payment in appreciation of what I did for them,” she said.
The children told our Midlands Bureau that they are comfortable staying with the traditional healer. The Chronicle
Accidents
Knock down robbery driver stole car
The man who ran over a woman and ploughed into a precast wall before ramming into a house in Sizinda, Bulawayo in a botched hit and run had allegedly stolen the car, it emerged yesterday.
By Andile Tshuma
The man who ran over a woman and ploughed into a precast wall before ramming into a house in Sizinda, Bulawayo in a botched hit and run had allegedly stolen the car, it emerged yesterday.
Pfumirai Kambore (35) of Sizinda who has since been arrested had reportedly stolen the Mazda Atenza from his cousin who recently came back from South Africa.
Kambore allegedly picked up his girlfriend at around 5PM in the suburb on Monday and was involved in the accident as he was taking her back home.
He had driven her to a grinding mill at a garage along Nketa Drive in Tshabalala suburb.
Kambore’s relative who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed he did not have a driver’s licence.
Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said yesterday:
“We have arrested a 35-year-old man after he caused an accident by negligent driving. He failed to adhere to a speed limit of the area and ran over a pedestrian. He then ploughed into a durawall before ramming into a house.”
She urged motorists to stick to set maximum speed limits especially in residential areas to avoid accidents and loss of life. Following the accident, onlookers screamed in terror as the woman, Mrs Lestina Tshuma, clung precariously to the vehicle, which appeared to be trying to shake her off as it went into the house.
The vehicle, witnesses said, failed to negotiate a corner and hit Mrs Tshuma as she was walking by the roadside about to enter her friend’s home.
Kambore allegedly robbed her of $30, apparently thinking she had died. Good Samaritans who called an ambulance fought him and tried to snatch the woman’s money from his clutches.
The notes were torn to pieces during the scuffle.
An angry mob wanted to mete instant justice on the robber-cum-motorist but swift reaction from the police saved him from being assaulted.
The woman whose house was damaged by the vehicle, a Mrs Bitu, said she still cannot believe she was almost hit by a car in her living room.
An unconscious Mrs Tshuma was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by an ambulance.
A vendor who has a stall a few metres away from the accident scene said Kambore did not stop the car after hitting Mrs Tshuma but instead accelerated.
“After knocking that woman, he tried to flee but she clung onto the bonnet. “He accelerated assuming that she would fall from the bonnet but he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and ploughed into the precast wall before smashing into the house with her still on the bonnet. “She is lucky to be alive,” said a vendor who only identified herself as MaBanda. The Chronicle