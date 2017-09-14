Immigration
Mudede suspends issuance of emergency passports
The Registrar-General’s Office has temporarily suspended issuing emergency passports to clear a backlog of over 2 000 passports.
By Nqobile Tshili
Members of the public who are seeking the emergency travelling documents are forced to apply for the ‘normal’ passport, which costs $53 and is now being released after about two months as a result of the backlog. Normally, the passport is released within three weeks of application.
An emergency passport, which takes 24 hours to be released costs $318, while the one released in three days costs $253. In an interview yesterday, Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said his office was trying to clear the passport backlog, hence the need to temporarily reject new applications for emergency passports.
“We have a backlog of nearly 2 000 passports and that’s a lot,” he said. “We have not suspended issuing passports, there is a backlog that we are trying to clear. This thing is temporary. We don’t force situations.
“If you want to use the word we have ‘slowed down’ in accepting applications, that’s the right language to use. We will start accepting applications for emergency passports once we clear the backlog.”
Mr Mudede said it will not make sense for his office to continue accepting new applicants for emergency passports when his officers were battling to clear the backlog. He said his office did not want to find itself being persecuted publicly for failing to deliver, hence the need to slow down in taking people’s money.
“We must deal with the backlog and finish before we open again for new applications,” said Mr Mudede. “To accept new applications and just park them is not the right thing to do. You wouldn’t like that, you will say ‘no no why have you accepted my money when you cannot deliver’,” he said.
Many people who applied for normal passports, some as far back as May this year, are yet to receive them and this has been blamed on the reduced numbers being processed by the RG’s office. The applicants said they were in the dark as to what had caused the delays given that in the past it was just a three-weeks wait for a normal passport. The Chronicle
Diaspora
South Africa home affairs minister outlines fees, terms of Zim permits
Pretoria – Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize on Friday announced terms and conditions of the new four year non-renewable permit regime for close to 200 000 Zimbabweans based in South Africa, under the dispensation termed the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).
“Conditions of the new Zimbabwe Exemption Permit dispensation entitles the holder to work, study and, or, to conduct business, if that person is an entrepreneur.
“It’s important to emphasise that it [the ZEP] does not entitle the holder the right to apply for permanent residence, irrespective of the period of stay in the Republic of South Africa. It will neither be renewable or extendable,” Mkhize said as she addressed a press briefing in Pretoria.
“The ZEP does not allow the permit holder to change conditions of his or her permit while in South Africa. A permit holder who wishes to convert their status to any other mainstream visa should apply timeously for such a visa from within South Africa, provided they meet all the requirements for that visa.
“We have quite a number of visa regimes … if, for instance, a person wants to be considered under the category of a student, or as studying, they have to come out of this one, and there are different conditions attached to that one. That would help a lot because there (the study permit) the period is fixed to a degree or diploma.”
Mkhize emphasized that the South Africa government believed that migrants play an important role in respect of the country’s economic development, and enriching social and cultural life.
She said the 197,941 holders of the current Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP), which expires in December, are allowed to travel across borders with expired ZSP permits and receipts showing they have applied for the ZEP, until the South African government has issued them with the ZEP permits.
“This new ZEP will begin on the 15th of September 2017. People have a week now, they have been expecting it and nobody will say it’s a short period. The ZEP is open and valid for ZSP permit holders only … the people who assessed the ZSP in 2014 and they have not been deported for criminal activities and so on, those are the people we are inviting to apply. We advise prospective applicants to submit applications online from September 15, through the VFS website,” said Mkhize.
The applications are made on www.vfsglobal.com/ZEP/SouthAfrica/com.
The minister said the cut-off date for submission of applications is November 30. An administrative fee of R1 090 will be charged. From October, the applicants will be allocated appointments to submit fingerprints and supporting documents physically at VFS Global offices in Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, Rustenburg, Kimberley, Polokwane, Nelspruit, Bloemfontein and George.
“I trust that the ZEP will go a long way in assisting the Zimbabweans to rebuild their lives as they prepare, at work, in business and in educational institutions, for their final return to their sovereign State – Zimbabwe – in the near future,” said Mkhize.
Chargé d’Affaires at the Zimbabwean High Commission in Pretoria, Tamuka Robert Nyamuranga, extended gratitude to the government of South Africa “for the generous offer that they have made to thousands of Zimbabweans”.
“This is an act of solidarity, an act of good neighbourliness. I know there are many Zimbabwean nationals who have been living and working in South Africa, and they have made a meaningful contribution to the development of South Africa and to the implementation of the National Development Plan,” said Nyamuranga.
“I would like to call on fellow Zimbabweans, those who hold the ZSP, to come forward as soon as VFS opens for applications on September 15, and avoid the last minute rush that normally occurs in situations like this. I want to thank the minister once more.”
Under the special dispensation granted by Pretoria in 2014, Zimbabweans who had previously been granted permits under the Dispensation for Zimbabweans Project were allowed to re-register for the “non-renewable” three-year ZSP. African News Agency
Diaspora
Zim engages SA over permits
The Government has started engaging South African authorities over permits for Zimbabweans which are set to expire in December.
By Mashudu Netsianda
At least 200 000 Zimbabweans in South Africa face deportation when their special dispensation permits expire on December 31.
Zimbabwe’s Consular General, Mr Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro yesterday told The Chronicle that the embassy was seized with the matter, saying they were waiting for South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize to finalise consultations.
“We have engaged the South African government over the issue of Zimbabwe Special Permits (ZSP), which are expiring in less than six months time.
“We are however, still waiting for Minister Mkhize to make her pronouncements in due course on the way forward,” he said.
Mr Mukonoweshuro urged ZSP holders to be patient as the embassy continues to engage South African authorities on the issue.
In February this year, South Africa announced that Zimbabweans who acquired permits under special dispensation will have to follow the normal channel of applying for work and study visas when their permits expire on December 31.
The then Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said ZSP holders wishing to extend their stay at the expiry of their permits would do so under the conventional immigration laws.
He said that in the event that ZSP holders aspire to stay for any other purpose or period, they will have to apply for visas issued under the mainstream immigration legislation.
Minister Gigaba said when the South African government introduced ZSP in August 2014, it had no intention to confer Zimbabweans with permanent residence status.
The special dispensation allowed Zimbabwean holders of the special permit to work, conduct business or study in South Africa for three years. ZSP is a programme that replaced Dispensation for Zimbabwe Project (DZP) which ran from May to December 31, 2010.
Only those who benefited under the DZP programme were eligible to apply for work and study permits under ZSP.
Of late there has been a disturbing trend of anti-immigrant sentiments and misinformation in South Africa.
The most recent has been the false messages which circulated on social media alleging the South African Home Affairs has called for immediate deportations of undocumented migrants from some African countries.
The South African government later refuted the claims in a media statement. The Chronicle
Immigration
Guptas renounce Indian citizenship
The Gupta family are originally from India and were recently granted full South African citizenship, in what some claim were controversial circumstances.
By Andrew Harding | BBC News |
A powerful business family in South Africa is coming under growing political pressure, with senior figures in the government openly accusing them of corruption.
But the government has confirmed today that some of them have renounced their Indian citizenship,complying with local laws.
The Guptas insist they are honest businessmen and job creators, who happen to have grown close to President Jacob Zuma and his family.
But newly leaked emails have helped to fuel allegations of a plot by the Guptas and their political allies.
Here in South Africa, they call it state capture – an attempt to buy influence at the heart of government.
The Guptas deny any involvement.
But Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has become the latest to accuse the family, and members of the government, of diverting state resources into “the pockets of a few”.
The increasingly personal attacks and allegations should be seen in the context of a wider political battle taking shape here, as a bitterly divided governing ANC prepares to choose Jacob Zuma’s successor.