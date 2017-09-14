Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight

By Amanda Chikari

A LABORATORY technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed near the heart with an okapi knife as he attempted to stop a fight between his friend and the assailant.

Police arrested the assailant in Harare following a six-day manhunt.

The incident happened at about 9pm on Tuesday last week at Red tuckshop in Ridgemont suburb which is about 10km from Gweru Central Business District (CBD).

The deceased, Mr Brigadiah Mahachi (28) died the following day at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been admitted.

His attacker, Emmanuel Bhumure (37) who resides at stand number 43 Hertfordshire, Gweru, fled to Harare after the incident.

Police arrested Bhumure in Harare on Monday.

Yesterday Bhumure appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a murder charge.

Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self defence.

“The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I drew a knife and stabbed him. It was not my intention to kill him,” he said.

It is alleged that on September 5 at Red tuckshop, at the 10 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Harare road, Bhumure stabbed Mahachi following an undisclosed dispute.

Mahachi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died the following morning.

The court heard that Bhumure after stabbing Mahachi fled to Harare.

Mahachi’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem which revealed that he died due excessive bleeding because the stab wound was close to his heart.

Ms Gracious Rongai is appearing for the State. The Chronicle