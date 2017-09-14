News
Katsande delighted with milestone after clocking 200 games for Kaizer Chiefs
Zimbabwe international midfielder Willard Katsande said he never dreamt he would clock 200 games for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs after completing the milestone in Cape Town last night.
The 31-year-old, who joined Amakhosi from Ajax Cape Town in 2011, made his debut as a replacement for current teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala in the MTN8 final of that year.
He has since racked up 193 starts and a further seven substitute outings for the Soweto giants. He made a slow start to his career at Amakhosi under former coach Vladimir Vermezovic, but things changed for the better when Stuart Baxter arrived in 2012.
Under the guidance of Baxter, Katsande’s game improved tremendously and he slowly moved away from being the player infamous for the reckless tackles that would see him collecting yellow cards almost every week.
This is when his abilities, such as passing and winning aerial battles, started coming to the fore as he continued to improve his game. In 2015/16 the midfielder was named Amakhosi’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season. He scored seven goals that season, despite being a defensive midfielder.
“I never expected to play that many games for Kaizer Chiefs,” Katsande told Chiefs’ website. “This is really great.” The Zimbabwean midfielder’s milestone came against the unbeaten Cape Town City, who won their previous meeting 3-2 at Cape Town Stadium in April last season.
“We lost 3-2 last season in Cape Town, while playing so well. It was an enthralling match and it was actually one of our best performances in the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership season,’’ said Katsande.
“They (Chiefs fans) are always great and we need their support. We definitely owe them and we will reward their continuous support.” — Kick-Off
Immigration
Mudede suspends issuance of emergency passports
The Registrar-General’s Office has temporarily suspended issuing emergency passports to clear a backlog of over 2 000 passports.
By Nqobile Tshili
Members of the public who are seeking the emergency travelling documents are forced to apply for the ‘normal’ passport, which costs $53 and is now being released after about two months as a result of the backlog. Normally, the passport is released within three weeks of application.
An emergency passport, which takes 24 hours to be released costs $318, while the one released in three days costs $253. In an interview yesterday, Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said his office was trying to clear the passport backlog, hence the need to temporarily reject new applications for emergency passports.
“We have a backlog of nearly 2 000 passports and that’s a lot,” he said. “We have not suspended issuing passports, there is a backlog that we are trying to clear. This thing is temporary. We don’t force situations.
“If you want to use the word we have ‘slowed down’ in accepting applications, that’s the right language to use. We will start accepting applications for emergency passports once we clear the backlog.”
Mr Mudede said it will not make sense for his office to continue accepting new applicants for emergency passports when his officers were battling to clear the backlog. He said his office did not want to find itself being persecuted publicly for failing to deliver, hence the need to slow down in taking people’s money.
“We must deal with the backlog and finish before we open again for new applications,” said Mr Mudede. “To accept new applications and just park them is not the right thing to do. You wouldn’t like that, you will say ‘no no why have you accepted my money when you cannot deliver’,” he said.
Many people who applied for normal passports, some as far back as May this year, are yet to receive them and this has been blamed on the reduced numbers being processed by the RG’s office. The applicants said they were in the dark as to what had caused the delays given that in the past it was just a three-weeks wait for a normal passport. The Chronicle
Accidents
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
By Thupeyo Muleya
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Local
Mugabe bails out Chitungwiza
President Robert Mugabe has evoked Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to stay the attachment and sale in execution of Chitungwiza Municipality’s property and avoid exposing over 354 000 residents to health risks due to poor service delivery.
By Fidelis Munyoro
Chitungwiza recently lost property to creditors who went to court in a bid to recover their funds. The protection of the town’s property by Mugabe came as Government yesterday announced the suspension of Chitungwiza town clerk Mr George Makunde, who now faces disciplinary action. A caretaker council led by Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira is running the affairs of Chitungwiza.
In an extraordinary Gazette published yesterday, President Mugabe invoked the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures][Extension of State Liabilities Act to the Assets of Chitungwiza Municipality] Regulations, 2017, to protect the council assets.
This comes after the High Court last week gave a green light for council property to be auctioned over spiralling debts. Council owes various creditors over $66 million, against an annual budget of less than $30 million.
The Statutory instrument notes that if a situation affecting, for instance the general public of Zimbabwe cannot be dealt with adequately in terms of any law and, because of its urgency, it is inexpedient to await for the passage through Parliament of an Act to deal with it.
The President is then empowered in terms of Section 2 of the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures] [Chapter 20:10] to make such regulations as he considers will deal with the situation.
In Chitungwiza’s case, a situation had arisen following the court ruling which led to the attachment of council property, exposing resident to health risks. According to the Statutory Instrument, the attached assets included vehicles, equipment used for refuse collection, repairing sewer blockages and burst pipes, fire fighting and prevention, road maintenance and other assets essential for the delivery of basic service to the residents.
“And whereas the inability to provide the aforesaid services in consequence of attachment is likely to expose the residents of the municipality to catastrophic health risks resulting from uncollected refuse, sewer blockages and interrupted water supply from burst pipes,” reads the gazette.
“…it is estimated that the lives of over 354 000 residents are at the immediate risk of contracting diseases such dysentery, typhoid and cholera unless immediate action be taken to prevent any such outbreak.”
Addressing a press conference last night, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the rampant disregard of good governance at Chitungwiza Municipality had reached a stage where national intervention was required.
“His Excellency has since intervened by invoking the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to protect the assets of Chitungwiza residents and from associated health risks,” said Minister Kasukuwere. “To that end, Statutory Instrument 110 of 2017 has been gazetted.”
Minister Kasukuwere said a decision was also taken to suspend Mr Makunde. “He was served with suspension today (yesterday), by the caretaker council,” he said. “He will appear before a disciplinary committee and the matter will be taken to its logical conclusion.” Minister Kasukuwere was happy that the caretaker council had moved in and established itself without much ado.
He said it was in touch with the situation on the ground. “Sadly, the legacy that it has inherited is one of administrative and financial chaos and efforts to bring about change have been resisted by the workers at various levels, thereby hindering and, in some cases, thwarting progress,” he said. “In addition, the residents of Chitungwiza have lost faith in the council and are no longer contributing financially.”
Last month, the Sheriff of the High Court attached and removed at least seven top-of-the-range council vehicles and cleared all the local authority’s head office of all furniture over a $600 000 outstanding debt.
The debt arose after Chitungwiza sold stands to Metropolitan Bank in 2007 in Nyatsime. The bank later realised that the allocation was chaotic since other people had been allocated the same piece of land.
Metbank paid $1 027 000 for 63 000 square metres of land, but the stands were never properly allocated.
Chitungwiza repaid party of the debt, leaving an outstanding balance of $600 000. The Herald