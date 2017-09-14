News
Jamie Foxx set to play Mike Tyson in new biopic
Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx is preparing to play Mike Tyson in a biopic of the controversial boxer.
The 49-year-old actor – who previously won an Academy Award for his portrayal of music star Ray Charles – has agreed a deal to star as the New York-born icon, whose career was blighted by numerous controversies.
A source said: “Jamie went to a couple of sessions with his trainer in the gym for this movie.
“He looked quite good throwing a few jabs and crosses against the pads. But when he tried a bit of sparring, he didn’t fare so well.
“He took a couple of hooks and walked out. He knows if he wants to play Iron Mike then he needs to improve that side of his game.”
Legendary director Martin Scorsese is reportedly keen to helm the project, while Mike has also given Jamie a helping hand with his preparations.
The insider told The Sun newspaper: “Mike knows it is Jamie’s dream to play him and they have talked about gym work and how he could put him through his paces.
“The only thing is that if they go sparring and Mike connects, Jamie may never make any movie again.”
MIke, 51, is still the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.
But he was also convicted of rape in 1992, and banned from the sport after biting a chunk out of his rival Evander Holyfield’s ear.
Looking forward to the new movie, Mike recently admitted: “A lot of people aren’t going to like the things I’ve done in my life.” BangShowiz
X Factor star Gamu Nhengu ties the knot with her Scots sweetheart
Former X Factor hopeful Gamu Nhengu has found her happy ending after getting married to her Scots sweetheart. The Zimbabwe-born singer, who was threatened with deportation along with her family after an immigration wrangle, walked down the aisle on Sunday.
The scene was a picture of happiness as she and her Stirling-born music shop worker husband Jamie Rintoul swapped rings.
Gamu, who lived in nearby Tillicoultry with her family before moving to London to become a stylist and make music with her and Jamie’s band Sheltrs, hit the headlines as an 18-year-old contestant in X Factor in 2010.
She lost her place to Katie Waisel after an immigration row when it was revealed her family’s visa application was submitted late.
At the time, she pleaded with immigration officials not to send her and her family back to Zimbabwe, where she feared being killed by a death squad if she returned.
Most recently Gamu made a brief return to the public eye after presenter Rylan Clark launched a campaign to find her in the Xtra Factor.
Gamu said at the time: “I was trying hard to pretend the past six years had not happened. If you asked me if I was Gamu from X Factor, I 99 per cent probably would’ve said ‘no’. If you do it now, it might still be the same.”
She added: “Sheltrs is a band made up of myself and Jamie.
“We possibly don’t quite know exactly what we’re doing. But we do know what we love.
“I’ve realised that worrying about what we will become will not progress us further but will only succeed in holding us back.”
The two lovebirds have been dating since June 2015 and got engaged in September last year.
Lab technician stabbed to death trying to stop a fight
A LABORATORY technician at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru died after he was stabbed near the heart with an okapi knife as he attempted to stop a fight between his friend and the assailant.
Police arrested the assailant in Harare following a six-day manhunt.
The incident happened at about 9pm on Tuesday last week at Red tuckshop in Ridgemont suburb which is about 10km from Gweru Central Business District (CBD).
The deceased, Mr Brigadiah Mahachi (28) died the following day at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had been admitted.
His attacker, Emmanuel Bhumure (37) who resides at stand number 43 Hertfordshire, Gweru, fled to Harare after the incident.
Police arrested Bhumure in Harare on Monday.
Yesterday Bhumure appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing a murder charge.
Ms Matuvi remanded Bhumure in custody to September 22 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.
Bhumure told the court that he stabbed Mahachi in self defence.
“The deceased and his friend were assaulting me and I drew a knife and stabbed him. It was not my intention to kill him,” he said.
It is alleged that on September 5 at Red tuckshop, at the 10 kilometre peg along the Gweru-Harare road, Bhumure stabbed Mahachi following an undisclosed dispute.
Mahachi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died the following morning.
The court heard that Bhumure after stabbing Mahachi fled to Harare.
Mahachi’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem which revealed that he died due excessive bleeding because the stab wound was close to his heart.
Ms Gracious Rongai is appearing for the State. The Chronicle
Teenager claims rape after getting $1 for sex
An 18-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb framed her cousin’s former boyfriend of rape when he gave her $1 after they had sex.
An 18-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb framed her cousin’s former boyfriend of rape when he gave her $1 after they had sex.
Nomvelo Ndlovu, a Form Three pupil at a local college cried rape after she was given the dollar by Nkosilathi Mutukwa (20), a taxi driver from the same suburb.
Mutukwa had been arraigned for rape before magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.
He pleaded not guilty and Ms Marondedze acquitted him after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against him.
Ms Marondedze said: “The court is satisfied that the State failed to prove a case against the accused. Mutukwa is discharged. He is found not guilty and acquitted.”
A tearful Ndlovu, in a black dress and neatly combed hair left the court looking disappointed.
In her evidence Ndlovu had told the court that Mutukwa raped her twice in his Honda Fit using protection and he had bragged that he was an expert when it came to sex.
“After he raped me for the second time, I had difficulties in breathing that’s when Mutukwa said he would kill me with sex,” she said.
The prosecutor Mr Robin Mukura asked her why she did not seek help from passengers who boarded Mutukwa’s taxi after the rape.
She replied saying: “I could not open up to them as they were strangers. That is why I later narrated the matter to my neighbour.”
Mutukwa told a different story saying that Ndlovu was playing music on his phone and the two were having a good time on that day.
“You are just bitter that I gave you a dollar as you expected me to give you $5 or $10 for what we had done. You were influenced by your friends who laughed at you for having sex for a dollar,” he said.
Mukura said Ndlovu should have sought help from other passengers and there was no evidence that showed she was threatened or assaulted.
He said the two had sex on August 31 this year, around 8AM, after Mutukwa promised to drop Ndlovu at school.
“They had sex at Evelyn High school grounds and at Hillside Dams. Around 1PM, Mutukwa drove back to town and gave Ndlovu a dollar for bus fare,” Mr Mukura said. The Herald