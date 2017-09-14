Fighting breaks out in central London ahead of Cologne v Arsenal

By Jen Mills for Metro.co.uk

Fights have broken out ahead of a football match between Cologne and Arsenal.

Hundreds of German fans marched through central London to a drum beat ahead of the Europa match.

There are around 20,000 FC Köln fans in London for the fixture, many gathered in Oxford Street, and the majority have not caused any trouble.

However, a minority have become violent, with reports of people punched and kicked.

Footage shows a scuffle breaking out to the side of the main march, with bystanders trying to intervene.

After gathering in central London fans moved to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in north London.

Met Police spokesman said: ‘At around 3pm on Thursday, 14 September a large group of football fans gathered in Oxford Street, W1.

‘The group were at the location for about 30 minutes whilst they boarded public transport to travel to a football match this evening.

‘They did throw bottles and let off flares, but there was no significant disorder, police were on scene and there have been no arrests. The group has now left the area.’