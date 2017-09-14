News
Chibuku Super Cup draw in full…. who is your team facing?
The first round of the 2017 Chibuku Super Cup draw produced a battle between the holders and the league champions with Ngezi Platinum beginning the defence of their silverware with a tough battle against CAPS United next weekend.
By Grace Chingoma
The top eight teams in the championship race, at the halfway mark, were seeded at the draw and will also be at home in the first round matches.
Delta Corporation executives such as Chibuku general manager Tichafa Rinhomota, Chibuku brand manager Karen Dhliwayo, league officials and some club representatives attended the draw.
This year’s winner of the $75 000 knock-out tournament will meet the league winners in a one-off, Castle Challenge Cup, as part of the celebrations of the PSL’s Silver Jubilee.
The Challenge Cup on December 5 will mark the end of the season and should the same team win both the Chibuku Super Cup and championship, the league’s runners-up will take the slot in the Challenge Cup.
Before the main draw was conducted, the PSL first did a preliminary round for the bottom four teams, at the halfway stage of the championship race, to choose the two teams that will join the other top 14 league teams.
And Hwange will play Yadah this weekend while Tsholotsho will meet Bantu Rovers in the play-offs. The venues for these matches will be decided by the Premier Soccer League.
The Green Machine’s commitments in the Champions League and a massive backlog saw them going into the hat as one of the unseeded teams and they will have to travel to Baobab for their game.
However, the club’s chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they were ready to reclaim their title as Cup Kings. “It is a fair draw. Obviously, it is going to be a big match, it is not an easy match but as CAPS United, I think it is the time that we need to come back and let people know that we are the Cup Kings, they have forgotten about us.
“We need to fight and show people that we are in there and take our tag back. “We were not playing league matches and it caught up with us but we can’t complain. “I believe in the team that we have and I believe this is our time, I believe there is always a beginning, and this the beginning,” he said.
Dynamos will take on Bulawayo City. “We are happy that 2017 is our year and hopefully, the Chibuku Super Cup, and the league would be ours,” said club president Kenny Mubaiwa.
Highlanders chairman Modern Ngwenya also described their battle against Harare City as fair. “It is a fair draw. We are in the Premiership and we expect to play any team. We are really geared up for the match and it has come at a time when we have picked up form in our last two matches.
“We have the arsenal, we have the methods and strategy to do well in this Cup. “We respect Harare City because whenever we play them we play a beautiful game of football, they play a passing game and have won the Cup before.
“We will tell our guys not to underrate Harare City, although they are in mid-table,” he said. The Sunshine Boys office, Hope Chizuzu, said they were looking at having a good run in the tourney.
“We have always played well against Highlanders, we have beaten them several times and we have had very close calls. “I think Highlanders are a good team, and away from the drama in the last weeks, the good thing about them is that they have started playing well.
“But as Harare City we are in the same predicament, we are playing well but we are not winning games, even games we could have easily won, we are not winning them.
“This draw is a good draw for us. It gives us an opportunity to really start a good journey in the competition. We have always played very well in the Chibuku Super Cup,” he said.
How Mine will face the winner between Tsholotsho and Bantu Rovers. Club secretary Samuel Julius said all the league teams were the same and needed to be treated with respect.
“It was a good draw and we are waiting to see whom we are we going to play. We have been drawn against the winner between Tsholotsho and Bantu Rovers. All the teams are equal and there is no better team,’’ he said. Triangle chairman Lovemore Matsikinyidze said it was a fair draw.
Black Rhinos secretary Camble Sithole said they were just happy to be seeded. Yadah Stars chairman Everson Chatambudza said they want to negotiate past Hwange in the playoff to meet Chicken Inn in the first round.
Interestingly, the Premiership newboys shocked the Gamecocks 2-1 in Bulawayo at the weekend. “It is fair enough. We are playing Hwange and it is quite a fair match, I don’t think we are afraid of anything.
“Last weekend we beat Chicken Inn, it is a very important match that we need to win. There are a lot of expectations from our fans and at the end of the day we don’t have to disappoint them,” said Chatambudza.
FC Platinum and Chapungu will again meet in the Midlands derby in the first round.
Full Draw
Dynamos v Bulawayo City; Chicken Inn v Preliminary Match One winner (Hwange v Yadah); Black Rhinos v Triangle; Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United; How Mine v Preliminary Match Two winner (Tsholotsho/Bantu Rovers); Highlanders v Harare City; ZPC Kariba v Shabanie. The Herald
Immigration
Mudede suspends issuance of emergency passports
The Registrar-General’s Office has temporarily suspended issuing emergency passports to clear a backlog of over 2 000 passports.
By Nqobile Tshili
Members of the public who are seeking the emergency travelling documents are forced to apply for the ‘normal’ passport, which costs $53 and is now being released after about two months as a result of the backlog. Normally, the passport is released within three weeks of application.
An emergency passport, which takes 24 hours to be released costs $318, while the one released in three days costs $253. In an interview yesterday, Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede said his office was trying to clear the passport backlog, hence the need to temporarily reject new applications for emergency passports.
“We have a backlog of nearly 2 000 passports and that’s a lot,” he said. “We have not suspended issuing passports, there is a backlog that we are trying to clear. This thing is temporary. We don’t force situations.
“If you want to use the word we have ‘slowed down’ in accepting applications, that’s the right language to use. We will start accepting applications for emergency passports once we clear the backlog.”
Mr Mudede said it will not make sense for his office to continue accepting new applicants for emergency passports when his officers were battling to clear the backlog. He said his office did not want to find itself being persecuted publicly for failing to deliver, hence the need to slow down in taking people’s money.
“We must deal with the backlog and finish before we open again for new applications,” said Mr Mudede. “To accept new applications and just park them is not the right thing to do. You wouldn’t like that, you will say ‘no no why have you accepted my money when you cannot deliver’,” he said.
Many people who applied for normal passports, some as far back as May this year, are yet to receive them and this has been blamed on the reduced numbers being processed by the RG’s office. The applicants said they were in the dark as to what had caused the delays given that in the past it was just a three-weeks wait for a normal passport. The Chronicle
Accidents
Crash kills 8…. Bulawayo-bound kombi in Musina head-on
At least six Zimbabweans are believed to be among eight people who were killed when a Bulawayo-bound Toyota Quantum they were travelling in collided with a private vehicle along the N1 highway.
By Thupeyo Muleya
Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the accident occurred between Makhado and Musina towns near the Akunamathatha area on Sunday.
He said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Musina Government Hospital.
Said Lieut Col Ngoepe; “These people were killed in a culpable homicide case which occurred along the N1 road next to Akunamathatha.
“A private car collided head on with a Toyota Quantum kombi and three occupants of this private car died on the spot and three others died from the Quantum at about 6:55AM on 10 September.
“The cause of this collision is still unknown but police investigations are underway to establish what happened.”
He identified the deceased as Nkosiyapha Sibanda (36), Mlapho Lukas (32), Jonas Phiri (30), Zwelibanzi Maxwell Sibili (44), Terry Sibili (37) and Yemeni Petrus Sibili (44).
He said they were yet to establish the names of the other two people who later died at the hospital.
Lieut Col Ngoepe said several other passengers from the quantum were injured and are admitted at Musina hospital.
He urged motorists to always adhere to road traffic regulations to avoid the unnecessary loss of lives.
The N1 highway is one of the busiest roads which links South Africa with the rest of Sadc especially those from Malawi, DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The road has become a death trap with more than 30 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians dying in accidents in the last eight months.
A few weeks ago, four Malawians among them a toddler were killed and 16 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in was involved in accident, 8km outside Makhado town in Limpopo province.
The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Malawi via Zimbabwe. The Chronicle
Local
Mugabe bails out Chitungwiza
President Robert Mugabe has evoked Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to stay the attachment and sale in execution of Chitungwiza Municipality’s property and avoid exposing over 354 000 residents to health risks due to poor service delivery.
By Fidelis Munyoro
President Robert Mugabe has evoked Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to stay the attachment and sale in execution of Chitungwiza Municipality’s property and avoid exposing over 354 000 residents to health risks due to poor service delivery.
Chitungwiza recently lost property to creditors who went to court in a bid to recover their funds. The protection of the town’s property by Mugabe came as Government yesterday announced the suspension of Chitungwiza town clerk Mr George Makunde, who now faces disciplinary action. A caretaker council led by Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira is running the affairs of Chitungwiza.
In an extraordinary Gazette published yesterday, President Mugabe invoked the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures][Extension of State Liabilities Act to the Assets of Chitungwiza Municipality] Regulations, 2017, to protect the council assets.
This comes after the High Court last week gave a green light for council property to be auctioned over spiralling debts. Council owes various creditors over $66 million, against an annual budget of less than $30 million.
The Statutory instrument notes that if a situation affecting, for instance the general public of Zimbabwe cannot be dealt with adequately in terms of any law and, because of its urgency, it is inexpedient to await for the passage through Parliament of an Act to deal with it.
The President is then empowered in terms of Section 2 of the Presidential Powers [Temporary Measures] [Chapter 20:10] to make such regulations as he considers will deal with the situation.
In Chitungwiza’s case, a situation had arisen following the court ruling which led to the attachment of council property, exposing resident to health risks. According to the Statutory Instrument, the attached assets included vehicles, equipment used for refuse collection, repairing sewer blockages and burst pipes, fire fighting and prevention, road maintenance and other assets essential for the delivery of basic service to the residents.
“And whereas the inability to provide the aforesaid services in consequence of attachment is likely to expose the residents of the municipality to catastrophic health risks resulting from uncollected refuse, sewer blockages and interrupted water supply from burst pipes,” reads the gazette.
“…it is estimated that the lives of over 354 000 residents are at the immediate risk of contracting diseases such dysentery, typhoid and cholera unless immediate action be taken to prevent any such outbreak.”
Addressing a press conference last night, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the rampant disregard of good governance at Chitungwiza Municipality had reached a stage where national intervention was required.
“His Excellency has since intervened by invoking the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) to protect the assets of Chitungwiza residents and from associated health risks,” said Minister Kasukuwere. “To that end, Statutory Instrument 110 of 2017 has been gazetted.”
Minister Kasukuwere said a decision was also taken to suspend Mr Makunde. “He was served with suspension today (yesterday), by the caretaker council,” he said. “He will appear before a disciplinary committee and the matter will be taken to its logical conclusion.” Minister Kasukuwere was happy that the caretaker council had moved in and established itself without much ado.
He said it was in touch with the situation on the ground. “Sadly, the legacy that it has inherited is one of administrative and financial chaos and efforts to bring about change have been resisted by the workers at various levels, thereby hindering and, in some cases, thwarting progress,” he said. “In addition, the residents of Chitungwiza have lost faith in the council and are no longer contributing financially.”
Last month, the Sheriff of the High Court attached and removed at least seven top-of-the-range council vehicles and cleared all the local authority’s head office of all furniture over a $600 000 outstanding debt.
The debt arose after Chitungwiza sold stands to Metropolitan Bank in 2007 in Nyatsime. The bank later realised that the allocation was chaotic since other people had been allocated the same piece of land.
Metbank paid $1 027 000 for 63 000 square metres of land, but the stands were never properly allocated.
Chitungwiza repaid party of the debt, leaving an outstanding balance of $600 000. The Herald