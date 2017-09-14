Bayern Munich star ordered to pay just $1.20 to ex for beating her twice

By Harley Tamplin for Metro.co.uk

France and Bayern Munich footballer Kingsley Coman has been convicted of attacking his ex-girlfriend twice in three days.

The 21-year-old was fined €5,000 (£4,430) by a French court, and was ordered to pay a symbolic charge of €1 (89p) in damages.

Coman attacked Sephora Goignan, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter, in her home on June 24 and then again on June 26, Le Parisien reported.

She reported the incidents to the police, who arrested and charged the winger.

Coman appeared in the Criminal Court of Meaux on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to domestic violence.

After the hearing, the former Juventus player told his lawyer he did not wish to make a statement before leaving.

It had been reported the footballer attacked Ms Goignan when she posted a photo on his Instagram.

Coman is considered among the best young footballers in the world and has been capped 13 times by the French national team.

He reportedly earns €70,000 (£62,000) a week.