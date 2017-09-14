Connect with us

30 parastatals escape Govt audit

At least 30 parastatals and State enterprises were not audited last year for various reasons which will be revealed by Accountant-General Mr Daniel Muchemwa when he tables a comprehensive report before Parliament next week.

5 hours ago

By Farirai Machivenyika

Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri (left) addresses the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe workshop on Bridging the Gap: Auditing in the Public Sector

The report will show that there have been under-performing entities which had become a drain on the fiscus. Six other parastatals were noted for serious management flaws. Mr Muchemwa said this during a half-day workshop to discuss the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Bill with chairpersons of Parliament’s portfolio and thematic committees yesterday.

“If I turn to governance, the auditor-general identified three parastatals where she put a non-disclaimer, the auditor general says we don’t know where these people are,” he said.

“I don’t think they know where they are going. She had adverse reports on another three, those are serious observations she made about failure. She did not qualify 62 of out of 108 State enterprises and parastatals. She qualified 10. In 10 of them, she found specific issues that she wanted addressed.

“She audited 78 of our 108 State enterprises and parastatals. Which means there are 30 others that are not even in the disclaimer range. “That is a worrying state of affairs when you have a large number of institutions that are not accountable to Parliament and, therefore, to the people of Zimbabwe. I think those are serious governance issues.”

Asked by Chegutu West representative Dexter Nduna, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development to identify the concerned entities, Mr Muchemwa said he will present a detailed report to Parliament next week.

“Within seven working days, I am to submit a name and shame report to the House on the various issues highlighted (by the auditor-general Mrs Mildred Chiri),” he said.

Mr Muchemwa said there was little supervision on how much revenue was being generated by parastatals and State enterprises, resulting in leakages. “On revenue collection, management and debt recovery, we are not doing well as businesses and revenue collection is one of those areas where control is not adequate, temptation is high and, therefore, the potential for losses is even higher,” said Mr Muchemwa.

Mr Muchemwa said a number of examples include NetOne where $11 million was lost to related parties that include management and companies they owned, while at Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, a number of properties were identified that were not billed since 1984.

At the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Mrs Chiri identified 29 000 temporary import permits that had not been cleared, with a potential duty of $42 million, while at the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, there was mismanagement of leases, with an example of one concession were $1 million was expected, but ultimately the authority received $600 000.

Mr Muchemwa said it was imperative to develop a culture of performance among parastatals and State enterprises management, so that the entities performed as expected.

The Public Entities and Corporate Governance Bill that is expected to be debated in Parliament soon will bring a raft of changes to management of such entities, including term limits for boards and management, a code of conduct, salary limits and obligations to craft organisational strategies.

Speaking at a meeting with captains of industry at State House in Harare last week, President Mugabe said non-performing parastatals and State enterprises should be dissolved as they are stifling economic growth through perennial dependence on the fiscus.

He said some ailing parastatals deserved to be “buried in coffins” as they were grappling with high overheads and under-capitalisation, coupled with corruption and lack of good corporate governance. The Herald

Apple unveils iPhone 8 and £1,000 iPhone X with all-screen display and wireless charging

Apple has unveiled the £1,000 iPhone X, the latest generation of its flagship device. The all-glass device has an edge-to-edge display and no home button. It unlocks using facial recognition software and features wireless charging. 

5 hours ago

Sep 14, 2017

Tim Cook also launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, two new phones that have 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens. Like the iPhone X, the devices also have an all-glass design and can be charged wirelessly. 

In addition to the phones, Apple announced a third generation of its Watch and a 4K Apple TV.

iPhone X 

The iPhone X celebrates the 10th anniversary of Apple’s smartphone, featuring a radical redesign and new technology.

The phone has a 5.8-inch OLED screen, which fills the entire front of the device. Apple has removed the iconic home button to make way for the display, replacing it with facial recognition software called Face ID.

Face ID is used to unlock the phone, authenticate Apple Pay and cutomise the new animoji. 

The phone starts at £999 in the UK for the 64GB version, going up to £1,149 for the 256GB model. Coming in space grey and silver, it will be available to pre-order from October 27 and will ship on November 3. 

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 

Apple also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, an upgrade to its current offering. The new devices have an all-glass design and can charge wirelessly. 

The 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch devices start at £699 and £799 for the 64GB versions. They come with iOS 11 software, which will be available to download from September 19, and an upgraded camera and processor.

Apple Watch 3

The third generation of Apple’s smartwatch is the first that works independently from the iPhone. A cellular version of the device is available form £399 and can make phone calls and browse the web. 

Apple also unveiled a 4K version of its set-top Apple TV box at the event.  

Why £1,000 isn’t too much to pay for the iPhone X 

The price tag of the iPhone X has shocked many Apple followers, but James Titcomb says the cost isn’t that ludicrous. For one, he says:

Think of some other things that may cost roughly the same amount as your phone: a TV, for example, or a holiday. Compared to the TV, you probably get a lot more value out of your phone – which you use for several hours a day rather than a couple in the evening. The memories from holidays might last a lifetime, but as experiences they are fleeting.

Now, imagine how much everything inside your phone would have cost 15 years ago – or more. You have a mobile phone, a sat-nav, a digital camera, a computer, a games console, an iPod, a calendar, a fitness tracker and more. The cost of all of those things combined would be thousands of pounds, not to mention the physical toll of carrying them all around. Because of smartphones, many of them are simple app downloads, costing nothing.

Kwese TV seeks permission to operate

Dr Dish (Pvt) Limited, which recently partnered Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to the Zimbabwean viewership, has filed an urgent chamber application seeking permission to operate its broadcast business, pending determination of a Supreme Court appeal by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

5 hours ago

Sep 14, 2017

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Kwese TV is owned by Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa

High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe last week handed down a judgment allowing Dr Dish, in partnership with Econet Media, to provide the service pending confirmation of the provisional order.

He set aside an earlier decision by BAZ cancelling the content distribution licence awarded to Econet Media’s partner, Dr Dish (Pvt) Ltd. Justice Hungwe allowed Dr Dish to enjoy the full benefits of its licence, pending finalisation of the main dispute.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, BAZ through its lawyers T.H Chitapi & Associates, on Monday filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court seeking the setting aside of the High Court decision.

Pending determination of the Supreme Court challenge, Dr Dish has approached the High Court with an urgent chamber application for leave to execute the High Court judgment. In the application, Dr Dish argued that Kwese TV will suffer financial prejudice if the Supreme Court appeal sets aside the High Court judgment.

“Applicant had 24 145 subscribers (before the High Court judgment),” reads the application. “At least 5 429 more subscribers have joined applicant’s network since the judgment was handed down, bringing the total subscribers to 32 429.

“The violation of the Constitutional rights of applicant’s subscribers will be perpetuated if leave to execute pending appeal is not granted on an urgent basis.”

Dr Dish argued that 1 635 people employed by Kwese risk losing their jobs if the urgent chamber application failed. The people’s right to freedom of the media will also be violated, Dr Dish argued.

Dr Dish argued that the appeal filed by BAZ was meant to frustrate the Kwese TV project and that it had no prospects of success. “The appeal is not bona fide,” reads an affidavit by Dr Dish director Mr Nyasha Muzavazi.

“It has been made for purposes of delay and for the purpose of harassing the applicant and depriving the members of public access to Kwese content that applicant is distributing.”

Dr Dish questioned why BAZ was turning a blind eye to several illegal satellite television operators, who were selling DIGISat and Zuku decoders on the streets, but exerting its energy on the Kwese project.

Dr Dish was in 2007 issued with a licence to specifically provide My TV Africa channels to Zimbabwean viewers, but it struggled to pay the required fees for years. It also reached a point of failing to provide the service until BAZ issued a notice of intention to cancel the licence in October last year.

Last month, Dr Dish partnered Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) and paid all the outstanding fees before notifying BAZ of its intention to add the Kwese TV channels to its list of content.

BAZ received the money, but went on to terminate the licence through a letter dated August 22 this year. The Herald

Bindura Mine bosses vanish with $2,7m

Police have launched a manhunt for two senior officials from a local company, ASA Resource Group Plc, on allegations of defrauding Bindura Nickel Corporation Mine (Trojan Nickel Mine) in Bindura of more than $2,7 million. The two are Yim Chiu Kwan (63) and Yat Hoi Ning (61), who were ASA Resource Group’s finance director and chief executive respectively.

2 days ago

Sep 12, 2017

By Freeman Razemba

Bindura Nickel Corporation Mine (Trojan Nickel Mine) in Bindura

Yat is also a shareholder of the company.

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Pretty Rushwaya said the whereabouts of the two were still not known.

“The suspects are wanted in connection with a case of fraud involving $2 761 500, which occurred at Bindura Nickel Corporation Mine (Trojan Nickel Mine), Bindura,” she said.

She said on September 19, 2015, the suspects acting on common purpose of defrauding Bindura Nickel, misrepresented to its finance director that they wanted to purchase Modified Smelter Equipment from a China based company.

“The duo ordered the finance director to transfer a total of $2 761 500 to Qiaoyu Limited Bank in China, using the loan repayment facility route, when in actual fact, the money was not meant for loan repayment,” said Det Asst Insp Rushwaya.

“However, the finance director informed the duo that they needed to obtain a signed board of directors resolution from Bindura Nickel Cooperation Smelter Board, prior to the remittance of the amount.”

Det Asst Insp Rushwaya said on September 22, the board of directors authorised the procurement of the equipment and the following day, the company transferred the amount from Ecobank to BancABC for onward transmission to ASA’s Barclays Bank account in United Kingdom.

On September 24, 2015, the money was transferred from Barclays Bank to Qiaoyu Limited Bank account in China where the suspects had interest in.

“However, the equipment that the suspects purported to have purchased was not delivered,” said Det Asst Insp Rushwaya.

“Although the transactions reflect the repayment of shareholders’ loan, it was established that Qiaoyu Limited had no beneficiary of the purported loan.”

Det Asst Insp Rushwaya said the suspects’ whereabouts were still not known and their last known address was Freda Rebecca Guest House in Bindura.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to their arrest to contact Detective Constable Lisita on 0776 867 130, CID Bindura on 0271-6515, national complaints desk on (04) 703631 or any nearest police station. The Herald

