Zim pageant director Tare Munzare demands apology from SA police minister
Zimbabwean pageant director Tare Munzara has demanded an apology from South Africa’s police Minister Fikile Mbalula after he convened a press conference a few weeks ago to publicly back claims by a young model in that country who claimed to have been trafficked to Malaysia by Munzara under the guise of a fake beauty pageant.
Newspapers in South Africa are now reporting that the model, Princess Mahlangu, “allegedly concocted the whole story – apparently as a way to get home” after travelling to Malaysia despite being told the pageant had been cancelled. Her claims resulted in Munzara being detained by police in Malaysia.
Nehanda Radio spoke to Munzara and started by asking him for his immediate response?
Munzara – The papers did not say might have concocted, the original article by Sunday World clearly states that she did lie ‘’ she decided to lie ‘’, based on evidence presented to the Police, and the paper. It’s the Police and the Hawks that stated that she lied , this came from South Africa and they gave out that information because it is accurate and legitimate.
Remember the comment from the South African Hawks was ‘’ no elements of Crime were found ‘’ and Fikile Mbalula himself made a comment to say ‘’ no case was ever opened against me. If there were no elements of crime , it means that it’s a confirmation that she lied about it. And yes she did lie about it, and the evidence is there, emails, whatsapp screen shots, videos and pictures.
Up until this day she has not said a single word, she changed numbers, deleted her social media , because she knows about her own guilty mind and guilty act. Malaysia cleared me, which also means it a lie, if it was true, I would be rotting right now in a Malaysian cell. Why would anyone ever abduct someone at a public event, that governments know about, and have funded ???
Miss United Countries, has a followership of over 1 Million people globally , including all social media platforms combined, from fb , Instagram, website views. A lot of endorsements came, from governments, including the South African government in Bloemfontein , which even funded and sponsored her trip .
So why then would it now become a trafficking scam , when it’s a public event, everybody knew that I was doing it and that princess was coming to the event… The amount of effort and resources put into this global event, not just from us but from national directors and contestants is enormous and we can not allow one psycho ruin the work that all of us have put in.
It is a lie because even people close to her, have submitted evidence to the police based on them feeling guilty knowing that other people’s lives were put at risk of loss.These close people to her, did the right thing.
Nehanda Radio: The SA police Minister took a personal interest in the matter with reports he even used his own money to get the model back to SA. What would you like to say to Mbalula?
Munzara – i dont know why he bought her the flight though, but somehow i think that this was done to create urgency as to make the story real… She was supposed to go on the flight for sunday, 30th but she left malaysia saturday 29th , the day before her original flight day ….. of which the difference between her original flight and the one she got from him was just a few hours apart.
And mbalula says he got the report on wednesday the 26th of July close to midnight, which was already 6 am in Malaysia.. and he called for press conference thursday the 29th of July, and the press conference was pegged for saturday the 30th , … so you can see the gaps and how this whole thing was nicely planned politically … if it was urgent, then she was supposed to be flown back home or taken by SA embassy the same wednesday the 26th , because the time he got the message it was 6 am in Malaysia….
The challenge is that these people are good at talking but can not produce any evidence pertaining to the airline she used. She used Ethiopian Airlines flight ET809 which arrived at OR Tambo at 13: 00 Hrs.
Look I don’t know the nature of the relationship between her and Fikile , for it is not my business, but if you can follow the interview press conference which Fikile Mbalula did at the airport, he was very emotional about it and at the same time, he looked confused because he clearly did not understand what he was talking about.
He was even asked how legitimate the claim is by another journalist and he said that ‘’ how can a young lovely girl like princess lie about something like this ‘’ . Since he took personal interests in the matter, he should continue to do so, because based on his quick announcements for press conf and his lies about a rescue mission, he now must tell the public the truth that the story was false.
Now he is not saying anything about it and putting energy into the matter, it really shows that he doesn’t care to correct his own mistake. Why is it not going viral now? Why is he silent?? Maybe you can telephone him and ask him to do another press conference to apologize and clear up the criminal elements tagged on my name and of South African National Director Palesa Ramoshibi.
Nehanda Radio: You were eager to stress that you were never arrested but only detained. Many will ask what is the difference. Can you explain what actually happened?
Munzara – I was eager because I have a lot to protect, my name is my brand, and my brand is what keeps relationships open and going on. If something is inaccurate it is my duty as the brand owner of my name and all that it associated to, to tell the truth, it is my right and my birth right to keep my integrity and not allow it to be defamed by things which are not true.
This is how Malaysian police system works, if a police report is made against a person, the police picks up the alleged suspect and they detain the person for not longer than 24 hours. Within 24 hours that person is supposed to attend court to determine if they can be an actual suspect or not.
If that person is tagged as an actual suspect they are further detained for investigations and if that person is not found to be a suspect they are released. So in my case, my case never went to court because already police found no need to take it to court because the report was deemed illegitimate.
When one is a foreigner after the court holds that the person should not be a suspect, they are put on an automatic 14 days detention, which is for purposes for passport and visa check. So I only was taken based on technicalities as to be detained not because it was an arrest. It is the law of the land that I was detained.
An arrest means that one was found guilty of a case based on their mensrea and actus rea , mensrea is mental guilt and actus reas is the guilty act and so that leads to a conviction which is an arrest , thus a record of crime is gazetted within police records.
Detention is when police is trying to determine if one is an actual suspect for an actual arrest either by police or instructed by court. So yes I was never arrested and I even have a letter from Malaysian Police which clearly stipulates that I was detained.
This is the translation from Bahasa Malay to English Confirm case status. The above items are mentioned
Under section 506 of the penal code of Malaysia, The investigating officer. Insp mohamad faez bin paiman .Under the case for taremeredzwa munzara passport bn634905. It is confirmed that the case has been closed and the investigating officer has been instructed by a federal prosecutor of the federal kuala lumpur to release the nominee without any sympathy. Therefore the nominee has been released from detention without any conditions
This whole lie must come to an end, I know people enjoy to watch others suffer and gossip about it but this is not a joke, my life was put on the line, and its been affecting not just me but business, family members and friends.
Nehanda Radio: You have been involved in past pageants that were later cancelled. Do you accept that perhaps this past reputation led a lot of people to believe the allegations being made by the model?
Munzara – I have never cancelled an event but I have postponed based on numerous factors which any pageant director would go through. Black people postpone events, Asian people postpone events, Latino and even White people postpone events, this is not new to do so.
These international events are not easy to pull out, stake holders like sponsors, governments, etc can disappoint at the final hour. Cancelling means that the event is discontinued depending on how one understands what cancelling means, but the dictionary is clear.
Moreover cancelling is not an act of crime or a civil wrong, so many events get postponed or cancelled and it doesn’t mean that people would not be disgruntled, they would be , but it doesn’t amount to it being tagged a Crime. There was no crime in postponing the event. For the record a lot of people in the industry and even those who are not in the industry did not believe the story in the first because many stated that the case did not make sense and that I am a legitimate business person and I am not even capable of pulling such an atrocity.
Modelling is a business for me, and everybody understands and knows that, I travel all across the world to different destinations because of the nature of the business, I send girls out to other international pageants, it is business. I have changed the lives of many models, including those in Zimbabwe and also South Africa.
I am an award winning brand both personally and business wise, and in 2016 I was listed in top 100 most powerful leaders in Zimbabwe below 40yrs. I worked hard and I have been doing so, and I shall continue to do so, and I shall remain positive and will keep on motivating people despite what odds I face.
The truth has been unveiled to the public, what’s there to dispute?? I am free to travel to any country including South Africa and Malaysia, I am a free man, my freedom speaks volumes when it comes to this case …
In conclusion, I expect a press conference of apology to be done by Fikile Mbalula, alongside Princess, because the damage done is extremely deep as there is loss of reputations, business and credibility.
Unpaid traditional healer holds children for ransom
A SELF-STYLED traditional healer in Gweru has detained two minor children for four years after their mother failed to pay two beasts for the treatment of a rare foot disease.
By Freedom Mupanedemo
The kids, now aged 11 and 15 were aged 7 and 11, respectively when their mother, Ms Simangele Zimba (33) handed them over to the inyanga, Juliet Mpofu, popularly known as Gogo Maphilisa in 2013 so she could treat them.
The traditional healer who is insisting on the payment of the two beasts before releasing the children, is so benevolent that she is paying school fees for the two children who are in grades Three and Six at Nyozani Primary School in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province.
The traditional healer is also taking great care of their upkeep and as such the children are now refusing to go back to their family.
Gogo Maphilisa confirmed that she was detaining the kids over non-payment of the bill. “The kids are in good health. I healed them. They are going to school. All I want is payment for the job I did. Just two beasts,” she said.
Asked if the upkeep and school fees did not cost her much more than the two cows she is owed, she said she was following the principles of the occult.
“The payment of the two beasts is a matter of principle. It is also a matter of principle that children should wear good clothes, eat good food and attend school. I will, however, not release them as long as payment is outstanding,’’ she said.
Police in Gweru are now negotiating with both the traditional healer and the children who are vehemently refusing to reunite with their mother.
Officer-in-charge Gweru Rural Police Station Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe, confirmed police mediation but referred all questions to the Acting Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, who could not be reached. “Yes, we have such a case but I am not allowed to speak to the Press. Get comment from the provincial spokesperson,’’ he said.
According the children’s mother, Gogo Maphilisa had initially indicated she would “admit” the kids for only two months so that she monitors the healing process before releasing them back to their mother.
She said it was unfortunate that she failed to raise the money to buy the beasts hence the impasse.
“I did not personally know Gogo Maphilisa but when I approached my brother about the children’s rare disease in 2013, he said he knew Gogo Maphilisa, a traditional healer and took me to her. She told us to bring the kids for two months saying after the period they will be healed.
“When we got to Gogo Maphilisa’s house in Mkoba 18, with the kids she examined them and told us that she would need at least two months for them to heal. She indicated that she needed to admit them so that she monitors the healing and I had no choice but to agree on that arrangement because my kids could not put on shoes owing to the problem.
“My brother who is in Gweru promised he would be visiting the boys every now and then to check on their recovery and would bring the boys back home once they were healed,” said Ms Zimba from Romac on the outskirts of Gweru. She said since 2013, she has not been allowed to see her children after Gogo Maphilisa changed goal posts, demanding that she pays two beasts first.
She said she recently decided to report the matter to the police at Gweru Rural Police Station after Gogo Maphilisa remained adamant that she would not release the kids.
“I have been patient trying to reason with her with my brother stopping me from going to the police to report the matter. I visited Gogo Maphilisa at her house in Mkoba 18 several times but I did not see my kids. I was later to be told she was hiding them somewhere in Shangani that is when I became worried.
“My brother went to Shangani and met the kids but insisted that reporting to the police should be the last resort.
“His argument was that the kids were in good health and he was negotiating with Gogo Maphilisa to release them but unfortunately this did not happen,” she said.
Ms Zimba said she only reunited briefly with her kids last Friday at Gweru Rural Police Station when Gogo Maphilisa was summoned to the police station.
“Just imagine meeting your kids after four years at a police station? It’s very painful.
Gogo Maphilisa who claimed she stayed under water for four years from where she emerged with healing powers, said she was happy that following the intervention of police at Gweru Rural Police Station, Ms Zimba agreed to pay for her services. “The kids’ mother also agreed that I stay with them while she looks for money to make a down payment in appreciation of what I did for them,” she said.
The children told our Midlands Bureau that they are comfortable staying with the traditional healer. The Chronicle
Fans condemn Chiyangwa decision
Zimbabweans across the football divide have come out guns blazing and are united in their condemnation of Zifa president, Philip Chiyangwa’s unilateral decision to rescind Christian Epoupa Ntouba’s red card on Monday.
Social media platforms are awash with messages of disgust at what many view as the bottom end of Chiyangwa’s reign. Many have also questioned the rationality of this and other decisions the Zifa president has made in the past and are now worried about the future of the game, if there is a future at all.
Ephraim Rocky Chawanda: I am not posting this comment of the red card withdrawal by Zifa on my football page because it’s no longer football. My opinion on this matter is that this rescinding of this red card is meant to bring chaos and disruption to the ZPSL . . . maybe some elements still aim to recreate a Super League which will be run by Zifa, whose aim would be to save the financially crippled organisation.
Sindiso Mazibisa: Zimbabwean football has gone to the dogs and the dogs don’t want it.
Tendai Biti: What do yuh expect from a captured charlatan whose medulla is located in his large intestine.
Mike Madoda: Just when u thought Zimbabwean football couldn’t sink any lower . . . that’s what happens when the game has been hijacked by politicians
Mzwiwane Morgen Mhlope: I always pray and wish that soccer unites us. But the reality stares us in our faces, we are invoked and provoked by unfair and selfish individuals, who continuously urinate at our love for soccer with bad administration and decision making. They are trying hard to plant hatred, eish.
Trying very hard not to be angry.
Dalubuhle: Total rubbish!!!
Khulu: This scenario will have far reaching consequences, the league will be decided in the boardroom as teams in the race will take to PSL for use of a suspended player as this decision is surely going to be contested, Dynamos are better advised to ignore this shocker and avoid using the player if they are professional, the Minister responsible simply has to intervene as was the case with Cuthbert. Who said the referee’s decision is final? Our soccer gone to the dogs. Pamberi ne command soccer, pasi ne my game is fair.
Ezra Tshisa Sibanda: Football Scandal of the highest magnitude, Zifa paralysed by vested interests in rescinding headbutt offence by DeMbare player. Shocking, embarrassing and absolutely pathetic for Chiyangwa to do such a thing especially 24 hours after the game. Even in professional league like the English Premier league, it has never happened that a decision is made within 24 hours after the game. FA and referees don’t sit and make a decision about a game played previous day. This is no longer football, it’s now clear, it’s a football war.
This is no longer in the spirit of football but it’s in the spirit of chaos and hate. Chiyangwa’s decision is reckless and endangering the beautiful game big time. It’s very clear now that Zifa decision making structures are arcane and convulated, they lack clarity about the role and purpose of those structures.
Zero consistency, zero leadership & zero organisational skills when it comes to domestic football. Zifa didn’t act on the referee of the abandoned game between same teams Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.
So many games have been affected by the association’s shambolic referees. The clueless creatures masquerading as referees taking charge of our games in Zim continue to destroy our football and these clowns at Zifa never act. The referee’s report hasn’t even reached PSL offices and Chiyangwa just acts and makes a decision which surprised Dynamos Club, the player concerned and DeMbare fans. The world is shocked Chiyangwa!
Why act on Dynamos only, just because it’s your team PC? You have done well with national teams and now you come and make lame decisions about domestic football. Don’t bring mess to football, DeMbare is your love but be professional and run the game the way it should. Don’t abuse your authority and make misinformed decisions just to show off your power. Your Zifa should now act on all other previous games your referees messed up. Also order a replay of Bosso-DeMbare game which was abandoned to show you are a fair leader.
The effect of this decision by Zifa is compounded by the stakeholders who collectively exhibit vested interests, intransigence and short-termism at every turn. Zifa has shown resistance and thrive on gridlock decision making ability within its leadership due to the lack of an independent, external perspective, check or balances. They are law unto themselves. Finally all premier league teams should be united and refuse to play their games till Zifa reverses this shocking decision.
Nodumo Nyathi: Did Chiyangwa and his cabal see that there was noise trouble at Rufaro? All they thought of was to make sure Epoupa plays next Dynamos game . . . Makaruse was hacked down and given yellow card instead of penalty to Bosso . . . all this Chiyangwa and cabal didn’t see and it’s not an issue only reverse Dynamos red card was the issue . . . this is all designed to push Bosso out of the PSL and have Chiyangwa forming a Zifa league . . . lapha kufuna amadoda sibili . . . am willing to sacrifice all I have for Highlanders FC right now…
Francis Mukora: He (referee) made three potentially game changing decisions . . . 1. An offside Dynamos goal which should not have stood. 2. A slap on the Dynamos player which could potentially have been a sent off and 3. A blatant penalty and yellow card for the Dynamos defender which I don’t understand why it ended up with a yellow card for the Bosso player who was fouled. But all these pale into insignificance compared to what Chiyangwa and company did. Honestly firstly how do you rescind the sending off for a clear headbutt and secondly who appealed and thirdly, the speed with which the issue was handled lol, less than 24hrs… even the most advanced European governing bodies are not that efficient…. and let’s not forget the Mushure foul that was awarded a freekick that led to Dynamos second goal against Caps a week earlier. Surely they should just give the trophy to Dynamos.
Charles Mushinga: Let’s popularise this hashtag guys, ma DeMbare ese, let’s show Chiyangwa we don’t need bias to win the league title – #NyikaYeseIrikunyara <https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/nyikayeseirikunyara?hc_location=ufi> LETS MAKE THIS OUR STATUS, #NyikaYeseIrikunyara The Chronicle
Accidents
Knock down robbery driver stole car
The man who ran over a woman and ploughed into a precast wall before ramming into a house in Sizinda, Bulawayo in a botched hit and run had allegedly stolen the car, it emerged yesterday.
By Andile Tshuma
Pfumirai Kambore (35) of Sizinda who has since been arrested had reportedly stolen the Mazda Atenza from his cousin who recently came back from South Africa.
Kambore allegedly picked up his girlfriend at around 5PM in the suburb on Monday and was involved in the accident as he was taking her back home.
He had driven her to a grinding mill at a garage along Nketa Drive in Tshabalala suburb.
Kambore’s relative who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed he did not have a driver’s licence.
Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said yesterday:
“We have arrested a 35-year-old man after he caused an accident by negligent driving. He failed to adhere to a speed limit of the area and ran over a pedestrian. He then ploughed into a durawall before ramming into a house.”
She urged motorists to stick to set maximum speed limits especially in residential areas to avoid accidents and loss of life. Following the accident, onlookers screamed in terror as the woman, Mrs Lestina Tshuma, clung precariously to the vehicle, which appeared to be trying to shake her off as it went into the house.
The vehicle, witnesses said, failed to negotiate a corner and hit Mrs Tshuma as she was walking by the roadside about to enter her friend’s home.
Kambore allegedly robbed her of $30, apparently thinking she had died. Good Samaritans who called an ambulance fought him and tried to snatch the woman’s money from his clutches.
The notes were torn to pieces during the scuffle.
An angry mob wanted to mete instant justice on the robber-cum-motorist but swift reaction from the police saved him from being assaulted.
The woman whose house was damaged by the vehicle, a Mrs Bitu, said she still cannot believe she was almost hit by a car in her living room.
An unconscious Mrs Tshuma was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by an ambulance.
A vendor who has a stall a few metres away from the accident scene said Kambore did not stop the car after hitting Mrs Tshuma but instead accelerated.
“After knocking that woman, he tried to flee but she clung onto the bonnet. “He accelerated assuming that she would fall from the bonnet but he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and ploughed into the precast wall before smashing into the house with her still on the bonnet. “She is lucky to be alive,” said a vendor who only identified herself as MaBanda. The Chronicle