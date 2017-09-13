Bizarre
Unpaid traditional healer holds children for ransom
A SELF-STYLED traditional healer in Gweru has detained two minor children for four years after their mother failed to pay two beasts for the treatment of a rare foot disease.
By Freedom Mupanedemo
The kids, now aged 11 and 15 were aged 7 and 11, respectively when their mother, Ms Simangele Zimba (33) handed them over to the inyanga, Juliet Mpofu, popularly known as Gogo Maphilisa in 2013 so she could treat them.
The traditional healer who is insisting on the payment of the two beasts before releasing the children, is so benevolent that she is paying school fees for the two children who are in grades Three and Six at Nyozani Primary School in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province.
The traditional healer is also taking great care of their upkeep and as such the children are now refusing to go back to their family.
Gogo Maphilisa confirmed that she was detaining the kids over non-payment of the bill. “The kids are in good health. I healed them. They are going to school. All I want is payment for the job I did. Just two beasts,” she said.
Asked if the upkeep and school fees did not cost her much more than the two cows she is owed, she said she was following the principles of the occult.
“The payment of the two beasts is a matter of principle. It is also a matter of principle that children should wear good clothes, eat good food and attend school. I will, however, not release them as long as payment is outstanding,’’ she said.
Police in Gweru are now negotiating with both the traditional healer and the children who are vehemently refusing to reunite with their mother.
Officer-in-charge Gweru Rural Police Station Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe, confirmed police mediation but referred all questions to the Acting Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, who could not be reached. “Yes, we have such a case but I am not allowed to speak to the Press. Get comment from the provincial spokesperson,’’ he said.
According the children’s mother, Gogo Maphilisa had initially indicated she would “admit” the kids for only two months so that she monitors the healing process before releasing them back to their mother.
She said it was unfortunate that she failed to raise the money to buy the beasts hence the impasse.
“I did not personally know Gogo Maphilisa but when I approached my brother about the children’s rare disease in 2013, he said he knew Gogo Maphilisa, a traditional healer and took me to her. She told us to bring the kids for two months saying after the period they will be healed.
“When we got to Gogo Maphilisa’s house in Mkoba 18, with the kids she examined them and told us that she would need at least two months for them to heal. She indicated that she needed to admit them so that she monitors the healing and I had no choice but to agree on that arrangement because my kids could not put on shoes owing to the problem.
“My brother who is in Gweru promised he would be visiting the boys every now and then to check on their recovery and would bring the boys back home once they were healed,” said Ms Zimba from Romac on the outskirts of Gweru. She said since 2013, she has not been allowed to see her children after Gogo Maphilisa changed goal posts, demanding that she pays two beasts first.
She said she recently decided to report the matter to the police at Gweru Rural Police Station after Gogo Maphilisa remained adamant that she would not release the kids.
“I have been patient trying to reason with her with my brother stopping me from going to the police to report the matter. I visited Gogo Maphilisa at her house in Mkoba 18 several times but I did not see my kids. I was later to be told she was hiding them somewhere in Shangani that is when I became worried.
“My brother went to Shangani and met the kids but insisted that reporting to the police should be the last resort.
“His argument was that the kids were in good health and he was negotiating with Gogo Maphilisa to release them but unfortunately this did not happen,” she said.
Ms Zimba said she only reunited briefly with her kids last Friday at Gweru Rural Police Station when Gogo Maphilisa was summoned to the police station.
“Just imagine meeting your kids after four years at a police station? It’s very painful.
Gogo Maphilisa who claimed she stayed under water for four years from where she emerged with healing powers, said she was happy that following the intervention of police at Gweru Rural Police Station, Ms Zimba agreed to pay for her services. “The kids’ mother also agreed that I stay with them while she looks for money to make a down payment in appreciation of what I did for them,” she said.
The children told our Midlands Bureau that they are comfortable staying with the traditional healer. The Chronicle
Bizarre
‘I bed women using goblins’
Sekuru Goodness Chimetu of Checheche under chief Garahwa told Star FM radio listeners during Tilder Live Show on Tuesday that he slept with his five daughters among several women in his village and in Ruwa using goblins left in his custody by his late parents.
By Arron Nyamayaro
A 62-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man is being attacked by goblins he used to increase yields and bed several women in the village – including his daughters.
He brought some of the living creatures in his bag to Star FM where he disclosed how they were tormenting him and causing the sickness of his daughter in-law.
These included a tortoise, frogs and two human-like creatures.
One of his daughters and daughter in-law also testified on radio how Chimetu’s goblins were tormenting them.
Sekuru Chimetu confirmed keeping the goblins saying the panties removed from women give him power to open their homes during the night to sleep with them.
“My late parents left goblins that include this living tortoise, a frog, and two human-like creatures and each creature has a different assignment,” said Sekuru Chimetu.
“The items were left in my custody by my father and mother to protect family from being attacked, increasing yields and making sure I have a woman to satisfy me.
“I can open any one’s door during the night covering my face with the panties so as to gain access to sleep with women.
“In times of hunger, I kneel down and tell the goblins my problem and they visit other people’s fields and collect food for us.
“Zvimwe zvacho zvinondibatsira kuti ndikaita kuti ndinonzwa kuti ndinoda mukadzi zvimwe zvacho zvinoita kuti ndiwane mukadzi chero wandada.
“Some have powers to collect women’s panties and anyone with the panties collected I will have power to sleep with her during the night and her husband will be in deep sleep.
“The goblins allow me to sleep with my daughters and I bedded all my daughters and I have panties of several women including my daughters’ as well.
“My victims will come to know that I have bedded them after and I feed these goblins with either mealie-meal, water and other things.
“One of the goblins is so angry with me after they were exposed following the sickness of my daughter in-law, I bedded her also.
“I had a misunderstanding with my daughter in-law after she encroached into my field and I became angry forcing the goblins to attack her and this is how the goblins started attacking me.
“I left the ones that are too angry and as we speak, my ears are being affected and I am under attack for disclosing secrets of these items,” said Sekuru Chimetu.
He said he now has 35 frogs and their assignments is to alert me of my victims’ deaths. When one frog dies, it means it has caused death to my enemies.
Sekuru Chimetu said he was bedding his to secure their lives and two of the daughters are married and he occasionally visit them to sleep with them as a way of protecting their marriage using charms.
After the interview on radio, Sekuru Chimetu pleaded with his goblins and returned them in his wooden pot and bag including 14 undergarments.
Star FM staff pleaded with Sekuru Chimetu not to take the two human-like creatures off his bag after he claimed that they could be angry and attack them.
It was after the interview that Sekuru Chimetu regretted taking the goblins to the studio as he sweated claiming that he was being attacked by them and the driver who brought him refused to take him back after learning that he had such dangerous items in his bag.
Sekuru Chimetu sought help from Star FM security who made sure he travelled safely with his items to Ruwa around midnight. H Metro
Bizarre
Murder probe ends after postmortem reveals beer as cause of death
Drinking too much beer has killed a Filabusi man, police have confirmed. Mthokozisi Ncube of Asibambaneni village in Gangabezi in Filabusi was found dead following a drinking spree.
By Andile Tshuma
Drinking too much beer has killed a Filabusi man, police have confirmed. Mthokozisi Ncube of Asibambaneni village in Gangabezi in Filabusi was found dead following a drinking spree.
Three people had initially been arrested two weeks ago following his death.
A post-mortem has, however, revealed that Ncube died due to drinking too much beer, forcing police to release the three suspects.
Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.
“I can confirm that we attended to a sudden death case at Gangabezi in Filabusi and the autopsy revealed that the deceased was killed by consuming too much alcohol,” said Insp Ndebele.
Family spokesperson Ms Nothando Sibanda, a cousin to the deceased, said they were called to the scene after Ncube’s body was found.
“A Grade Seven pupil notified his elders that he had seen a man who had passed out because he was too drunk. Community members who went there realised that he was already dead and called the police. Someone identified him and police took us to the body,” said Ms Sibanda.
She said Ncube did not have his shirt and shoes, raising suspicions among family members that he had been strangled to death by robbers.
“We realised that he was half naked as he was not wearing a T-shirt and had no shoes on. He had a lot of money when he left and he was probably killed because of it. There was his cellphone and a few coins in his pocket,” said Ms Sibanda.
She said the body was taken to Gwanda District Hospital for post-mortem. “He loved his beer and he always went to bars with his friends. He left with a lot of money and we believe that he was robbed before he passed out.”
The deceased’s father, Mr Samson Ncube, who last week said his son had marks on his neck showing that he had been strangled, yesterday said he accepts the post-mortem results.
“If this is what the doctors are saying, then who am I to contradict it. It is hard but I will accept it. If there was a hand in his death, if it is someone who killed him, then my son’s spirit will fight,” he said.
On his earlier suspicions’ that there was foul play, Mr Ncube said: “I asked to examine my son’s body before the police took him away. I realised that he had marks on his throat and he was clutching some grass showing that he had struggled for life before he died.”
Ms Sibanda said Ncube left Khayanyama Sports Bar at midnight in a drunken state and headed home. The Chronicle
Bizarre
Hooker nightmare as client allegedly turns into baboon inside Bulawayo hotel
In a scene of drama akin to a horror movie, a commercial sex worker in Bulawayo bolted out of a hotel naked when a client who had hired her for an all-night romp allegedly turned into a baboon-like creature in the process of making love.
By Gibson Mhaka
In a scene of drama akin to a horror movie, a commercial sex worker in Bulawayo bolted out of a hotel naked when a client who had hired her for an all-night romp allegedly turned into a baboon-like creature in the process of making love.
The incident which reads like the ending of a Hollywood B-movie horror flick reportedly happened on 19 August at a hotel in Bulawayo (name supplied).
Narrating the nightmarish experience, amid sobs, the self-confessed hooker Sandra Mpofu who was initially reluctant to share the gory tale said she met the man on the day in question while coming from the shops to buy bread.
Mpofu who stays at a downtown flat said upon making negotiations, she suggested to her client that they should go to her place and have a good time for $30 a night.
The man, Mpofu said, however, refused to go to her apartment requesting that they should go and share ecstasy in the sack at a local hotel where he was booked.
“It was around 7pm on my way from the shops to buy bread when I met that man close to my place. We started talking and in the process he said he was looking for a woman to spend a night with.
“Upon making negotiations I charged him $30 for the night before I immediately phoned a taxi which took us to the hotel where he said he was booked.
“Suspicion initially got the better of me when he didn’t decline to pay the amount I charged him unlike other clients who usually give me headaches when I charge them the same figure,” said Mpofu.
When they arrived at the hotel; the man reportedly started caressing Mpofu while on their way to the room.
“When we entered the room he quickly undressed before he started kissing me. He later went into the toilet leaving me lying on the bed semi-naked.
“When he came back after sometime, he again started caressing me all over the body. When we were about to enjoy each other I was shocked when I realised that he was now developing some animal-like hair all over his body.
“Before he fully inserted his organ, I screamed when I realised that he had completely changed into a baboon-like creature on me. I quickly stood from the bed and later ran while screaming for assistance. It was like a horror movie to me,” said Mpofu with tears down her cheeks.
She further said when she bolted out of the room the man caught up with her outside where she was narrating her ordeal to one of the security guards.
But this time he had reportedly changed into a human being.
“When he came to where I was narrating my ordeal to one of the security guards he started shouting at me while demanding back his money and I gave it back to him. While I was waiting for a taxi, I saw two police officers who were on patrol and told them what had happened.
“They, however, refused to buy my story and I took them to the room where the drama had occurred. When we got to the room fortunately, it was not locked and there was no one but a jacket which later mysteriously disappeared much to the shock of the police officers,” she said while trembling.
She added: “I really regretted ever engaging in this trade. Just imagine he is the last client I have served and from that night I started having continuous menstrual bleeding and this has never happened in my life since I started taking Depo-Provera two years ago.
“As if the pain is not enough, each time I try to (sleep) with a client, his organ will not rise to the occasion before he starts writhing in pain while also complaining of severe abnormal pains.
“This has happened thrice and I have since sought help from prophets who told me that the man was trying to use juju to (sleep) with me.”
Mpofu, who is now recovering after she sought help from prophets and pastors, insisted that she was planning to quit the world’s oldest profession.
Meanwhile, B-Metro’s spirited efforts to solicit comment from the security guard who is alleged to have assisted Mpofu drew a blank when he said he was not allowed to speak to the Press. B Metro