Musicians now a road menace

By Vasco Chaya

Gospel singer Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has become the latest victim of negligent driving after she allegedly caused an accident in the capital which saw three cars damaged and her case is still pending at the Harare Magistrate Courts.

This comes after urban grooves musician Tererai Mugwadi, rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme and jazz artiste Dudu Manhenga among others were all hauled before the courts over car accident cases.

Fungisai appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura this week charged with contravening section 52 (2) of the Road Traffic Act for negligent driving.

She is being accused of reckless driving after she lost control of her Mercedes Benz and rammed into another vehicle that was in front of her.

The State is accusing her of being not responsible by following too closely to a motor vehicle that was in front of her.

According to the State, Zvakavapano-Mashavave was negligent as she travelled at a speed that was excessive in the circumstances, failed to act reasonably when a collision was imminent and keep a proper look.

On the other hand, Mugwadi is being accused of causing a road accident that claimed one person’s life along Seke Road in Harare.

It is the State’s case that Mugwadi on June 23 this year around 8.40pm was travelling from Harare to Chitungwiza, driving a Toyota Rav4 along Seke Road allegedly under the influence when she encroached into the inner lane of the double-laned Harare-Chitungwiza road.

The State alleges that Mugwadi failed to control her vehicle before encroaching onto the inner lane where she ploughed into a car that was going in the same direction, tossing it into the air.

One of the five passengers at the back, Marvelous Seremani, died on the spot.

The matter is still pending at the courts.

Last year, Stunner had to thank his ancestors for escaping a jail sentence after he was found guilty of driving carelessly along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare which resulted in his car ramming into four stationary vehicles.

His behaviour attracted a lighter punishment in form of serving 210 hours of community service.

Prior to all this, in 2014 Manhenga escaped jail miraculously. She was initially slapped with an 18-month jail term for causing the a death of motorcyclist by driving recklessly without a driver’s license just like Stunner but the High Court substituted the sentence with a $1 000 fine.

Since then, Manhenga’s musical career took a nose dive as she is reportedly focusing more on pastoral assignments.