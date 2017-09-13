News
Mugabe, Zec on collision course
By Farayi Machamire
The Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) is on a collision course with President Robert Mugabe after he unilaterally proclaimed voter registration dates at a time the electoral body is apparently ill-prepared for such a mammoth exercise.
Giving notice in the Government Gazette published on Friday, Mugabe said voter registration will commence tomorrow, running up to January 15, 2018.
Mugabe, who was endorsed at his party’s 2014 congress to run as Zanu PF’s presidential candidate in the 2018 polls, said he arrived at the decision with advice from the commission.
His proclamation implies a total cut-off date for registration on the new rolls even though the Electoral Act provides for continuous registration until 12 days after nomination day.
But Zec, which is working towards registering at least seven million voters under the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise, appeared to distance itself from Mugabe’s proclamation, yesterday.
Choosing her words carefully, Zec chairperson Rita Makarau, said the president only sought to give legal validity to the creation of the new voter’s roll as the commission was still unprepared to commence voter registration as the bulk of the BVR kits have still not arrived.
Zec had revealed last week that it had taken delivery of the first batch of BVR kits, numbering 400, from the Hong Kong-based supplier, the Laxton Group. The rest of the kits, 2 600 of them, are expected to arrive in the country in a few weeks’ time.
The training of trainers started on September 4 and was expected to have been concluded in the same week to pave way for the decentralisation of the training to provinces.
Another of the commission’s challenges is the issue of resources. Zec would require about $274 million to hold the 2018 synchronised polls in which Mugabe will be seeking to run for an eighth term.
Observers doubt if Zec would be able to get the funding in view of the budgetary constraints blighting Treasury.
Far from the cut-off date for voter registration provided by Mugabe’s proclamation, Zec was adamant yesterday that they will continue to register voters until 12 days after the nomination court sits, in line with the Electoral Act.
“We advised the president on that proclamation and there is no variance (with our state of preparedness),” Makarau said.
“We are commencing voter registration on September 14 (as proclaimed by Mugabe) but the intensive one will start in mid October when we have received the rest of the kits (and when we have trained the officials who will use them),” she said.
Makarau insisted that both continuous voter registration and the blitz voter registration would be done through BVR.
Following Mugabe’s proclamation on Friday, an entirely new voters’ roll must be prepared for the 2018 general election.
While his proclamation does not mention BVR, Zec says this would be the method of registration for the new voters’ roll.
What this means is that everyone who wants to vote in the 2018 elections would have to get themselves registered on a new roll.
Voters who are registered on an existing voters’ roll used in the 2013 polls will have to apply for re-registration on a new roll.
As the law now stands, this entails proving their identity to a voter registration officer, though they will not have to prove citizenship or provide proof of residence.
They will, however, be expected to allow their biometric particulars to be recorded.
New voters, that is, people who are not already registered, will also have to apply for registration on a new roll. They will have to provide proof of their identity, their citizenship and their residence.
They too will have to allow their biometric particulars to be recorded.
Poll watchdog, the Election Resource Centre (ERC), wrote to Zec yesterday saying if it was true that they are beginning voter registration in October, then they would like a copy of the 2013 voters’ roll to be made available.
ERC’s executive director, Tawanda Chimhini, said the only way of checking whether those who claim to be already on a voters’ roll and produce their proof of identity is by checking them against the existing voters’ roll.
“But Zec has denied they have the complete existing rolls. If they now have the (Tobaiwa) Mudede roll then we would like to see it,” Chimhini said.
Mudede is the country’s Registrar General.
Asked if Zec has the 2013 voters’ roll, Makarau laughed before saying: “No we don’t have it. We are starting a new voters’ roll. I hope no one will want to be on the old one.”
By starting on the training exercise, Makarau said Zec was showing Zimbabweans that there was no turning back.
“We have started now on the road to biometric voter registration. The training exercise will last until Friday (yesterday). We are going to train master trainers who are going to train BVR kit operators,” she said on Monday.
“We are also going to train technicians who will give support on the field in the event of kits perhaps requiring minor repairs in the event that the kits jam, they will be on site to render that kind of support to the biometric voter registration kit operators whom we are going to deploy countrywide.”
The country’s largest opposition party, the MDC, yesterday said Zec and Mugabe were not singing from the same hymn sheet, thus putting the public in an awkward place.
MDC spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said the mixed signals show how confusing the whole setup is because, at the end of the day, it is Zec which should be in the fore front of the preparations.
“But from the president’s proclamation you can see that it’s a game where players just want to come from their homes and straight onto the pitch without warming up,” observed Gutu.
“It’s obvious that Mugabe has a sinister agenda, which he is pushing and trying to put undue influence on Zec. You don’t have to be rocket scientist to see that. So now Zec is at pains to tally their projections with what Mugabe proclaimed. You could see that Makarau was at pains to be seen towing Mugabe’s line. You can almost feel the undue pressure,” he added.
Constitutional law expert, Alex Magaisa, said Mugabe could only have made the voter registration proclamation on Zec’s call.
“Why make a call when they aren’t ready? Zec will do an empty launch on Thursday. Legally, voter registration will have begun but in reality there will be no real registration going on,” Magaisa wrote on Micro blogging site Twitter.
“When observers come a few weeks before elections, they will gullibly report that voter registration started on September 14, 2017. It’s a farce. Zec must not hoodwink the nation; pretending voter registration is starting on Thursday when they know too well that this is not the case.
“Zec must be honest with the people. The resources for voter registration aren’t there yet and process can’t start now…But Zec bends to the will of the Zanu PF. It’s trying to fit into Zanu PF’s election programme instead of actually setting the pace. It’s farcical for an elections body to claim voter registration will start when it knows it doesn’t have the relevant equipment, material and skills,” opined Magaisa.
University of Zimbabwe law lecturer, Eldred Masunungure, said he could not put his finger around how Zec as the chief advisor on election procedures could misinform the president to make the decision he made.
Masunungure could not rule out the possibility of Zanu PF pushing for early polls in an attempt to catch their rivals’ cold.
“The idea of ambushing is well known strategy that Zanu PF uses and has historically used in order to catch its opponents off guard in the confusion. Whether it’s a genuine mistake or sinister motives behind that mistake, it’s a glaring and unusual from Zec.
“Some may read that they may be mischievous intentions. We are happy anyway that Zec has clarified but (the) damage has been done in terms of the tarnishing the image of those who make the decisions,” he said. Daily News
Mutasa’s moral high ground…. Ntouba to miss Harare derby
By Blessing Malinganiza
Barring politics, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa will NOT field Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba in the Harare derby against CAPS United following his red card on Sunday.
Ntouba was red carded in the 1-1 draw with Highlanders at Rufaro and is supposed to serve a two-match suspension.
However, Zifa on Monday released a statement nullifying the ban. Yesterday the Premier Soccer League seemed to overturn that decision on the basis that Dynamos did not follow proper procedures for appeal. But with Zifa being the authority in local football, they will win the politics at the end of the day and further plunge the top flight league into turmoil.
It has since emerged that Mutasa believes the Ntouba saga is not necessary in a campaign they have worked so hard to be in the title race despite the many challenges they have faced from lack of quality players to financial woes.
And to have such a campaign overshadowed by the Ntouba red card drama is something Mutasa and his colleagues on the technical bench are not comfortable with.
Mutasa himself conceded that Ntouba lost it by retaliating against the numerous fouls on him by Highlanders and the head but is too serious a football offence to even think of lodging a protest against his dismissal.
And to keep the Dynamos campaign clean, Mutasa will NOT field Ntouba for two games even if the Zifa decision makes him eligible to feature, starting this Sunday against CAPS United at Rufaro. The match comes two weeks after his brace secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.
Yesterday PSL said Dynamos had also not written to them to protest in accordance with order 30 of the PSL constitution. DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa.
“The Premier Soccer League has not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zimbabwe Football Association regarding the expulsion of the Dynamos FC player during a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos and Highlanders FC at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2017,” said PSL in a statement.
PSL said they only received an official report from the referee Arnold Ncube.
Mutasa’s charges, who will be suffering from suspensions, could welcome back defenders Marshal Machazane and Obey Mwerahari.
Machazane is optimistic ahead Sundays return leg against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.
“We are well prepared, you don’t have to be told how prepared we are because it’s one of the most important matches.
“The team is prepared but you know how it is with games. Each game is different because there are different challenges. Take for instance the Highlanders game we wanted to win but things didn’t go as planned.
“We just needed to be consistent in every game and taking each game as it comes because there is Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum who are in the race with us,” he said.
He added that he is now fully recovered.
“Coming from an injury, I am now 100 percent fit and I am looking forward to play and hope that I play on Sunday since I did not play in the first leg.
“I need to make sure that I do my part well in the team in making sure that I deliver,” he said.
He added: “From the first league I learnt that when you create chances you have to utilise them so that you won’t regret.
“I also learned that one must be fully focused and avoid any mistakes that will cost the team so that you can win the game,” says Machazane. H Metro
Chitembwe in trouble
By Mugove Chigada
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to start talking to the media in post match interviews, starting with the Harare derby on Sunday to avoid more PSL fines.
Chitembwe has been delegating his assistants for the interviews, mostly Fungai Kwashi, and that has not gone down well with the Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) and PSL.
Part of the fines that CAPS United will be paying are those pertaining to Chitembwe’s failure to take up his duty to ensure maximum mileage for the sponsors.
Yesterday chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they had only realised that after receiving a letter from PSL highlighting their fines.
“We are going to make an appointment with the coach so that we hear if there are any problems. The only game that we know he excused himself was a game that he had flu. We only got to know that when we got a letter from PSL. We are going to look into it,” Chitima told H-Metro.
Chitima also took the opportunity to explain Leonard Tsipa’s role in the team.
The striker recently announced that he was hanging his boots, a story exclusively revealed by H-Metro.
Tsipa was however spotted during the Harare Derby sitting near the bench.
The CAPS United chief said the striker’s role was to assist the technical team at training, but was not yet in a position to sit on the bench.
“Tsipa has been recommended to get into the technical team. As a player who served for long. We felt after his career is finished, we can’t just dump him like that.
“As CAPS United, we wanted to have our developmental side doing well in the coming years and he has to be a part of that. For now he is helping the technical team and helping the strikers. He is still learning and he has done his level two course. I’m not aware he has at any stage been on the bench and what I can talk about is that he is learning,” said Chitima. H Metro
Bosso file complaint
By Mugove Chigada
Highlanders have written an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Dynamos game at Rufaro on Sunday.
The Bulawayo giants are seeking a review of the whole match which ended 1-1, since the Zifa referee’s Committee singled out one incident of Ntouba Epoupa’s red card.
The developments could be the beginning of real crisis at a time many PSL clubs feel Dynamos did not follow proper procedure for their grievances to be addressed.
DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa complaining about the poor officiating by referee of the day Arnold Ncube who was overwhelmed by the match.
Highlanders’ decision to follow proper procedure as outlined in the PSL statutes could now result in another confrontation between PSL and Zifa if the outcome is different from Zifa’s position.
According to Order 30 of the PSL constitution, Highlanders reserves the right to protest that which they think does not uphold the principle of fair play.
“Any club involved in a match may lodge a protest with the League in respect of any match played under the auspices of the League, provided that:
“A written protest, accompanied by a protest fee of US$1 000,00 (One thousand dollars) is lodged with the General Secretariat of the League within 48 (forty eight) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays) of the game…,” says the PSL statutes.
Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that they have put their protest in writing and it was up to the PSL to avail the letter.
“We feel if one area of the game can be reviewed, then we can as well review the whole game. We are therefore lodging a complaint with the PSL and it is up to them to give you further information on that,” said Dube.
Highlanders were not happy with the penalty decision not given in their favour after Phakamani Dube appeared to bring down Makaruse in the box.
And towards the end of the match, match balls were thrown into the pitch whenever Highlanders were on the attack with the score line at 1-1.
There was also a scuffle between the two team’s bouncers towards the end of the match, and that incident appeared to disturb the Bosso bench.
However, Ncube’s inability to handle the match meant that Highlanders defenders got away with their abuse of striker Ntouba Epoupa who eventually cracked and head butted Peter Muduwa.
According to that same order 30, “Upon receipt of a valid protest, the Chief Executive Officer of the League shall: call for further written information and documentation from the protesting club”.
As things stand, the disciplinary committee is likely to sit down on the matter in accordance with the rules of the competition.
Dynamos will be advised “of the nature of the protest and (be asked) for a written explanation, but warning such party that such explanation may later be used in evidence against the said party”. H Metro