Manana convicted on three counts of assault after pleading guilty
Johannesburg – Former South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.
By Iavan Pijoos | News24 |
The matter was adjourned to November 7 for sentencing.
Earlier, a second suspect was arrested at the court after being pointed out by one of the victims.
He was taken to the Randburg Police Station.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw says a third man was asked to hand himself over to police on Wednesday as well.
In Manana’s plea explanation. read out by his lawyer Michael Bill, the former deputy minister said he and his friends were sitting at couched at the Cubana lounge when three ladies joined them.
According to him they were sitting a few couches away from them and he did not know how they ended up at their table.
He said he never spoke to the women.
“At some point there appeared to be a debate which resulted in a rowdy argument. The argument appeared to be related to someone trying to stop one of these three ladies from taking video footage of me.”
Manana said he was asked by one of the women, Noluthando Mahlaba: “Who do you think you are. You isitabane [gay].”
He said following this he intentionally assaulted Mahlaba with an open hand on her face and back.
He also pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, kicked and punched her.
Manana said a fight broke out in which he also intentionally assaulted two other women – Monoisa Duma and Thina Mopipa.
He said he assaulted Mopipa by grabbing her by her hair and throwing her to the ground.
He admitted assaulting Duma by punching her, slapping her, pulling her hair and kicking her.
On Wednesday morning, students from the University of Johannesburg, Fort Hare and TUT protested outside the court in support of Manana.
They held placards that read: “He is remorseful, let us forgive.”
A second one read: “Good leaders know when they are wrong.”
UJ student Brian Matyila said Manana was a young leader that they were proud of.
“He has been an inspiration of ours and when we were calling for free education, he was one of the few people who gave us a voice and listened to us,” Matyila said.
Matyila said they were “very sorry” for what had happened and that they were holding the victim in their prayers.
“This was one of the first leaders who showed remorse, to say sorry and we don’t get that a lot. He is sorry and we should listen to his remorse.”
A small group of DA supporters were also seen at the main entrance of the court.
They held placards that read: “Real men don’t hit women”.
Former SA president Motlanthe says ‘Good if ANC loses power’
It will be good for South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) to lose the 2019 election, ex-President Kgalema Motlanthe has said. The party has become “associated” with corruption, and it has to lose for the “penny to drop”, he told the BBC.
Mr Motlanthe is a senior ANC member whose comments show growing disillusionment with the party.
The party has won each general election with more than 60% of the vote since white minority rule ended in 1994.
However, it lost some of South Africa’s main cities – including the commercial capital, Johannesburg – in local elections in 2014.
Voters were seen to have punished the party because of worsening corruption within its ranks.
Its leader, President Jacob Zuma, has survived eight no-confidence votes in parliament.
He has been accused by the opposition and his ANC critics of being at the centre of a corrupt network in government, an allegation he denies.
In the interview with BBC Hardtalk, Mr Motlanthe said the electorate will vote out the ANC for as long as it is “associated with corruption and failure”.
“It would be good for the ANC itself and let me tell you why – because those elements who are in it for the largesse will quit it, will desert it and only then would the possibility arise for salvaging whatever is left of it,” Mr Motlanthe added.
He said the ANC could renew itself, but it would require “lots of courage and failing that it has to hit rock bottom”.
“It has to lose elections for the penny to drop,” Mr Motlanthe told Hardtalk.
Mr Motlanthe served as South Africa’s president between 2008 and 2009.
He was closely allied with Mr Zuma, but later fell out with him.
Mr Zuma is due to step down as ANC leader in December and as president in 2019.
He is backing his ex-wife and former African Union commission chairwoman, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to succeed him.
Her main challenger is Mr Zuma’s deputy and former business tycoon Cyril Ramaphosa. BBC News
Zuma’s Scandals
- 2005: Charged with corruption over a multi-billion dollar 1999 arms deal – charges dropped shortly before he becomes president in 2009.
- 2005: Charged with raping a family friend – acquitted in 2006
- 2016: a court ordered he should be charged with 786 counts of corruption over the arms deal – he has appealed
- 2016: Court rules he breached his oath of office by using government money to upgrade private home in Nkandla – he has repaid the money
- 2017: Public protector calls for a judge-led inquiry into allegations he profiteered from relationship with wealthy Gupta family – he denies allegations, as have the Guptas
- No inquiry appointed yet
Mugabe, SA row escalates as Mantashe hits back
Gwede Mantashe, the secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), has hit back at President Robert Mugabe for his recent attacks on him and the late Nelson Mandela as the row ignited by the 93-year-old remarks fails to cool down tempers.
Gwede Mantashe, the secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), has hit back at President Robert Mugabe for his recent attacks on him and the late Nelson Mandela as the row ignited by the 93-year-old remarks fails to cool down tempers.
Mugabe has in the past few days attacked Mandela and the ANC chief in remarks which have drawn fears of a possible diplomatic row between the two neighbours.
“President Mugabe should not insult the person & legacy of President Nelson Mandela. Zimbabwe should be very thankful to us.
“President Mugabe cannot insult us. We don’t research their crisis, we meet it on the streets,” Mantashe vented his fury on micro blogging site, Twitter, on Friday evening.
Mugabe on Thursday took a dig at Mantashe for his response to the nonagenarian’s attacks on Mandela which did not sit well with both the ANC and President Jacob Zuma’s government.
That was after Mantashe had on Tuesday told the South African media that he had made a formal complaint during his tele-conversation with Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo in which he conveyed South Africa’s and ANC’s outrage at Mugabe’s attacks on Mandela.
“I made this remark in regard to South Africa and what do they call him . . . Gwede Mantashe stupidly reacted. Yes, they only fought to remove apartheid. This was it. We talked to them…” Mugabe said in his attack on the ANC secretary-general.
Tensions have been high ever since Mugabe made claims that Mandela valued his own freedom more than the economic freedom of his people, that’s why “everything is in whites’ hands”.
“What was the most important thing for (Mandela) was his release from prison and nothing else. He cherished that freedom more than anything else and forgot why he was put in jail,”
“I was in South Africa recently talking to a minister in President Jacob Zuma’s office and I did ask him how they have handled the land issue after attaining independence. I did ask him why they left the whites with everything. He answered my question in English and said: ‘Ask your friend Mandela.’”
“They (whites) are in control of land, industries and companies and are now the employers of the blacks. These blacks have failed to liberate themselves from white supremacy all because of what Mandela did,” Mugabe said in his remarks which have left the South Africans outraged.
Mugabe’s attacks on Mandela, the late global icon and former South African first black president, came as Zuma and his government are under pressure to justify the decision to grant First Lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity when she was facing charges of allegedly assaulting a local model.
Grace was last month granted diplomatic immunity after South African Police Services said it wanted her charged over allegations of assault made by Gabriella Engels, a 20-year-old South African model she found with her two sons at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.
South African opposition and rights groups are pursuing the matter in the courts.
Political analysts have warned that if Mugabe is not restrained from his “unwarranted” attacks on South Africa and its leadership, Zimbabwe could spark a serious diplomatic row with its biggest trading partner which could lead to a serious fallout. Daily News
Model Mbalula ‘rescued’ allegedly lied about sex trafficking claim – report
The young South African model who was allegedly rescued from sex traffickers in Malaysia, Princess Mahlangu, allegedly concocted the whole story – apparently as a way to get home.
The young South African model who was allegedly rescued from sex traffickers in Malaysia, Princess Mahlangu, allegedly concocted the whole story – apparently as a way to get home.
It was originally reported that the young woman was supposedly lured by a fake online beauty pageant, but it appears she was informed by the organiser that the pageant had been cancelled but she decided to travel to Malaysia anyway to “avoid embarrassment”, apparently because she had been tweeting about it a lot.
Later, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula appeared to take a huge personal interest in her case, and allegedly even paid the costs for her return flight home on Sunday from the Far East from his personal funds.
At the time when he announced her “rescue” at a press conference, there was already dispute that Mahlangu, a 24-year-old aspiring beauty queen and model from Bloemfontein, was telling the truth. Mbalula, however, was adamant on TV news that the young woman was telling the truth.
A police source, however, told the tabloid that “there were no elements of crime in the case”.
“When she [Mahlangu] got there, she did not have proper accommodation. So she decided to lie to the police that she was being trafficked,” according to an unnamed police source.
Pageant organiser Tare Munzara was quoted as saying that he had been “shocked” at Mahlangu’s claims that he may have been involved in sex trafficking.
“I lost a lot of business deals because of Princess’s false claims.”
Mbalula’s spokesperson told the tabloid no case was actually ever opened to investigate the matter. Other sources, however, said it had been opened but was subsequently closed. Sunday World reported that it had seen documents showing the Hawks had been handling the case.
The paper could not obtain comment from Mahlangu, who Sunday World says is now being investigated for her claims. The Citizen