Accidents
Knock down robbery driver stole car
The man who ran over a woman and ploughed into a precast wall before ramming into a house in Sizinda, Bulawayo in a botched hit and run had allegedly stolen the car, it emerged yesterday.
By Andile Tshuma
Pfumirai Kambore (35) of Sizinda who has since been arrested had reportedly stolen the Mazda Atenza from his cousin who recently came back from South Africa.
Kambore allegedly picked up his girlfriend at around 5PM in the suburb on Monday and was involved in the accident as he was taking her back home.
He had driven her to a grinding mill at a garage along Nketa Drive in Tshabalala suburb.
Kambore’s relative who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed he did not have a driver’s licence.
Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said yesterday:
“We have arrested a 35-year-old man after he caused an accident by negligent driving. He failed to adhere to a speed limit of the area and ran over a pedestrian. He then ploughed into a durawall before ramming into a house.”
She urged motorists to stick to set maximum speed limits especially in residential areas to avoid accidents and loss of life. Following the accident, onlookers screamed in terror as the woman, Mrs Lestina Tshuma, clung precariously to the vehicle, which appeared to be trying to shake her off as it went into the house.
The vehicle, witnesses said, failed to negotiate a corner and hit Mrs Tshuma as she was walking by the roadside about to enter her friend’s home.
Kambore allegedly robbed her of $30, apparently thinking she had died. Good Samaritans who called an ambulance fought him and tried to snatch the woman’s money from his clutches.
The notes were torn to pieces during the scuffle.
An angry mob wanted to mete instant justice on the robber-cum-motorist but swift reaction from the police saved him from being assaulted.
The woman whose house was damaged by the vehicle, a Mrs Bitu, said she still cannot believe she was almost hit by a car in her living room.
An unconscious Mrs Tshuma was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by an ambulance.
A vendor who has a stall a few metres away from the accident scene said Kambore did not stop the car after hitting Mrs Tshuma but instead accelerated.
“After knocking that woman, he tried to flee but she clung onto the bonnet. “He accelerated assuming that she would fall from the bonnet but he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and ploughed into the precast wall before smashing into the house with her still on the bonnet. “She is lucky to be alive,” said a vendor who only identified herself as MaBanda. The Chronicle
Accidents
Kamativi crash death toll rises
Another Kamativi accident victim has died, bringing the death toll to 12.
By Whinsley Masara
The deceased, pastor Martin Mudimba (47) of Kaningo village in Binga, was among the First Apostolic Faith Mission members who were involved in an accident two weeks ago while travelling in an Iveco 10-tonne truck from Binga to Hwange for a church conference.
Eleven people died on the spot while 119 others were injured when the truck burst a tyre, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge between Gwayi Bridge and Kamativi.
Pastor Mudimba died on Monday at Mpilo Central Hospital.
Binga’s Ward 3 councillor, Mr Phineas Ngwenya, confirmed pastor Mudimba’s death.
A Binga District Civil Protection Unit official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authourised to speak to the press, said most of the victims still admitted to different hospitals need financial assistance.
Binga Councillor Elmon Mudenda who visited those admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital last week said the situation was dire.
He said the First Apostolic Faith Mission church was helping some patients but it was overwhelmed.
Clr Mudenda said some of the victms need as much as $300 each to meet their medical expenses while others discharged need money for transport back to their homes. The Chronicle
Accidents
NUST student dies as pirate taxi rams tree
A National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student died while three others are admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after a pirate taxi they were travelling in was involved in an accident along Matopos road, just outside Bulawayo on Sunday.
By Andile Tshuma
The driver, Clement Lunga, was treated and discharged from hospital and has since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.
A source said Lunga lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and rammed into a tree at a curve near Matopos Sailing club, about 25 kilometres from Bulawayo.
The source said the students were coming from Matopo National Park where they had gone for a reunion following the start of the new academic year last week.
The deceased has been identified as Cruz Mashingaidze, a second year Chemical Engineering student from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb.
Mashingaidze’s father lives in Australia while the mother works in the United Kingdom and both are expected in the country today.
Three other students Nobukhosi Zondo, a second year journalism student and Takudzwa Mutsatsa, a second year Chemical Engineering student at Nust as well as Zandile Kudzi, a Bulawayo polytechnic student, are admitted to the ICU at UBH after sustaining serious injuries.
National University of Science and Technology Director of Information and Marketing Mr Felix Moyo confirmed the incident that killed one of the university’s students.
“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that we lost one of our students in an accident. Death has robbed us as a university, the Bulawayo community and nation at large.
“Mashingaidze was a bright star that was set to contribute immensely to the development of the country. It is a very sad loss and we send our most sincere condolences to the family. The institution is in mourning,” he said.
Mr Moyo said the university lost a trainee engineer at a time when the nation is in dire need of such brains to spearhead development.
“Our role here is to act in loco parentis to train young innovative and useful citizens so with such a death we feel robbed of a valuable asset and member of the Nust family. We wish a speedy recovery to the survivors so that they do not miss out on most of their lectures,” he said.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accident and said the driver of the vehicle has since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.
“I can confirm that police attended to a road traffic accident where one person died while four others were injured and were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals on Sunday,” said Insp Simango.
She said there were strong indications that the accident was caused by negligent driving.
Insp Simango urged members of the public to avoid boarding pirate taxis. The Chronicle
Accidents
Trucker jailed one year for killing 31
The driver of the South Africa-registered haulage truck that side-swiped a Johannesburg-bound Proliner bus, killing 31 people in Mvuma early this year has been jailed for an effective one year after pleading guilty to one count of culpable homicide and negligent driving.
By George Maponga
The truck driver, Regis Mangwari, pleaded guilty to causing the death of the passengers and injury to another 40 in the accident at Nyamatikiti River.
He was also banned by Mvuma magistrate Mr Tayengwa Chibanda from driving all classes of vehicles for the next two years.
Mr Chibanda, in delivering his sentence yesterday, also cancelled Mangwari’s drivers’ licence and he will only apply for a new one after two years as punishment for being grossly negligent, leading to the death and injury of passengers in the horrific accident on April 5 this year.
Mr Chibanda had initially slapped Mangwari with a two-year jail sentence before suspending one year on conditions.
Mangwari, through his lawyer, Mr Josiniya Maupa, appealed for the courts to order him to do community service, but Mr Chibanda said a custodial sentence was necessary since people had died in the accident.
In sentencing Mangwari, Mr Chibanda said he had also considered High Court case Number 165/2013 in which Zupco bus driver Patrick Nyemba killed 12 people after ramming his bus into a haulage truck and was jailed an effective nine months.
Mr Chibanda said Mangwari had also shown remorse and contrition after the accident, when he raised $2 400 to cushion some families of the accident victims.
Each of the affected families is set to receive $100 from him.
The court also considered that Mangwari did not waste its time through a lengthy trial as he was convicted on his own plea of guilty.
In aggravation, the State led by prosecutor Mr Brian Muzemba appealed for a stiffer sentence, saying many people had died in the accident.
Mr Muzemba argued that a punitive sentence would be a lesson to other drivers to exercise caution on the roads and respect the sanctity of human life.
Agreed facts were that Mangwari was driving a tyre-laden haulage truck towards Harare on the day of the accident and on approaching Nyamatikiti River Bridge just after Chaka Business Centre in Mvuma, he lost control of his truck and side-swiped the Proliner Bus.
Both vehicles went up in flames, with some of the passengers inside the bus being burnt beyond recognition.
Other passengers escaped, but sustained severe burns and injuries, resulting in their hospitalisation at Driefontein and Mvuma hospitals.
Eyewitnesses indicated that Mangwari was speeding when the accident occurred. The Herald