I had to act – Chiyangwa
Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa says he stands by the decision made by the referees’ committee which he chairs to rescind the red card given to Dynamos forward Christian Ntouba on Sunday.
By Nigel Matongorere
Ntouba was shown his marching orders by referee Arnold Ncube for head-butting Bosso defender Peter Mudhuwa during Sunday’s match at Rufaro Stadium.
But barely 24 hours after the match, the referees’ committee announced that they had nullified the Cameroonian’s red card which makes him available for Sunday’s Harare derby against CAPS United.
However, the decision has not gone down well with many football followers, who are now accusing Chiyangwa of blatantly disregarding football rules in order to aid DeMbare, who are in a title race with Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Ngezi platinum Stars.
“Leadership is about overcoming fear. Fearless people are true leaders. If you can’t make a decision then you cannot lead,” Chiyangwa told the Daily News yesterday as the saga continued to rage on.
“I had seen for myself that the referee had failed to handle the match and I called my committee for a meeting the following morning.
“We discussed about the red card which was a result of provocation by the Highlanders player. The next step we are taking is dealing with the referee and his assistants.
“We are still reviewing the video to bring closure to the matter and we are still going to go after the Highlanders player who slapped and provoked Ntouba.”
Chiyangwa also spoke about the hastiness of his committee’s decision when in some other leagues it takes up to three or four days before charges or nullifications of bookings can be announced.
“I was going to summon the referee but while I was still thinking about it that’s when I got a letter from Dynamos on the night after the match,” he said.
“The fact of the matter is that you actually receive reports to have an idea of what transpired but I was present at this match.
“No report can tell me more than what I saw with my own eyes. There was total chaos from the onset; the match official and his assistants did not handle that match very well; the sanctions are following them because of that.
“We have to take disciplinary action on these people with immediate action. When you are in charge of a match, you must be in total control.
“When you are a general of an army; your troops must toil the line; that’s what a referee is supposed to do.
“The game is in your hands and if you fumble like what happened where Ntouba was beaten up and fell down then Lloyd Mutasa nearly entered the fray; there was chaos and pandemonium on the fringes of the pitch.
“The referee never did anything; that’s when the real problem started and throughout the match there was chaos.”
The Zifa boss said they acted on the red card after DeMbare had written a letter of protest seen by the Daily News.
Although Ncube made several other questionable decisions against Highlanders, the referees’ committee did not make any pronouncements on these incidents.
The committee has now been accused of double standards but Chiyangwa does not agree.
“Highlanders have a tendency that when they complain about refereeing decisions it’s the fans that go haywire but this doesn’t come from the club.
“I receive numerous text messages from Highlanders fans complaining but not a single letter for the club leadership.
“Some clubs are very pragmatic. This letter came to me on Sunday evening. Dynamos made sure they had delivered their protest letter to me that same night after the match.
“The Highlanders supporters instead of just making noise they should have asked their leadership to write to me appealing the referee’s deisions.
“Morden Ngwenya (Highlanders acting-chairperson) was here in Harare and he was live on television on Monday night but they never appealed against the decisions made by the referee.
“We acted on the Ntouba red card because we had received a letter of complaint that very night from Dynamos.”
The Harare businessman, who has an interest in property development, denied allegations that he is biased towards DeMbare hence the decision to nullify Ntouba’s card.
“People should not place me in a Dynamos camp; don’t forget that the person who was my campaign manager to become Zifa president is that CAPS president (Farai Jere),” he said.
“There is no way I can favour Dynamos or any other team.”
Chiyangwa however, admitted that there is a serious problem with the standard of refereeing in the domestic game.
“I expect proper decorum of refereeing not the nonsense that I saw on Sunday. I’m sick and tired of these referees making stupid decisions,” he said.
“Some of the referees we have out there are very bad. I have confronted some of them after I have seen their dubious decisions.
“I’ve told them that I will involve the police at some stage because when you see some of the decisions they make, it looks like they have been bribed.”
Chiyangwa added: “What I’m trying to say is that as a referee you need to be firm and your decisions must be consistent from the onset to the end.
“As long as that is the case, you find that the players will not become loose cannons and even the supporters will behave.
“In the case of Dynamos-Highlanders, the referee allowed the match to get into a shambolic state where the play was not even satisfactory but very disappointing.” Daily News
Mutasa’s moral high ground…. Ntouba to miss Harare derby
Barring politics, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa will NOT field Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba in the Harare derby against CAPS United following his red card on Sunday.
By Blessing Malinganiza
Ntouba was red carded in the 1-1 draw with Highlanders at Rufaro and is supposed to serve a two-match suspension.
However, Zifa on Monday released a statement nullifying the ban. Yesterday the Premier Soccer League seemed to overturn that decision on the basis that Dynamos did not follow proper procedures for appeal. But with Zifa being the authority in local football, they will win the politics at the end of the day and further plunge the top flight league into turmoil.
It has since emerged that Mutasa believes the Ntouba saga is not necessary in a campaign they have worked so hard to be in the title race despite the many challenges they have faced from lack of quality players to financial woes.
And to have such a campaign overshadowed by the Ntouba red card drama is something Mutasa and his colleagues on the technical bench are not comfortable with.
Mutasa himself conceded that Ntouba lost it by retaliating against the numerous fouls on him by Highlanders and the head but is too serious a football offence to even think of lodging a protest against his dismissal.
And to keep the Dynamos campaign clean, Mutasa will NOT field Ntouba for two games even if the Zifa decision makes him eligible to feature, starting this Sunday against CAPS United at Rufaro. The match comes two weeks after his brace secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.
Yesterday PSL said Dynamos had also not written to them to protest in accordance with order 30 of the PSL constitution. DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa.
“The Premier Soccer League has not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zimbabwe Football Association regarding the expulsion of the Dynamos FC player during a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos and Highlanders FC at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2017,” said PSL in a statement.
PSL said they only received an official report from the referee Arnold Ncube.
Mutasa’s charges, who will be suffering from suspensions, could welcome back defenders Marshal Machazane and Obey Mwerahari.
Machazane is optimistic ahead Sundays return leg against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.
“We are well prepared, you don’t have to be told how prepared we are because it’s one of the most important matches.
“The team is prepared but you know how it is with games. Each game is different because there are different challenges. Take for instance the Highlanders game we wanted to win but things didn’t go as planned.
“We just needed to be consistent in every game and taking each game as it comes because there is Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum who are in the race with us,” he said.
He added that he is now fully recovered.
“Coming from an injury, I am now 100 percent fit and I am looking forward to play and hope that I play on Sunday since I did not play in the first leg.
“I need to make sure that I do my part well in the team in making sure that I deliver,” he said.
He added: “From the first league I learnt that when you create chances you have to utilise them so that you won’t regret.
“I also learned that one must be fully focused and avoid any mistakes that will cost the team so that you can win the game,” says Machazane. H Metro
Chitembwe in trouble
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to start talking to the media in post match interviews, starting with the Harare derby on Sunday to avoid more PSL fines.
By Mugove Chigada
Chitembwe has been delegating his assistants for the interviews, mostly Fungai Kwashi, and that has not gone down well with the Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) and PSL.
Part of the fines that CAPS United will be paying are those pertaining to Chitembwe’s failure to take up his duty to ensure maximum mileage for the sponsors.
Yesterday chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they had only realised that after receiving a letter from PSL highlighting their fines.
“We are going to make an appointment with the coach so that we hear if there are any problems. The only game that we know he excused himself was a game that he had flu. We only got to know that when we got a letter from PSL. We are going to look into it,” Chitima told H-Metro.
Chitima also took the opportunity to explain Leonard Tsipa’s role in the team.
The striker recently announced that he was hanging his boots, a story exclusively revealed by H-Metro.
Tsipa was however spotted during the Harare Derby sitting near the bench.
The CAPS United chief said the striker’s role was to assist the technical team at training, but was not yet in a position to sit on the bench.
“Tsipa has been recommended to get into the technical team. As a player who served for long. We felt after his career is finished, we can’t just dump him like that.
“As CAPS United, we wanted to have our developmental side doing well in the coming years and he has to be a part of that. For now he is helping the technical team and helping the strikers. He is still learning and he has done his level two course. I’m not aware he has at any stage been on the bench and what I can talk about is that he is learning,” said Chitima. H Metro
Bosso file complaint
Highlanders have written an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Dynamos game at Rufaro on Sunday.
By Mugove Chigada
The Bulawayo giants are seeking a review of the whole match which ended 1-1, since the Zifa referee’s Committee singled out one incident of Ntouba Epoupa’s red card.
The developments could be the beginning of real crisis at a time many PSL clubs feel Dynamos did not follow proper procedure for their grievances to be addressed.
DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa complaining about the poor officiating by referee of the day Arnold Ncube who was overwhelmed by the match.
Highlanders’ decision to follow proper procedure as outlined in the PSL statutes could now result in another confrontation between PSL and Zifa if the outcome is different from Zifa’s position.
According to Order 30 of the PSL constitution, Highlanders reserves the right to protest that which they think does not uphold the principle of fair play.
“Any club involved in a match may lodge a protest with the League in respect of any match played under the auspices of the League, provided that:
“A written protest, accompanied by a protest fee of US$1 000,00 (One thousand dollars) is lodged with the General Secretariat of the League within 48 (forty eight) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays) of the game…,” says the PSL statutes.
Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that they have put their protest in writing and it was up to the PSL to avail the letter.
“We feel if one area of the game can be reviewed, then we can as well review the whole game. We are therefore lodging a complaint with the PSL and it is up to them to give you further information on that,” said Dube.
Highlanders were not happy with the penalty decision not given in their favour after Phakamani Dube appeared to bring down Makaruse in the box.
And towards the end of the match, match balls were thrown into the pitch whenever Highlanders were on the attack with the score line at 1-1.
There was also a scuffle between the two team’s bouncers towards the end of the match, and that incident appeared to disturb the Bosso bench.
However, Ncube’s inability to handle the match meant that Highlanders defenders got away with their abuse of striker Ntouba Epoupa who eventually cracked and head butted Peter Muduwa.
According to that same order 30, “Upon receipt of a valid protest, the Chief Executive Officer of the League shall: call for further written information and documentation from the protesting club”.
As things stand, the disciplinary committee is likely to sit down on the matter in accordance with the rules of the competition.
Dynamos will be advised “of the nature of the protest and (be asked) for a written explanation, but warning such party that such explanation may later be used in evidence against the said party”. H Metro