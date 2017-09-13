News
Gumbo faces fraud charges
Former Cabinet minister Rugare Gumbo made a surprise appearance at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday, amid accusations that he swindled an agricultural equipment dealer $27 000 through a botched sale of a combined harvester.
By Tarisai Machakaire
The frail looking veteran nationalist, aged 76, arrived at the magistrates courts early yesterday morning in the company of two unidentified men and a police officer from Marlborough Police Station.
Gumbo was subsequently booked at the suspects’ waiting area as procedures for the opening of his court record commenced.
The former Zanu PF spokesperson could be seen seated among a few other suspected criminals who were waiting to go through similar procedure.
From there, he was referred to the senior public prosecutor’s office where his case had to be assessed to determine if it was ready to be heard before a court.
Hours after closed door interviews involving Gumbo and the complainant in the case, one Christopher Jamu, his docket was returned to Marlborough Police Station for lack of evidence linking him to the allegations.
As a result, Gumbo could not appear in court yesterday.
Jamu, a pre-owned agriculture equipment dealer at Pulgin Enterprises, is claiming that he gave Gumbo $27 000 in cash on March 15, 2017, towards the purchase of a combine harvester.
An affidavit alleged to have been deposed by Gumbo following the sale read: “I Rugare Eleck Ngidi Gumbo of 3 Teresa Close Groombridge Mt Pleasant do hereby solemnly swear and declare that I have sold my case 2388 for $27 000 to Dasapa of stand number 483 Banket voetstoots”.
Voetstoots is a legal term that refers to a sale or purchase without guarantee or warranty at the buyer’s risk.
The affidavit was commissioned and stamped by Ropafadzo Kunze, a legal practitioner, notary public and conveyancer.
Jamu further claimed that after viewing the combine harvester with his mechanics, they discovered that one of its tyres was flat and could not move the machine from Gumbo’s farm that day.
The complainant alleged that when his mechanics returned on March 20 they found the wheel detached and efforts to contact Gumbo were futile.
He later learnt that the combined harvester had been sold to another person for $30 000, prompting him to file a police report against Gumbo.
As of yesterday, there was, however, no sufficient proof to show that Gumbo and Jamu had ever engaged in such a transaction.
Jamu was not in possession of receipts or an agreement of sale for the alleged deal except for the disputed affidavit.
Gumbo is one of the country’s iconic liberation war fighters who has been in-and-out of President Robert Mugabe’s government, formed after independence in April 1980.
Born on 8 March 1940, Gumbo owns Montrose Farm, situated on the outskirts of the Midlands provincial capital of Gweru.
At the time of going to print, it was still not clear if allegations against Gumbo would stand a legal test or collapse like a deck of cards.
An outspoken politician who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Mugabe, Gumbo is one of the few politicians to emerge from Zanu PF who has not been tainted by corruption or other malpractices.
On the few occasions that he has been quizzed by the police or arrested, it has been on account of his political involvement.
For example, he was quizzed by the police in November 2014 over his alleged involvement with a shadowy Facebook character known as Baba Jukwa, a self-given nickname for a political online blogger who was believed to be part of dissenters in Zanu PF.
Baba Jukwa caused ripples in Zanu PF before the 2013 polls by pre-empting some secretive operations by the ruling party, including murder, assassination and corruption plots, voter intimidation and vote-rigging.
The decision to summon Gumbo to the Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order section where he was questioned for more than two hours before he was released followed the arrest of the then Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi, who had been accused of being behind the faceless character.
In the run-up to the July 31, 2013 harmonised elections, Kudzayi had worked in the Zanu-PF information and publicity department which Gumbo superintended.
Before this incident, which died a natural death, Gumbo’s only other brushes with the law were during the fight for Zimbabwe’s independence.
He was first arrested in 1962 for taking part in the organisation of a national strike, and in 1975, on allegations of taking part in the assassination of Herbert Chitepo, then Zanu chairman.
Gumbo had been part of the bigwigs in Zanu PF until he fell out with Mugabe in 2014 for propping up former vice president Joice Mujuru’s ambitions to succeed the incumbent.
He was initially slapped with a five-year suspension in 2014 by Zanu-PF’s politburo over his role in plans to depose Mugabe, among a glut of other allegations.
A few weeks later, he was expelled from the ruling party.
Thereafter, many more politicians who were said to be aligned to Mujuru were to also suspended and expelled, among them Gumbo’s close friend, Didymus Mutasa, who has reportedly hit hard times.
Gumbo is a founding member and elder of the Zimbabwe People First party formed in 2015.
He grew up in colonial Rhodesia in Belingwe district (renamed Mberengwa after independence) district of Rhodesia in 1940.
Gumbo acquired tertiary education abroad during the early years of the nationalist struggle in the 1960s.
He attained his first degree at Boston University in the United States.
He studied for a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then went to Canada where he studied for a Masters degree at Carlton University. He went further to study for a Masters in Education at Toronto University.
In 1962, Gumbo became actively involved in nationalist politics.
This resulted in his arrest that year after taking part in the organisation of a general strike.
He was released in 1962 and left for the US for tertiary education.
After returning from the Diaspora in 1973, Gumbo joined the liberation struggle which was popularly known as the Second Chimurenga.
He was made secretary of information in the Dare ReChimurenga which was the external wing for ZANU. He worked under the chairmanship of Chitepo.
In March 1975, he was one the people arrested and detained on allegations of taking part in the assassination of Chitepo.
He was imprisoned together with the likes of Simon Muzenda, Nathan Shamuyarira and Enos Nkala.
Soon after his release from prison, Gumbo actively took part in the organisation of the liberation struggle in the provision of military support for the guerrillas.
He was also part of the delegation that went to Britain which resulted in the Lancaster House Agreement of December 1979.
Gumbo has previously held senior positions in Mugabe’s government. He was minister of economic development from 2005 to 2007 and minister of agriculture from 2007 to 2009. Daily News
Mutasa’s moral high ground…. Ntouba to miss Harare derby
Barring politics, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa will NOT field Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba in the Harare derby against CAPS United following his red card on Sunday.
By Blessing Malinganiza
Ntouba was red carded in the 1-1 draw with Highlanders at Rufaro and is supposed to serve a two-match suspension.
However, Zifa on Monday released a statement nullifying the ban. Yesterday the Premier Soccer League seemed to overturn that decision on the basis that Dynamos did not follow proper procedures for appeal. But with Zifa being the authority in local football, they will win the politics at the end of the day and further plunge the top flight league into turmoil.
It has since emerged that Mutasa believes the Ntouba saga is not necessary in a campaign they have worked so hard to be in the title race despite the many challenges they have faced from lack of quality players to financial woes.
And to have such a campaign overshadowed by the Ntouba red card drama is something Mutasa and his colleagues on the technical bench are not comfortable with.
Mutasa himself conceded that Ntouba lost it by retaliating against the numerous fouls on him by Highlanders and the head but is too serious a football offence to even think of lodging a protest against his dismissal.
And to keep the Dynamos campaign clean, Mutasa will NOT field Ntouba for two games even if the Zifa decision makes him eligible to feature, starting this Sunday against CAPS United at Rufaro. The match comes two weeks after his brace secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.
Yesterday PSL said Dynamos had also not written to them to protest in accordance with order 30 of the PSL constitution. DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa.
“The Premier Soccer League has not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zimbabwe Football Association regarding the expulsion of the Dynamos FC player during a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos and Highlanders FC at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2017,” said PSL in a statement.
PSL said they only received an official report from the referee Arnold Ncube.
Mutasa’s charges, who will be suffering from suspensions, could welcome back defenders Marshal Machazane and Obey Mwerahari.
Machazane is optimistic ahead Sundays return leg against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.
“We are well prepared, you don’t have to be told how prepared we are because it’s one of the most important matches.
“The team is prepared but you know how it is with games. Each game is different because there are different challenges. Take for instance the Highlanders game we wanted to win but things didn’t go as planned.
“We just needed to be consistent in every game and taking each game as it comes because there is Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum who are in the race with us,” he said.
He added that he is now fully recovered.
“Coming from an injury, I am now 100 percent fit and I am looking forward to play and hope that I play on Sunday since I did not play in the first leg.
“I need to make sure that I do my part well in the team in making sure that I deliver,” he said.
He added: “From the first league I learnt that when you create chances you have to utilise them so that you won’t regret.
“I also learned that one must be fully focused and avoid any mistakes that will cost the team so that you can win the game,” says Machazane. H Metro
Chitembwe in trouble
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to start talking to the media in post match interviews, starting with the Harare derby on Sunday to avoid more PSL fines.
By Mugove Chigada
Chitembwe has been delegating his assistants for the interviews, mostly Fungai Kwashi, and that has not gone down well with the Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) and PSL.
Part of the fines that CAPS United will be paying are those pertaining to Chitembwe’s failure to take up his duty to ensure maximum mileage for the sponsors.
Yesterday chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they had only realised that after receiving a letter from PSL highlighting their fines.
“We are going to make an appointment with the coach so that we hear if there are any problems. The only game that we know he excused himself was a game that he had flu. We only got to know that when we got a letter from PSL. We are going to look into it,” Chitima told H-Metro.
Chitima also took the opportunity to explain Leonard Tsipa’s role in the team.
The striker recently announced that he was hanging his boots, a story exclusively revealed by H-Metro.
Tsipa was however spotted during the Harare Derby sitting near the bench.
The CAPS United chief said the striker’s role was to assist the technical team at training, but was not yet in a position to sit on the bench.
“Tsipa has been recommended to get into the technical team. As a player who served for long. We felt after his career is finished, we can’t just dump him like that.
“As CAPS United, we wanted to have our developmental side doing well in the coming years and he has to be a part of that. For now he is helping the technical team and helping the strikers. He is still learning and he has done his level two course. I’m not aware he has at any stage been on the bench and what I can talk about is that he is learning,” said Chitima. H Metro
Bosso file complaint
Highlanders have written an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Dynamos game at Rufaro on Sunday.
By Mugove Chigada
The Bulawayo giants are seeking a review of the whole match which ended 1-1, since the Zifa referee’s Committee singled out one incident of Ntouba Epoupa’s red card.
The developments could be the beginning of real crisis at a time many PSL clubs feel Dynamos did not follow proper procedure for their grievances to be addressed.
DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa complaining about the poor officiating by referee of the day Arnold Ncube who was overwhelmed by the match.
Highlanders’ decision to follow proper procedure as outlined in the PSL statutes could now result in another confrontation between PSL and Zifa if the outcome is different from Zifa’s position.
According to Order 30 of the PSL constitution, Highlanders reserves the right to protest that which they think does not uphold the principle of fair play.
“Any club involved in a match may lodge a protest with the League in respect of any match played under the auspices of the League, provided that:
“A written protest, accompanied by a protest fee of US$1 000,00 (One thousand dollars) is lodged with the General Secretariat of the League within 48 (forty eight) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays) of the game…,” says the PSL statutes.
Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that they have put their protest in writing and it was up to the PSL to avail the letter.
“We feel if one area of the game can be reviewed, then we can as well review the whole game. We are therefore lodging a complaint with the PSL and it is up to them to give you further information on that,” said Dube.
Highlanders were not happy with the penalty decision not given in their favour after Phakamani Dube appeared to bring down Makaruse in the box.
And towards the end of the match, match balls were thrown into the pitch whenever Highlanders were on the attack with the score line at 1-1.
There was also a scuffle between the two team’s bouncers towards the end of the match, and that incident appeared to disturb the Bosso bench.
However, Ncube’s inability to handle the match meant that Highlanders defenders got away with their abuse of striker Ntouba Epoupa who eventually cracked and head butted Peter Muduwa.
According to that same order 30, “Upon receipt of a valid protest, the Chief Executive Officer of the League shall: call for further written information and documentation from the protesting club”.
As things stand, the disciplinary committee is likely to sit down on the matter in accordance with the rules of the competition.
Dynamos will be advised “of the nature of the protest and (be asked) for a written explanation, but warning such party that such explanation may later be used in evidence against the said party”. H Metro