Grace Mugabe’s assault case: ‘We won’t be deterred,’ AfriForum maintains
Cape Town – AfriForum has reportedly said that it won’t be deterred in its case against Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe after she maintained in court papers that the young South African model Gabriella Engels who accused her of assault was the actual aggressor.
According to SABC, AfriForum spokesperson Willie Spies said that it was typical of a criminal to blame the victim for their crime.
“I was not surprised to read that she wrote the statement. And it doesn’t change our case at all; for that very reason we believe it is so important that this matter should not be left to politicians to decide, should not be left to her friends to grant her immunity. It should be left to the courts to determine the truth and to make sure that the true events of that evening are determined and that justice runs its course,” Spies was quoted as saying.
Reports this week indicated that Grace’s representatives had claimed in court papers that Engels, who accused her of assault was the actual aggressor, as she allegedly attacked the first lady with a knife while drunk.
The court papers denying any wrongdoing by Grace were submitted on August 17 by Zimbabwean diplomats on behalf of the first lady, who was granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa despite calls for her prosecution in the alleged attack on Engels in a Johannesburg hotel on August 13. She returned to Zimbabwe a week after the alleged assault with President Robert Mugabe, who had attended a summit of southern African leaders in Pretoria.
‘In trouble with a drunken young woman’
According to the court filing, Grace went to see her sons in a hotel suite because they were “in trouble with a drunken young woman”.
“Upon her arrival Ms Engels, who was intoxicated, and unhinged, attacked Dr Grace Mugabe with a knife after she was asked to leave the hotel room. Security was left with no other option but to remove Ms. Engels from the hotel suite.”
Mugabe “reserves the right to press charges of attempted murder” against Engels, the document said.
But according to Engels’s version of the incident, she was in a hotel room with mutual friends of Grace’s two sons, who lived in Johannesburg, when the first lady burst into the room and assaulted her. Photos posted on social media showed a bloody gash to Engels’ forehead that she claimed was a result of the encounter.
In 2009, a photographer accused Grace of beating him up in Hong Kong. While the Zimbabwean president’s outspoken wife has been criticised for a fiery temper and lavish shopping expeditions, her rising political profile has some asking whether she is maneuvering to succeed her husband.
She recently said that Zimbabwe’s ruling party should restore a constitutional provision stating one of the party’s vice presidents should be a woman, and has publicly challenged her 93-year-old husband to name a successor. News24.com
Mutasa’s moral high ground…. Ntouba to miss Harare derby
Barring politics, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa will NOT field Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba in the Harare derby against CAPS United following his red card on Sunday.
By Blessing Malinganiza
Ntouba was red carded in the 1-1 draw with Highlanders at Rufaro and is supposed to serve a two-match suspension.
However, Zifa on Monday released a statement nullifying the ban. Yesterday the Premier Soccer League seemed to overturn that decision on the basis that Dynamos did not follow proper procedures for appeal. But with Zifa being the authority in local football, they will win the politics at the end of the day and further plunge the top flight league into turmoil.
It has since emerged that Mutasa believes the Ntouba saga is not necessary in a campaign they have worked so hard to be in the title race despite the many challenges they have faced from lack of quality players to financial woes.
And to have such a campaign overshadowed by the Ntouba red card drama is something Mutasa and his colleagues on the technical bench are not comfortable with.
Mutasa himself conceded that Ntouba lost it by retaliating against the numerous fouls on him by Highlanders and the head but is too serious a football offence to even think of lodging a protest against his dismissal.
And to keep the Dynamos campaign clean, Mutasa will NOT field Ntouba for two games even if the Zifa decision makes him eligible to feature, starting this Sunday against CAPS United at Rufaro. The match comes two weeks after his brace secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.
Yesterday PSL said Dynamos had also not written to them to protest in accordance with order 30 of the PSL constitution. DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa.
“The Premier Soccer League has not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zimbabwe Football Association regarding the expulsion of the Dynamos FC player during a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos and Highlanders FC at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2017,” said PSL in a statement.
PSL said they only received an official report from the referee Arnold Ncube.
Mutasa’s charges, who will be suffering from suspensions, could welcome back defenders Marshal Machazane and Obey Mwerahari.
Machazane is optimistic ahead Sundays return leg against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.
“We are well prepared, you don’t have to be told how prepared we are because it’s one of the most important matches.
“The team is prepared but you know how it is with games. Each game is different because there are different challenges. Take for instance the Highlanders game we wanted to win but things didn’t go as planned.
“We just needed to be consistent in every game and taking each game as it comes because there is Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum who are in the race with us,” he said.
He added that he is now fully recovered.
“Coming from an injury, I am now 100 percent fit and I am looking forward to play and hope that I play on Sunday since I did not play in the first leg.
“I need to make sure that I do my part well in the team in making sure that I deliver,” he said.
He added: “From the first league I learnt that when you create chances you have to utilise them so that you won’t regret.
“I also learned that one must be fully focused and avoid any mistakes that will cost the team so that you can win the game,” says Machazane. H Metro
Chitembwe in trouble
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to start talking to the media in post match interviews, starting with the Harare derby on Sunday to avoid more PSL fines.
By Mugove Chigada
Chitembwe has been delegating his assistants for the interviews, mostly Fungai Kwashi, and that has not gone down well with the Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) and PSL.
Part of the fines that CAPS United will be paying are those pertaining to Chitembwe’s failure to take up his duty to ensure maximum mileage for the sponsors.
Yesterday chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they had only realised that after receiving a letter from PSL highlighting their fines.
“We are going to make an appointment with the coach so that we hear if there are any problems. The only game that we know he excused himself was a game that he had flu. We only got to know that when we got a letter from PSL. We are going to look into it,” Chitima told H-Metro.
Chitima also took the opportunity to explain Leonard Tsipa’s role in the team.
The striker recently announced that he was hanging his boots, a story exclusively revealed by H-Metro.
Tsipa was however spotted during the Harare Derby sitting near the bench.
The CAPS United chief said the striker’s role was to assist the technical team at training, but was not yet in a position to sit on the bench.
“Tsipa has been recommended to get into the technical team. As a player who served for long. We felt after his career is finished, we can’t just dump him like that.
“As CAPS United, we wanted to have our developmental side doing well in the coming years and he has to be a part of that. For now he is helping the technical team and helping the strikers. He is still learning and he has done his level two course. I’m not aware he has at any stage been on the bench and what I can talk about is that he is learning,” said Chitima. H Metro
Bosso file complaint
Highlanders have written an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Dynamos game at Rufaro on Sunday.
By Mugove Chigada
The Bulawayo giants are seeking a review of the whole match which ended 1-1, since the Zifa referee’s Committee singled out one incident of Ntouba Epoupa’s red card.
The developments could be the beginning of real crisis at a time many PSL clubs feel Dynamos did not follow proper procedure for their grievances to be addressed.
DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa complaining about the poor officiating by referee of the day Arnold Ncube who was overwhelmed by the match.
Highlanders’ decision to follow proper procedure as outlined in the PSL statutes could now result in another confrontation between PSL and Zifa if the outcome is different from Zifa’s position.
According to Order 30 of the PSL constitution, Highlanders reserves the right to protest that which they think does not uphold the principle of fair play.
“Any club involved in a match may lodge a protest with the League in respect of any match played under the auspices of the League, provided that:
“A written protest, accompanied by a protest fee of US$1 000,00 (One thousand dollars) is lodged with the General Secretariat of the League within 48 (forty eight) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays) of the game…,” says the PSL statutes.
Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that they have put their protest in writing and it was up to the PSL to avail the letter.
“We feel if one area of the game can be reviewed, then we can as well review the whole game. We are therefore lodging a complaint with the PSL and it is up to them to give you further information on that,” said Dube.
Highlanders were not happy with the penalty decision not given in their favour after Phakamani Dube appeared to bring down Makaruse in the box.
And towards the end of the match, match balls were thrown into the pitch whenever Highlanders were on the attack with the score line at 1-1.
There was also a scuffle between the two team’s bouncers towards the end of the match, and that incident appeared to disturb the Bosso bench.
However, Ncube’s inability to handle the match meant that Highlanders defenders got away with their abuse of striker Ntouba Epoupa who eventually cracked and head butted Peter Muduwa.
According to that same order 30, “Upon receipt of a valid protest, the Chief Executive Officer of the League shall: call for further written information and documentation from the protesting club”.
As things stand, the disciplinary committee is likely to sit down on the matter in accordance with the rules of the competition.
Dynamos will be advised “of the nature of the protest and (be asked) for a written explanation, but warning such party that such explanation may later be used in evidence against the said party”. H Metro