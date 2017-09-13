News
Bosso file complaint
Highlanders have written an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Dynamos game at Rufaro on Sunday.
By Mugove Chigada
The Bulawayo giants are seeking a review of the whole match which ended 1-1, since the Zifa referee’s Committee singled out one incident of Ntouba Epoupa’s red card.
The developments could be the beginning of real crisis at a time many PSL clubs feel Dynamos did not follow proper procedure for their grievances to be addressed.
DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa complaining about the poor officiating by referee of the day Arnold Ncube who was overwhelmed by the match.
Highlanders’ decision to follow proper procedure as outlined in the PSL statutes could now result in another confrontation between PSL and Zifa if the outcome is different from Zifa’s position.
According to Order 30 of the PSL constitution, Highlanders reserves the right to protest that which they think does not uphold the principle of fair play.
“Any club involved in a match may lodge a protest with the League in respect of any match played under the auspices of the League, provided that:
“A written protest, accompanied by a protest fee of US$1 000,00 (One thousand dollars) is lodged with the General Secretariat of the League within 48 (forty eight) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays) of the game…,” says the PSL statutes.
Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that they have put their protest in writing and it was up to the PSL to avail the letter.
“We feel if one area of the game can be reviewed, then we can as well review the whole game. We are therefore lodging a complaint with the PSL and it is up to them to give you further information on that,” said Dube.
Highlanders were not happy with the penalty decision not given in their favour after Phakamani Dube appeared to bring down Makaruse in the box.
And towards the end of the match, match balls were thrown into the pitch whenever Highlanders were on the attack with the score line at 1-1.
There was also a scuffle between the two team’s bouncers towards the end of the match, and that incident appeared to disturb the Bosso bench.
However, Ncube’s inability to handle the match meant that Highlanders defenders got away with their abuse of striker Ntouba Epoupa who eventually cracked and head butted Peter Muduwa.
According to that same order 30, “Upon receipt of a valid protest, the Chief Executive Officer of the League shall: call for further written information and documentation from the protesting club”.
As things stand, the disciplinary committee is likely to sit down on the matter in accordance with the rules of the competition.
Dynamos will be advised “of the nature of the protest and (be asked) for a written explanation, but warning such party that such explanation may later be used in evidence against the said party”. H Metro
Mutasa’s moral high ground…. Ntouba to miss Harare derby
Barring politics, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa will NOT field Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba in the Harare derby against CAPS United following his red card on Sunday.
By Blessing Malinganiza
Ntouba was red carded in the 1-1 draw with Highlanders at Rufaro and is supposed to serve a two-match suspension.
However, Zifa on Monday released a statement nullifying the ban. Yesterday the Premier Soccer League seemed to overturn that decision on the basis that Dynamos did not follow proper procedures for appeal. But with Zifa being the authority in local football, they will win the politics at the end of the day and further plunge the top flight league into turmoil.
It has since emerged that Mutasa believes the Ntouba saga is not necessary in a campaign they have worked so hard to be in the title race despite the many challenges they have faced from lack of quality players to financial woes.
And to have such a campaign overshadowed by the Ntouba red card drama is something Mutasa and his colleagues on the technical bench are not comfortable with.
Mutasa himself conceded that Ntouba lost it by retaliating against the numerous fouls on him by Highlanders and the head but is too serious a football offence to even think of lodging a protest against his dismissal.
And to keep the Dynamos campaign clean, Mutasa will NOT field Ntouba for two games even if the Zifa decision makes him eligible to feature, starting this Sunday against CAPS United at Rufaro. The match comes two weeks after his brace secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.
Yesterday PSL said Dynamos had also not written to them to protest in accordance with order 30 of the PSL constitution. DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa.
“The Premier Soccer League has not received a protest letter from Dynamos or communication from Zimbabwe Football Association regarding the expulsion of the Dynamos FC player during a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos and Highlanders FC at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2017,” said PSL in a statement.
PSL said they only received an official report from the referee Arnold Ncube.
Mutasa’s charges, who will be suffering from suspensions, could welcome back defenders Marshal Machazane and Obey Mwerahari.
Machazane is optimistic ahead Sundays return leg against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.
“We are well prepared, you don’t have to be told how prepared we are because it’s one of the most important matches.
“The team is prepared but you know how it is with games. Each game is different because there are different challenges. Take for instance the Highlanders game we wanted to win but things didn’t go as planned.
“We just needed to be consistent in every game and taking each game as it comes because there is Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum who are in the race with us,” he said.
He added that he is now fully recovered.
“Coming from an injury, I am now 100 percent fit and I am looking forward to play and hope that I play on Sunday since I did not play in the first leg.
“I need to make sure that I do my part well in the team in making sure that I deliver,” he said.
He added: “From the first league I learnt that when you create chances you have to utilise them so that you won’t regret.
“I also learned that one must be fully focused and avoid any mistakes that will cost the team so that you can win the game,” says Machazane. H Metro
Chitembwe in trouble
CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to start talking to the media in post match interviews, starting with the Harare derby on Sunday to avoid more PSL fines.
By Mugove Chigada
Chitembwe has been delegating his assistants for the interviews, mostly Fungai Kwashi, and that has not gone down well with the Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) and PSL.
Part of the fines that CAPS United will be paying are those pertaining to Chitembwe’s failure to take up his duty to ensure maximum mileage for the sponsors.
Yesterday chief executive Cuthbert Chitima said they had only realised that after receiving a letter from PSL highlighting their fines.
“We are going to make an appointment with the coach so that we hear if there are any problems. The only game that we know he excused himself was a game that he had flu. We only got to know that when we got a letter from PSL. We are going to look into it,” Chitima told H-Metro.
Chitima also took the opportunity to explain Leonard Tsipa’s role in the team.
The striker recently announced that he was hanging his boots, a story exclusively revealed by H-Metro.
Tsipa was however spotted during the Harare Derby sitting near the bench.
The CAPS United chief said the striker’s role was to assist the technical team at training, but was not yet in a position to sit on the bench.
“Tsipa has been recommended to get into the technical team. As a player who served for long. We felt after his career is finished, we can’t just dump him like that.
“As CAPS United, we wanted to have our developmental side doing well in the coming years and he has to be a part of that. For now he is helping the technical team and helping the strikers. He is still learning and he has done his level two course. I’m not aware he has at any stage been on the bench and what I can talk about is that he is learning,” said Chitima. H Metro
Manyowa hits hard times in Limpopo
He used to light up television screens in the early 80s into the 90s as chief dancer for John Chibadura’s Tembo Brothers. He was a much-loved character at live shows and had followers of his own.
By Blessed Katiyo
Chibadura’s rise to fame was partly due to the crowd-pulling abilities of this man.
Sadly, he now survives on the generosity of the Thohoyandou community in Limpopo who throw coins at him as he dances in the streets to earn a living.
He is a far cry from the man who toured Europe and the African continent at the pinnacle of his career.
Bata “Manyowa” Sintirawo is in a sorry state.
This reporter bumped into him at a fast food outlet on Saturday night during the Royal Heritage Festival in Venda. He said his name was Smeya White and he comes from Mozambique.
He was speaking in English and when he realised he had been unmasked he confirmed indeed he was Manyowa.
“Ah mwana wekumusha wandiziva sei? Ndakazvarirwa kuTanzania ndikazokurira kuZimbabwe,” he said with some sense of shock and disbelief. He was putting on an old pair of dirty jeans whose zipper was non-functional. He had a discoloured checked shirt with some buttons missing and seemed not to have been washed in days, if not weeks. He wore a pair of oversized “safety shoes” but he didn’t looked bothered. He reeked of alcohol.
“Ndichiri kutamba zvandaingoita kudhara. Mese muno muVenda vanondiziva, dai wafamba neni masikati waona,” he said as he waved to one Indian man who was in the queue to buy food. He then did an unannounced sample of the late Michael Jackson’s moonwalk dance, much to the surprise and joy of customers in the KFC outlet.
“Ndini ndakatanga ne break dance. Mazuva ano ndaakurova dzese manje. Fanike house ndiyo yandiri number one. Ana gwara gwara ndotamba zvekuti,” he remains defiant despite his greying hair.
“Ndakamboda kuita zvemusic but haa zvinonetsa. Ndakamboshanda naJonah Moyo arimowo muno muThohoyandou maari kutengesa maCD. NaMitchell Jambo futi ndaimboshanda naye,” he volunteered information regarding his old mates in the music industry who are also based in the same town.
“I know this old man he is a very good dancer. He dances everywhere anytime and people just give him whatever money they have. He normally dances in the streets,” said the Indian man named Yusuf.
Manyowa indicated he has been living in South Africa since 2004, almost 5 years after the death of Chibadura. Some sources revealed he once worked as a gardener at a braaing place in Thohoyandou where he would double up as an entertainer as well. He indicated he is not going anywhere anytime soon as he is “living well”.
Despite his rugged look one can’t help but appreciate the passion and burning flame that is still within the heart of this ageing man. After a few selfies he then asked me for my mobile number which he immediately buzzed from his “mbudzi” phone. We then parted ways.
It may be a cry for help to revive the fortunes of this legendary dancer. H Metro