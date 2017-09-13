Bosso file complaint

By Mugove Chigada

Highlanders have written an official complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Dynamos game at Rufaro on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants are seeking a review of the whole match which ended 1-1, since the Zifa referee’s Committee singled out one incident of Ntouba Epoupa’s red card.

The developments could be the beginning of real crisis at a time many PSL clubs feel Dynamos did not follow proper procedure for their grievances to be addressed.

DeMbare wrote directly to Zifa complaining about the poor officiating by referee of the day Arnold Ncube who was overwhelmed by the match.

Highlanders’ decision to follow proper procedure as outlined in the PSL statutes could now result in another confrontation between PSL and Zifa if the outcome is different from Zifa’s position.

According to Order 30 of the PSL constitution, Highlanders reserves the right to protest that which they think does not uphold the principle of fair play.

“Any club involved in a match may lodge a protest with the League in respect of any match played under the auspices of the League, provided that:

“A written protest, accompanied by a protest fee of US$1 000,00 (One thousand dollars) is lodged with the General Secretariat of the League within 48 (forty eight) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays) of the game…,” says the PSL statutes.

Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube confirmed that they have put their protest in writing and it was up to the PSL to avail the letter.

“We feel if one area of the game can be reviewed, then we can as well review the whole game. We are therefore lodging a complaint with the PSL and it is up to them to give you further information on that,” said Dube.

Highlanders were not happy with the penalty decision not given in their favour after Phakamani Dube appeared to bring down Makaruse in the box.

And towards the end of the match, match balls were thrown into the pitch whenever Highlanders were on the attack with the score line at 1-1.

There was also a scuffle between the two team’s bouncers towards the end of the match, and that incident appeared to disturb the Bosso bench.

However, Ncube’s inability to handle the match meant that Highlanders defenders got away with their abuse of striker Ntouba Epoupa who eventually cracked and head butted Peter Muduwa.

According to that same order 30, “Upon receipt of a valid protest, the Chief Executive Officer of the League shall: call for further written information and documentation from the protesting club”.

As things stand, the disciplinary committee is likely to sit down on the matter in accordance with the rules of the competition.

Dynamos will be advised “of the nature of the protest and (be asked) for a written explanation, but warning such party that such explanation may later be used in evidence against the said party”. H Metro