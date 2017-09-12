Vapositori walk out of Ndanga’s ACCZ

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Some Apostolic sects have pulled out of the Johannes Ndanga-led Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) to form the Association of Apostolic Churches of Zimbabwe (AACZ).

Leaders of various apostolic churches that included Johane Masowe and its various outfits, Mugodhi, Zion and several other white garment apostolic sects met in Harare yesterday where they announced that Zanu PF central committee member Jimayi Muduvuri was now their patron.

The national AACZ national coordinator Emmanuel Muzhangiri told the dozens of clerics who attended the meeting that they had chosen Muduvuri, a politician, so that he could be their bridge to meet President Robert Mugabe.

“We used to work with the ACCZ along with (former vice president Joice) Mujuru but we left them because they were getting too much involved in politics,” Muzhangiri said.

“Some might be asking questions thinking that we have come here to tell you about campaigning for Zanu PF ahead of elections but no, we want to make sure that we work with them because we have said to them there are things we want done for the church because we have seen them give things to women and youths.”

Mujuru was the ACCZ matron before she was expelled from Zanu PF and government in 2014.

Ndanga was not immediately available to comment as he was said to be in Korea on private business.

In accepting the offer, Muduvuri said he did not think twice when he was approached by several clergymen.

“The issue we are talking about was brought to my attention by your leaders who came to me saying they wanted to see the president and I was invited to come with them but unfortunately the president was busy on the day we were supposed to meet in Highfield, so it was cancelled,” Muduvuri said in his acceptance speech.

“The people at State House then gave me the green light to speak to the likes of Father Fidelis Mukonori, Wimbo’s church and others where they agreed to make me patron and I accepted.

“They reasoned that because I am a politician I can get them access to the president and I took up the offer.

“I have done a lot of things that I have managed including donating 300 cattle to the president for the AU so if I can be sent by the president to do something and do it well, then I can only do better with churches”.

Before their split, leaders of the then over-620 churches registered under the ACCZ umbrella group played a part in securing a resounding victory for Mugabe in the 2013 elections, openly mobilising hundreds of thousands of their followers to vote for Zanu PF. Daily News