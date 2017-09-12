Stunner’s Dion pregnant

It appears flamboyant rapper Stunner and girlfriend Dion are expecting a child together.

The two were in each other’s arms last Thursday night as the rapper launched his ninth album-Stray Bullet-at Alliance Francaise.

Dion appeared to flaunt the baby bump in a red shaping dress whilst her boyfriend made sure he was careful of every step she took as they made their way out of a grey BMW.

Sources privy to the couple say Stunner is planning to meet Dion’s relatives for lobola negotiations next month.

“Stunner will be sending his munyai to Dion’s people next month, its official the two are already expecting a baby in a few months time,” said the source.

Stunner and Dion’s relationship came out in the open after a nasty breakup with ex-wife Olinda Chapel a few months ago.

On the contrary, the rapper also seems to be hitting on his ex-wife in his new album.

Songs like Arohwa Mari, Zvinei Nemi and My Lady all paint a picture of man wrangling over love.

Stunner collaborated with Ghana’s Epixode on the song My Lady and roped in old mate Ba Shupi, Boom Beto on the song Mune Mari Here.

The album launch saw the who’s and who of Harare attending.

Fellow musicians Mudiwa, BaShupi, Cindy, DJ Tawaz, Adrian also attended the launch. H Metro