Jah Prayzah threatened over songs

By Vasco Chaya

Some youths, believed to be aligned to Zanu PF’s G40 faction, have threatened award-winning music star Jah Prayzah for allegedly composing songs meant to prop up embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Children of War Veterans, in a statement posted on Facebook by one of its leaders, Munyaradzi Shoko, the youths sensationally accused the Watora Mari hit-maker of meddling in Zanu PF party factional politics.

“Jah Prayzah allow me to warn you to desist from interfering with Zanu PF party factional politics before it’s too late. It is not a secret today that you are reportedly being used to compose songs that fuel political divisions in this country,” part of the statement read.

The youths further alleged that Jah Prayzah’s songs; Mudhara Achauya and the yet-to-be-released Kutonga Kwaro were composed with the aim of promoting Mnangagwa and his purported Lacoste faction.

“I am advised that you are working with (Chris) Mutsvangwa and Phillip Chabata who are promoting you to release songs that seek to provoke and insult Zanu PF leadership.

“You are reportedly targeting certain groups of individuals in the party after you released the popular Mudhara Achauya song dedicating it to your factionalist (Mnangagwa), something you publicly denied. Today we hear you are about to release a song entitled Kutonga Kwaro. Another album intended at fanning factionalism,” said Shoko, who sensationally claimed that Jah Prayzah was being used by the rich.

“Be warned my brother, party yawasarudza kutamba navo iyi Isinjonjo. Tamba wakachenjera. Don’t be used by rich individuals to be their voices.

“Do not be blinded by the fact that you are allowed to wear Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) uniforms at your shows, neither should you be over excited by the drama raunoita uchizvipa security seya President iya around you wotofunga kuti wakatsika chinhu.

“…You are digging your own grave. Hona Energy Mutodi ave kumawere,” said Shoko.

Despite being continually sucked into Zanu PF succession politics, Jah Prayzah insists his music carries no political overtones.

“Art is out there to inspire people to talk. What we do as artists is interpreted in different ways by different people. It only means you are still creative if people come up with various meanings to what you give them. It should never be too obvious,” said Jah Prayzah to the Daily News through his manager Keen Mushapaidze.

The Uzumba-born artiste’s continued denials appear to be failing to convince some in the G40 faction that his music is not being composed under instruction from the Lacoste faction.

The fact that Jah Prayzah’s forthcoming studio album titled Kutonga Kwaro, to be released on October 13 this year, has been cheekily renamed “Kutonga Kwaro Garwe” by some people pushing for Mnangagwa to take over from Mugabe, has reinforced the suspicion.

Last year, some Mnangagwa supporters cheekily claimed Jah Prayzah’s song Mudhara Achauya was a prophetic track about Mnangagwa.

The song praises a powerful father figure — shumba — (a vicious lion). Mnangagwa is of the shumba totem.

Interestingly, the pro-Mugabe G40 faction has since adopted Mudhara Achauya as the “theme song” at Mugabe’s ongoing presidential youth interface rallies currently taking place across the country. Mudhara Achauya is played as the 93-year-old leader makes his way to the podium.

Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga recently announced that the song Mudhara Achauya will now be solely dedicated to Mugabe. As a result, the Lacoste faction has been forced to look for a new theme song. They have since adopted Andy Muridzo’s duet song with Jah Prayzah called Emma.

It is possible that they chose a song called Emma because it is closer to the vice president’s first name — Emmerson.

Part of the video, being circulated by the vice president’s supporters, show him being greeted by adoring fans while his detractors — Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Ignatious Chombo — look on with scorn.

Part of Muridzo and Jah Prayzah’s song goes:

“Ngavasatishainire EmmaVanongofinyama sevanosema Vakangoshaina woti dzikama Angakushainire musiye Emma.” Daily News