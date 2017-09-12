Inaugural ZAA Australia nominees are announced

Nominees for the inaugural Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia Edition have been announced and the gala dinner where the winners will be honoured has been scheduled for Saturday 28th October 2017.

Like the other editions in UK, South Africa and USA, the Australian edition has produced and unearthed extraordinary Zimbabweans excelling in Australia. Organisers of the high profile event announced over 80 nominees across a 20-category list at a press conference held on Facebook live.

ZAA Australia Secretary Jaison Midzi said “we have been inundated with some outstanding nominations for the inaugural event, and it highlighted the exceptional work that Zimbabweans are doing, not only in Australia but aboard.”

He praised the team for doing a remarkable job whittling down the shortlist. The team comprised of individuals with experience and knowledge in various sectors from business to community engagement and entertainment, including Method Mukundu and Trevor Manyame led by David Shepherd Mutusva and the local committee.

ZAA Founder Conrad Mwanza said ‘’the community spirit that has been built and the calibre of individuals and organisations that we have recognised over the years in different countries really shows how talented, determined and studious Zimbabweans are in building something we can all be proud of.’’

Dr Lance Mambondiani, Steward Bank CEO, one of the sponsors of ZAA Australia added ‘’any nation that does not honour its heroes will not endure.“ Our association with the Zimbabwe Achievers is our token of support to the rewards of core values of hard work, resilience, dedication and triumph over adversity; values without which no nation can endure.”

He said ZAA was a noble cause and applauded the organisers for the initiative edged the community to rally behind the cause.

Voting will commence on Tuesday 12th September and will run until the 10th of October 2017. Thereafter, votes will be verified by ZAAs Panel of professionals who will arduously assess shortlisted candidates and match up their achievements with the set criteria before emerging with this year’s list of winners.

The ZAA Australia awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 28th October 2017 at the prestigious Hilton hotel, Adelaide, overlooking Victoria Square.

Hilton Adelaide is set in the heart of the city’s entertainment, shopping and dining precincts, the Central Market, Chinatown and Gouger Street.

Early bird tickets start from AUD110 until 30th September then go up to AUD150 from the 1st of October. To buy tickets and vote, please visit www.zimachievers.com/aus

The ZAA annual gala dinner has become the red carpet event and the most popular date on the Zimbabwean community’s calendar. It remains the pinnacle of celebration for the accomplishments of Zimbabweans who are settled in the diaspora. meanwhile Nominations are open for the South Africa and US Editions.

Visit www.zimachievers.com to nominate

The 2017 ZAA Australia Finalists are………

Business of the year

1. Zishopu Worldwide

2. Best Clinical Practice Australia

3. Omasters Accountants

4. Greenstar Commercial and Property

5. Urimbo Group

Female entrepreneur of the year

1. Taku Mbudzi

2. Gracious Chidhakwa Makumbe

3. Ruby Lynn

4. Christine Mudavanhu Makumbe

5. Raviro Nzenza

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

1. Nkosana Mafico

2. Prosper Taruvinga

3. Guardian Mushangwe

4. Noel Padzinza and Nigel Buraundi

5. Tsungai Mukushi

Professional of the Year

1. Simba Marekera

2. Dr Gerald Chitsunge & Dr Pethidia Mango

3. Grace Chakabva

4. Phillimon Zongo

5. Shingirai Nhatarikwa

Community Organization of the Year

1. CYALA

2. Tinoda Trust

3. Face of Africa Australia

4. SINGLE MOTHER FOUNDATION

5. Zim Community In Australia Victoria

Academic Excellence

1. Dr Edison Ziso

2. Dr Shepherd Masocha

3. Dr Stella Gwini

4. Cephas Chiduku

5. Prof. Finex Ndlovu

Community Champion of the year Female

1. Thembie Ndlovu

2. Ruth Pasi Magodo

3. Thembelihle Moyo Ncube

4. Thembe Moyo

5. Shelter Makonese

Community Champion of the year Male

1. John Tapfuma

2. Bankie Murongah

3. Bernard Muchemwa

4. Terry MacDermot

5. Japhet Ncube

Cultural Ambassador

1. Munyaradzi Maidza

2. Tobias Mahohoma

3. Felix Machiridza

4. Simba Mushete

5. Chris Gudu

Event of the Year

1. Cancer Girls’ Night In

2. Freeka Runway

3. Australia Diaspora Business Engagement Forum

4. Spirit of Africa Townsville

5. Africa’s Got Talent

Musician /Artist of the Year

1. Tkay Maidza

2. Nyarai Takaidza

3. Larry Slicker

4. Desire Sibanda (Dizzy Dee)

5. Ruvarashe Ngwenya

Personality of the Year

1. Judith Mari

2. Frazer Mutumwa

3. Obey Chingorivo (Terry Obza)

4. Sister Zai Zanda (Poet)

5. Olivia Kanosvamira

People’s Choice

1. Michelle Kudakwashe Majuru

2. Lucky Ngoshi

3. Mukoma Masimba

4. Kuda Chamisa

5. DJ Dante (Clemency Mdaya)

Sports person of the Year

1. David Pocock (Former Captain Australian Rugby U20s

2. Janine Murray (Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist)

3. Tando Velaphi (Soccer) professional league.

4. Hilton William Raymond Cartwright (Cricket)

5. Amanda Chigeza

Music Video of the Year

1. Tinonakirwa – Bodyguard

2. Larry Slicker- Special Kid

3. Francois – Growing pains

4. Tkay Maidza – Do it right

5. Kudzai – Ehheh

MEDIA PERSONALITY of the Year

1. Richard James Cosnet -Actor: The Vampires Diary, The Flash; Quantico

2. Ronald Nhokwara (Dj Ron Ron) (Vic263TV & Vic263 Radio)

3. Enock Buranda ( Vic 263TV & Vic263 Radio)

4. Collen Muduwa (Big Time Media)

5. Papa Joze

FASHION & DESIGN AWARD

1. Emily Jokwiro – (Klassic Designs By Emily) Melbourne

2. Charity Rumbidzai Chola – (Glam & Elegant Couture) Perth

3. Molinda Danda – Danda Couture

4. Itai Nyakudya

5. Liz Bokani Pasipanodya

Young Achievers Award

1. Kevin Kapeke

2. Gracious Tapfuma

3. Takudzwa Nyamvura

4. Thubalethu Ndibali

5. Tinaye Zenenga

Friend of Zimbabwe Award

1. Mark Bartler – Member for Port Adelaide

2. Senator Lucy Guchui

3. Dorcas Utkovic (Oz African TV)

4. Angela Evans – Mayor of City of Charles Sturt

5. Alison Wall

Lifetime Outstanding Contribution

1. Rob Adams (Architect)

2. Dr Sekai Nzenza – Shand

3. Henry Olonga

4. Audius M’tawarira

5. Alfonso Zvenyika Lambarda (Boxer)