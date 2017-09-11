Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mugabes’ Alpha & Omega brand suffers

First Lady Grace Mugabe has pleaded with her detractors to stop smearing the image of President Robert Mugabe’s Alpha Omega Dairy (Pvt) Ltd saying it is negatively affecting business.

President Robert Mugabe eating icecream
The business came under the spotlight during a recent Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gwanda where claims emerged that the dairy’s ice creams where used to poison Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking during last Saturday’s Zanu PF youth interface rally in Bindura, Grace said accusations that they poisoned Mnangagwa are killing Alpha Omega’s brand.

“Zanu PF is a revolutionary party; we don’t want people to walk around saying all sorts of accusations while we keep quiet. As you are aware we established a dairy this side. Surely for people to walk around saying our ice cream is what poisoned Mnangagwa it’s unfair,” Grace said.

“It’s killing our brand and it will ultimately make the people we had employed jobless. But (I am happy that) when it was said that it was the first lady who poisoned Mnangagwa, he stood up and said ‘I did not eat ice cream, I was not poisoned. As time goes on I will tell what made me sick.’ And he also said…he doesn’t know where the talk of ice cream comes in.” Daily News

  • It is Grace Mugabe irrational and unpredictable behavior affecting business…

  • Shame bantu mudara needs to be spoon fed now

  • IOP

    The bottom line this Digrace does not care about anyone except herself

  • Does Mugabe needs all that Grace haugute wakaitwa see makaro akadaro kufanana nehuroyi vanhu vari kufa nenzara imimi mhuri yaMugabe mune mamillions of dollars and do nothing to help the elderly, orphans, and the disabled. Hamunyare makaita sei

  • KKKKK INOTAMBIKA

  • Report abt the suffering zimbos first nonsense

