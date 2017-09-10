Yadah feast on Chicken Inn

By Nash Mkokwayarira

BULAWAYO – Chicken Inn’s quest for a second league title in three years suffered a heavy blow after they lost 2-1 at home to struggling Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The Gamecocks, who are in first place with 51 points, had gone for nine matches without a loss with their last defeat coming against Chapungu at the start of July.

It looked like they were going to continue with their unbeaten run when Obadiah Tarumbwa scored for the home side after only 20 seconds.

Chicken Inn failed to protect that lead allowing Yadah captain Jimmy Dzingai to equalise moments later before Morris Musiyakuvi sealed the win for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo said: “It was a wake-up call for the guys. We talked about this in the team talk prior to the game and it happened the way I told them. It happens in football and it was good for the team.

“Now the boys have to understand they can’t go out there and win every game. They are not going to get points on a silver platter; they have to fight for them.”

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was happy with a win over league title aspirants.

“My boys showed character. My guys worked as a team and as a unit to achieve the good result,” Ruzive said.

“We are working to survive relegation and these are crucial points for us. Our main objective is to survive relegation.”

Tarumbwa scored what could turn out to be the fastest goal of the season when he headed home a cross from Passmore Bernard right from the kick off.

Most people had barely settled down when the Gamecocks forward scored the opener.

The home team which has the strongest defence in the league thus far surprisingly allowed Yadah captain Dzingai to equalise with a free header from a Wellington Kamudyariwa free kick six minutes later.

Darryl Nyandoro could have restored the Gamecocks’ lead five minutes later but his effort from inside the box was parried back into play by Yadah goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze.

Divine Lunga failed to capitalise on the rebound and shot wide.

The home side’s captain Moses Jackson wasted another opportunity to put his team ahead nine minutes before half time.

An unmarked Jackson directed his effort over the bar from inside the box following a cross from Nyandoro.

Tarumbwa could have scored his second on the stroke of half time but headed straight at Mafukidze from a Clemence Matawu cross.

The second half started on a high tempo with both teams fighting hard to try to find the goal to take the lead.

Gamecocks holding midfielder Thabani Goredema almost scored from about 40 metres but his dipping shot forced Mafukidze to backpedal before tipping the ball over the bar.

Chicken Inn were then caught out on the counter by the visitors 12 minutes before full time with Musiyakuvi scoring the winning goal.

Musiyakuvi outpaced Chicken Inn defender Ben Nyahunzvi and hit a shot that was blocked back into play by goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The rebound fell for Moses Demera whose shot crushed against the upright before rebounding back to Masiyakuvi.

There was no way the Yadah forward was going to miss from close range as he took his shot first time to score. Daily News