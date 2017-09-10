Grace Mugabe speaks at youth interface: Says absolutely nothing about youths

First Lady Grace Mugabe spent the best part of an hour at a provincial youth interface rally hosted in Bindura speaking about everything else except matters that affect the youth in the country.

Grace, whose supporters affectionately call Amai – a Shona word for a mother – chose instead to speak about coffee mug decorations, drinking of tea and alcohol, as well as rumored personal visitors to private residences.

Mrs Mugabe chose instead to ignore the serious matters affecting and afflicting youths in the country like rampant unemployment which has left millions of the country’s youth stranded, jobless and desperate.

A Zanu PF Youth leader, who spoke to this publication on the condition of anonymity expressed immense disappointment.

“To be honest it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Yes the party has internal issues, but these rallies were meant to be an interface for the youth. We have so many challenges at this point and we were hoping to get definitive answers from our mother”

“Instead it was our father President Mugabe who spoke about gold panning and small scale mining and what rules must be adhered to so that we can at least have a source of livelihood. The President demonstrated that he is a father. But Amai disappointed us.”

Chairman of the War Veterans in Zimbabwe, Christopher Mutsvangwa, who was the subject of a vicious verbal tirade from the first lady weighed in to the matter.

“They spend the rally on anti Mutsvangwa diatribes…only to be completely ignored by Mugabe as action man to mete out retributive to their target of hate. They got none of that,” he said.

Former Harare youth leader for Zanu PF, Godwin Gomwe suggested that Zanu PF changed the theme and name of the rallies entirely.

“I suggest they change the name of these interface rallies totally. It is an insult to invite youths under the guise of a youth interface and then spend the entire day attacking the person of the Vice President. Its taking advantage of people. People are suffering and they travelled hoping to hear solutions from their leaders. Instead they are forced to be spectators to personal battles?”

“Even the President said that Jonathan has personal issues. So should hungry people sit in the sun all day for pull the VP down games?” he added. Khuluma Afrika