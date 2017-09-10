Grace Mugabe accused of leading G40 faction in explosive Zanu PF Central Committee meeting

Sparks flew in the Zanu PF central committee on Friday as members sympathetic to the Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s faction confronted first Lady Grace Mugabe.

Sources said G40 loyalists such as Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Dickson Mafios, Daniel Shumba and a few others threw shots at Mnangagwa accusing him of allowing the expelled war veterans to be his foot soldiers.

Harare politburo member Cleveria Chizema then rose in defense of Mnangagwa and accused Grace of leading G40.

“There is a party being formed called G40 and is being led by the first lady,” Chizema said.

Sources said Chizema drew the attention of central committee members who encouraged her to speak out.

“She kept on saying today let me tell the truth.”

“She then said word us going around that G40 poisoned Mnangagwa so that Mphoko can be the only acting vp and when time comes then Grace Mugabe takes over.”

An audio recording of the proceedings clearly tells of an explosive central committee meeting.

In the recording Chizema is heard saying she is related to the first family and people come to ask her because they know she us close to the first family.

“Vanondibvunza vanhu vachiti dai magara pasi nababa na amai. Ini ndave kutoitwa munhu asingade baba namai idzo dziri hama dzangu.”

Chizema also said there was too much insulting in the party and this was giving the opposition ammunition.

She said if the party does not resolve its problems then 2018 Zanu PF will be defeated.

Mnangagwa who has been the target of frivolous accusations of sending people to denigrate Mugabe took time to respond, saying he does not send anyone to speak in his behalf.

He took a swipe at those who purport to speak on behalf saying they do not represent him.

“Mnangagwa also accused some party officials for attacking him publicly especially those who denigrated command agriculture.” the source added. Khuluma Afrika