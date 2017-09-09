Furious Mugabe wants witch-hunt for Mnangagwa poisoning rumour mongers

By Andrew Kunambura

President Robert Mugabe yesterday sanctioned a witch-hunt to smoke out party members responsible for allegations that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was poisoned by ice-cream produced at his Alpha Omega family dairy business.

Addressing the 106th ordinary session of the Zanu PF central committee, Mugabe urged Midlands and Masvingo provinces to investigate the source of the claims, which he described as “malicious vilification against me and the first lady (women’s league boss Grace Mugabe).”

“I want to congratulate you for the sense of unity you showed when insults and vilifications were thrown at the president. The first lady had her share of these insults and vilifications.

“Several ministers were also targeted in these allegations which are completely false and malicious and emanating from the same sources,” Mugabe said.

“They should be stopped. We ask the provinces from which these vilifications came from to investigate and find out who really originated such allegations and for what purposes so that we bring an end to this.”

Mugabe said the culprits should be subjected to the party’s internal disciplinary procedures.

“All cases must be brought to the central committee for action and those who will have to be punished will be punished. The central committee is there to attend to such issues,” he said.

Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa four weeks ago after he had severe vomiting and diarrhoea at a presidential youth interface rally held in Gwanda. Mnangagwa had apparently suffered suspected food poisoning.

Mnagagwa’s ally, businessman Energy Mutodi — who has since been expelled from Zanu PF — went a step further to allege that the Vice President had been poisoned by Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Health minister David Parirenyatwa, something that saw him arrested this week.

The two ministers strenuously denied the allegations.

Mnangagwa also issued a statement saying he had not eaten poisoned Gushungo Dairy ice-cream as alleged by his supporters. Last week, he reportedly gave Mugabe a medical report, which apparently indicates poisoning. Daily News