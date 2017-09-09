Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Anne Nhira celebrates ‘victory’ over Zodwa

25,398 144

By Vasco Chaya

Actress Anne Nhira, who successfully applied to government so they bar South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu from taking part in the 10-day Harare International Carnival which ends today, is celebrating the cancellation of the controversial Durban personality’s Zimbabwean tour.

Zimbabwean actress Anne Nhira

The former Studio 263 actress believes Zodwa’s decision to abort her second trip to Zimbabwe, despite receiving the necessary approval from the Board of Censors, was a victory for “what is right.”

“I am ecstatic that my voice was heard as a young woman in Zimbabwe standing up for what is right. The only way is up for our communities for as long as we speak with one voice on issues that require attention.

“My inbox is full with congratulatory messages for this initiative from all over the world including some South Africans too,” Nhira told the Daily News.

The embattled actress was, however, quick to point out that her decision to appeal against Zodwa’s visit was not personal.

“As I said before, it was never a personal attack on a particular individual. It was against the practice and for standing for what I believed in for the greater good for Africa and the world,” she told the Daily News.

Though Nhira was attacked left, right and centre for blocking the South African socialite’s tour, she insists that she has no regrets for standing for what she believes in.

“I know I have been vilified for standing for what I believe in but that to me is what defines freedom of expression and association. What I spoke against is not an individual but a practice which doesn’t sit well with me.

“All the attacks did not affect me at all as freedom of expression is highly important. I have millions of people supporting my voice and my standing who are just not as vocal,” she said.

Zodwa Wabantu | Dj Muntu's Birthday Celebration Eyadini
Zodwa Wabantu | Dj Muntu’s Birthday Celebration Eyadini

Nhira added she was willing to accept the South African socialite’s offer for a meeting but on her own terms which she was not prepared to divulge.

“That could be possible as it was never personal. However, the meeting will depend on the conditions that I will stipulate,” the former Studio 263 actress said.

Since Nhira is based in South Africa, several people have slammed her for working against a national of a country in which she has stayed for many years.

Yesterday, Nhira refused to comment on the matter and on whether she will be returning to South Africa soon.

In a related Facebook post, Nhira denied that her letter to government seeking Zodwa’s ban was successful because of an alleged improper relationship with acting Tourism and Hospitality minister Patrick Zhuwao.

“Allegations have also been thrown around to the fact that I only got government attention because of ‘inappropriate’ relations with government ministers but the truth is it is not every woman who sleeps their way to their goals and objectives. 

“My engagement with government over the Zodwa issue was not only with the ministry of Tourism but also with the ministry of Women Affairs, ministry of Youth as well as the ministry of Culture.

“All this was not inspired by malice but a standpoint which probably resonates with many though they may not be as vocal,” she claimed, adding that her action was in keeping with her support of the local arts sector.

“Prior to this engagement I have always stood for empowerment of local artistes and I still feel it can be done.

“For example, if we can have Zodwa performing for God knows how much, why not having Gonyeti or Bev performing for the same amount? While some question the logic behind having one performer stopped, it goes without saying that you can’t have wholesome advocacy.” Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • Confused

  • and it ddnt pay yo zesa bill

  • u dd well

  • Idzo shaya kunge dhongi

  • Idako

  • news dzenyu dzobvepi dzakasara n its wrong information

  • Apa hauna cash….

  • ANNE WON! Zimbabwean women can never be defeated by SA women.

    • SA women defeat u with brains and beauty and talent

    • Llort, south African women are drug dealers and murderers and worse part of it prostitution is legal in SA….lol

    • haha southafrican women are industry leaders ,talented actresses magnifixent singers how many zimbabwean women are doing that on an international scale ….less than 20 …zimbabwean women are at ambassador hotel in hilbrow selling their smelly pussies

    • Which brains does SAfricans have .Do u call stripping brains ?what a disgrace

    • Sa women big ass wth no brain

  • Nhai imi siyai munhu kani

  • Sepane chaunowana

  • Anne is an idiot

  • hahah so its ok for brazilian women to come in their hundreds and dance naked on our streets but one southafrican tries it hells breaks loose,such hypocrisy

  • Why?what for?

  • naiye zihure futi rine jealous

  • Anne is an idiot

  • Mbiti yemunhu

  • manage your own business please

  • nhira a stupid

  • Shaya dzinenge tsoko yakapfumbata shakata

  • ….and she lives and works in South Africa this untalented Anne Nhira..why did she leave Zim?zshe left Zim because the very ministers she wrote the jealous letter to messed up the Zim economy.I have always suspected for a very long time that Anne Nhira is an evil woman ,just take a look at shape of her lips..shape of one’s lips is mostly an accurate indicator of a person’s character…Anne Nhira YOU ARE AN EMBARRASSMENT!

    • Endai ikoko ku SA munochemera kuona SA women naked. Makamboona SA men vachichemera kuona vakadzi vekumusha kwenyu?

    • She’s not an embarrassment. It’s for one particular event which Zimbabwean artists should rightly be given first preference.

    • she lives in Sa but she does not walk or dance in the streets without a panty.if she does that then the Sa gvt has the right to ban her as well.

    • Kkkkkk who is now an embarrassment?

    • vkkkkkkk kuchemera zodwa here uko

    • Listen guys its not about crying to see Zodwa naked or whatever ….Zodwa mostly goes dressed to kill nobody has seen her private part even when she came to Bulawayo all went well no funny thing happened.Im just against the insane jealousy Anne Nhira exhibited against a fellow woman.Life is simple with choices ,some us we love our beers in a quite place,i dont like music shows or watching Bev pole dancing ,that’s my choice .But i dont hate any musician and his band and i dont hate Bev for doing what she does and i dont even hate those who attend Bev shows…those are choices and choices should be respected.Why shouldv

    • are you trying to be defensive here,if yes then i would ask you to clarify where exactly.anne was jealous.i guess it’s all about morals .

  • Hypocrisy

  • Mese muri mahure

  • WELL DONE ANNE WE DONT NEED THAT KU CARNIVAL . NGAENDE KUMA PRIVATE CLUBS UKO .
    #RUBBISHBITCH
    #ANNE_U_ROCK

    • carnival only 15% of the body is covered zodwa wears dresses they wear bikinis …u are an idiot sir and im proud to tell u that.

    • Taura hako.

    • #Yllis u are very stupid bigtime futi Manje Wamama she aint coming uchamuonera pa4ne . Anne wins

    • Yllis Llort u are fool bigtime. Why dont u n yo mum n sisters go out pantless. Manje wamama she aint coming u watch her on yo 4ne.
      #AnneWins

  • The moment i saw she is zanu pf ndopandakatoona kut hapana zviripo zai resvosve

  • hey I can see my fellow males are crying an angry at Anne kkkk ayaa

  • South Africans are also stupid so says zim presdent ,why not ban her from entering south africa.Think that issue of electric cable makes you afraid of zimbos kkkk….

  • We not dogs in Zimbabwe kahambe lobunqu bakhe inja edalulileyo

  • Anne is the bae

  • Mazishaya

  • Gambi rake rakaputana

  • apa hauna cash

  • Shame kanoshaya. I hope that application earned her some cash for a much needed nose job

  • Mukadzi anegodo uyu.

  • job well done Anne ,,

  • So what did she gain?

  • Hahahaha chimusiyayi kani!!kkk

  • Should be returned to Zimbabwe and get married; have kids then she will learn the meaning 9f adulthood….

  • I actually can’t believe the grown men attacking Anne seriously 😂 kuda kuona mhunu asina bhurugwa. Worse the women who are not standing for Anne. Mugabe ngatonge kusvika this generation passes 😂

    • So do you think Annie is the person who should tell the ladiesh how to dress when herself parades herself almost naked or exposing herself?

    • Im not even saying that. Im saying it’s just rubbish for us grown men to even send hateful messages to Anne. For me it’s like hapana nyaya. There is no way i will spend weeks going on about a knickerless girl. Im old school saka for cultural events I don’t need to see hookers. Ngazviperere kumabhawa.

    • But who is worse off Zodwa and the Brazilian ladies and anofamba adina nduwe neanofamba asinakutopfeka muviri wese uripanze???

    • INI mubvunzo wangu kuna Joe ndewekuti ndiyani akaona kuti haana bhurukwa

  • Anne is a funny character

  • Bradi bustard

  • aka kanhire kenyu kanobhowa kutobva uk ndichiti ndomboonawo zwodwa..nhire hecho kuvharira vamwe mukova…apa ndisvoubhonzo haaaah

  • sarah Mahoka

    some here so very much miss the point.Zodwa is our sister. Why would anybody with sense invite and be hapy seeing Brazillian girls at the Carnival when our very own Zoda is nowhere to be seen. Since before the federation many zimbabwean wmen went to south africa and brought home south african woman particularly the Sotho women. are we so forgetfu that many of us now walking the streets have south afrivcan blood. /

  • skin bleaching hoe

  • Apa Anne murikungomutukira mahara ,she aired her opinion and she was listened to ,if you guys wanted Zodwa you should have done the same

    • unfortunately not everybody has the same connection that she has. How many petitions that were given that quick attention by the Govt. since independence?

    • Kahure kanorara na Zhuwawo .. She must live SA also ngokhu

    • MaZimbabweans hamuna kukwana nangananga new Ennie Nhira as if south Africa yacho ndeyenyu we didn’t want Zodwa that’s all

    • Hezvo va knowledge hamuna point imi madii kunyarara

    • Brainless people kude kungonzwikwawo vana Munyaradzi

  • Hands off Anne please vana venyu ngavafambe vasina mabhurugwa tione kuti munofara here stupid Zimbabwe men bvisisirwai mabhurugwa nevakadzi venyu anyanyo shamisei Zodwa iyeyu

  • Mapfekero aanoitawo iye haana kunyayanya kusiyana neaZodwa

  • zvavakuda Anne kuti apindire nekuma interface ndeekutukirirana kana benefit kumaYouth

  • Anne Zhuwawo

  • hakudiwe vasina mabhurugwa kuno kunodiwa vasina mabraa

  • intresting

  • Dako

  • Does this lady sleeps with MPs or wat?now an individual has power to tell our gov who to hire?

  • Hope kuti Anne wafara.Zvinei newe kunyangwe dai asina kupfeka brukwe hee .Zvinokutadzisa kurama .Wakadii kuattacker Bev anoisa bhodhoro musinhy wch z worse.Dai Tom mbambo wepastudio akanyatsokupedzera .Shame on u ,ukuda kuuraya mhuri yaZodwa nenzara

  • Mwari pindirai

  • Why achiita kunge ane kwashi

  • Chingakufadza chiiko madhawu iwe

  • What’s there to celebrate?

  • Remind this Nhira to bring some bodyguards coz this is SA.

    • Anopenga nhai kutaura zvekupenga iye ari kugara Muno mu s a

  • Akatengesa ruvengo rwake rwaanarwo pakati pake na Zodwa kuhurumende akatengerwa ,fara hako asi Zodwa ndomuziya ini anogara nebhurukwa kwete zvekuti hapfeki unoziyasei ,ko MaBrazilian awa nemishuna nemabhurukwa wari hobho munovadireyi ,imika musavenga kudaro ,sorry hako Zodwa

  • This nhira thing is stupid , akafanana na mai mugabe wanongotaura nonsense nezvekunze uye vanogara kunze asi zvivana zvavo zvatambudza kunze ikoko . Ndokupenga ikoko

  • Nhodza

    Anne Nhira, mhuno dzinenge matinji ebere!

  • Qual foi o tema do concurso?

  • Duzvi

  • she didn’t win anything shez stupid she focuses on things wich doesn’t concern her apa vana vane 9 yrs are selling sinhi nd strip clubs are many evry corner bt she focuses on naZodwa wemu SA maari kugara futi shez stupid

  • kane hunhu hunenge wa prdnt wako

  • Kusimbira zvisina bsa tsvee neeconomy yamauraya mot zvekushaya brugwa zvinei nani

  • So what did she get out of that? I am sure right now she is packing to go back to S.A. if she is not there already. Holier than thou. How many real social issues that needs attention in Zimbabwe? Women and child abuse, homeless people mumatowns. why not suggest to build shelters to help them. using the same powers

  • Anne nhira may you pls pack your bags and leave SA ..

  • Matama ako Anne anondisemesa kunge face ye kiti nxaaa

  • jealousy makes you nasty

  • Haana kutadza Anne,muconstitution yedu anobvumirwa freedom of speech and expression as a citizen.

  • ngaauye azobvisira vanhu brugwa iye

  • Pameso sembwa irikudhota! Mxm.

  • She’s a dic* head kkkkkk

  • Uri mbwa yemunhu Anne uchabuda Muno uchiri kuda kugara muno benzi. . U should learn how to mind your own business nxaaaa

  • Kkkkk aaaya vorwira kurura mabhurukwa pachita

  • Thumps up,,,its a start,sanity and sensibility will be restored

  • Thumps up,,,its a start,sanity and sensibility will be restored

  • Nice move Vimbai Jari. Iye Zodwa wacho asi akanzi asapfeka nevehutano here?

  • Thanx Anne wakagona

  • The truth itself has reaveall how can we want to to see smone who is not even yo wife or yo girl fr go tell yo wife n girlfr to do it for you kkkkkk bigup Annie u re a hero help me congladulate her

  • Mind yo own business sissy

  • Some zimbabweans are advocating for Ennie Nhira to be deported because of that pantless Zodwa as if South Africa belongs to Zimbabwe zhundu kugara mudanga hazvirevi kuti rawamombe, staying in SA doesn’t make you a South African kushAiwa chikoro nenjere uku, Ennie Nhira erred her concerns as a citizen of the republic, what stops you to write your own letter to the same government to bring Zodwa, what stopped you, than campaigning for her to be deported, some are saying what did she get for banning Zodwa, and the same question to you what do you get if she is deported today,,,,,,, be human in zimbabwe we don’t like naked pantless dancers

    • Let Zodwa write her own letter to SA gvt for Anne Nhira deportation

    • Taura hako than MaZimbabweans, Zodwa has to write not Zimbabweans to say Ennie has to be deported as if they are south Africans

  • Zodwa is not welcome to Zim. Period!! I thought people are wise and decent enough. We need better issues please.

  • ana anne dimi here vataiziva paseke 5 primary muchibuda madziwa hupenyu hunochinja nhaii

  • I wonder , whether , she had a look at herself, not the mirror.

  • Haiwawo that was their way of marketing the canival for this year… Nxaaa zimbos its bout time u realise kungwara kwevanhu ava.. Today so many people were jus asking kuti ko zodwa wacho aripi

  • Zimbabweans see how you love your zanu pf,then you lie to the world and say rigged lisinya msoon yenu, the amount of support this illegitimate governments decision has,shows how much support zanu has,Zimbabwe will never move forward because of this myopic tribe who thinks with their anusses and they outnumber us ten to one

  • Thumbs up Anne

  • can someone also apply for Bev to get a ban!

  • sa people will deal with u

  • The thing behind Ane hamuchizive,she is a confused cockroach,iye anedhara rake minister ririkushandura serineseri,akambotaurwa nani,,Beirut war a sham is a chii ,mbuya vake varikuenda kundari vasina wani,Asi maBrazillians ndoamunoda

  • African bring everyone around you down syndrome, this is how witches are born, pera zvakanaka iwe Anne kwete kuda kutadzisa vamwe kubudirira. #jealous bitches

  • Only man are complaining
    Kuchemera kuda kuona mbutu yemunhu iri panze shaaaaaame

  • Anne Nhira -Sour Grapes nxaa

  • Anne Nhira nanhasi hausati waroorwa here ?Studio 263 ndeya kare iya ungadai watova nevana uri pamurume ,basa kusandurwa nema Ministers kkkkk neka face kako ikako kanenge tsoko.Ukuda kuona kt mari yemuZim ikufamba sei ?Waona zvisina kukodzera kt ipihwe Zodwa here?….Chiudza ka vana sugar daddy vako vagadzirise ma roads nezvipatara…usada kuzviita wakangwara iwe usina 😆😆😆😆😆

  • Rubbish….. Fight real issues in Zimbabwe not this trivial one.

  • Whats there to celebrate ipapa.ko vari kungomhanya muharare vakashama chiita vabviswe nhaiwe Anne sezvo masimba unawo.
    Chiitawo mhuri uwone zvemba yako.

  • She is just seeking attention,and trying to stay relevant . How do you explain the the presence of the Brazilian crew if local is lekker

  • Is it winning?

  • Anne akaona kuti she Modeled n acted in the whole 263 series and made a few Zim dollars now Zodwa jus to come n dance asina bhurugwa kwakutopihwa ma USA who can blame her for being such a faded Jealous aging Marriage less jezebel

  • Kkk hameno vana nhira nanazodwa vanomboita nezveiko?

error: Content is protected !!