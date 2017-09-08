South African President Jacob Zuma has blamed witchcraft for the ANC’s failure to beat the DA at polls in the Western Cape.

Addressing a packed Lwandle Hall‚ in Strand‚ yesterday, Zuma said ghosts might even be voting to keep the DA in power. His address was done in both isiZulu and isiXhosa.

“I don’t know where they get the luck to win here because people in the majority are not living comfortably.

“I don’t know‚ [maybe] it’s because of witchcraft; witches practise their craft in different ways‚” Zuma said.

He said nowadays witches even used electricity.

“In the last elections I was satisfied that we are taking the Western Cape‚ I even said so. What went wrong? I too can’t tell you. It’s witchcraft – you never know. Maybe even ghosts are voting.”

His address comes a year after the ANC took a massive beating in the local government elections‚ losing all councils.

In the City of Cape Town‚ the DA won back the municipality with a two-thirds majority.

Zuma‚ who was close to six hours late for the event‚ was addressing the ANC cadres forum gathering.

He had first visited a hall‚ nicknamed “The Mall”‚ in the area. Its name came about after poor residents decided to invade the hall and build shacks inside, making it resemble a shopping centre or a mall.

Zuma said he had never seen anything like it, leading him to question how the DA kept winning elections in the province.

“When you are in Rondebosch‚ it’s as if you are overseas; all is going well, but if you come this side [townships]‚ it’s like a different country.”

He urged the ANC to win back the province‚ saying if they did so he would bring them cattle from Nkandla to celebrate‚ even if it happened after he retired.

He said the ANC was backed by both the ancestors and God. Zuma also had words for his political opponents‚ saying he would not leave office until his term ended.

“Ancestors would abandon me if I would leave because of people who talk a lot . . . I will be with you‚ even when my term has ended. I will be in branches‚ speaking‚” he said.

He said he would never disappear, even if people poisoned him. – TimesLIVE