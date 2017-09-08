Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zanu PF dictatorship must be sent packing in 2018

By Obert Chaurura Gutu

The people of Zimbabwe have endured almost four decades of political repression and acute socio–economic decline and deprivation at the hands of the Robert Mugabe – fronted Zanu PF dictatorship.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu
From being the bread–basket of Southern Africa just a few years ago, Zimbabwe has degenerated into a basket case; a banana republic that doesn’t have its own national currency and a country where more than 90% of the population survive on less than US$1 per day.

Such has been the tragic and depressing story of Zimbabwe under the tutelage of one of the world’s most intolerant and oppressive dictators, Robert Mugabe.

The MDC Alliance offers the down–trodden masses of Zimbabwe a rare opportunity to finally put the Zanu PF dictatorship to rest in the 2018 harmonised elections. Granted, negotiations for a final opposition coalition are still on-going but we should seize this opportunity to give the brutal, insipidly and rabidly corrupt Zanu PF regime the sucker punch in next year’s elections.

It is horrendous to even imagine another five years under the Zanu PF regime after next year’s elections. We have to coalesce and find each other as we seek to liberate the toiling masses of our motherland.

Surely, we cannot have a situation in which millions of people are not able to access their hard – earned money from the banks. A situation in which millions of Zimbabweans have to escape to neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia as desperate economic refugees. No! Zimbabwe is just too rich to be this poor!

The main contest in next year’s elections is between good and evil. It is a choice between enhanced political repression and socio– economic trepidation as represented by Zanu PF and a refreshing new trajectory of political freedom and socio–economic regeneration and progress as represented by the MDC Alliance.

Going forward, the MDC Alliance should strenuously fight for electoral reforms because we know that Zanu PF is extremely reluctant to reform itself out of power. The battle for electoral reforms should now be the rallying and clarion call for the MDC Alliance. We are confronting a vapid, rabid and vacuous Zanu PF dictatorship that is prepared to break the bank in order to retain political power.

It is not going to be a stroll in the park but nevertheless, we can overcome and overthrow this dictatorship in the ballot box if we play our cards carefully and skillfully.

Actually, there should be a virtual zero margin of error on the part of the MDC Alliance. It is like a hunter who is faced with a single bullet to liquidate a lethal animal. We simply can’t afford the luxury of wasting this single bullet that is left.

We should now put all our ducks in a row. This is the time for us to look beyond our petty personal differences and egos and look at the bigger picture. The people of Zimbabwe are looking to the MDC Alliance for their salvation.

Let us now close ranks and give the enemy no room to take advantage of our differences. We can rest be assured that the enemy is not sleeping. The enemy is lurking in the dark; ready to pounce at any cracks that might surface within the opposition ranks. Remember, the last kick of a dying horse is almost invariably fatal!

We have now entered the homestretch. We are stronger together. United we stand and divided we fall. History will judge us very harshly if we miss this final opportunity to send the Zanu PF regime to the cleaners.

Obert Chaurura Gutu si the MDC National Spokesperson

  • 90 percent surviving on less than a dollar a day pwaa

  • vambori ne manifesto here ava??? nhanganyaya

  • Zimbabweans are hardworkers, most of them hold positions of high responsibility in Botswana, SA and in many other countries, I’m told sanctions imposed by the West are the reason why the economy is bad

    • Ak

      Andthis party borrowed economic sanctions. I really wonder if they have brains

  • Pozvongedze

    Why don’t you convince Khupe et al first before pitching to the outsiders? You can’t preach unity of purpose while there are obvious divisions within your team!! It all sounds hollow until you fix that, also pass the same message to your boss. Thank you.

  • Makaitei pamakapinda muna 2009 to 2013, guys be realistic.makatowana mari yekutanga macompany enyu u think hatizvizivi, yo boss even renovate his house nezvimwe zvamunazvo zvatidingaziv u will neva win msapedza nguva yenyu vanhu vakukuzivai

  • But how you guys your rallies are empty too much comfusion within the party right now you are suppose to demonstrate against reforms don’t waste time zanu is busy mobilise people MDC walk up mani

  • Ini next year ndotoshaya kuti opposition yacho inenge yarongeka here vachadyiwa futi zviri pafeya coz they waste time fighting for positions like ana biti ncube khupe chamisa and iyo gogaz yakarasika isina plan. Kutoswera ndichisakura that day zvitori nani

  • Not on facebook my Brother.. .pandai mundima moera mamiriro kuti murikitei kuti zviite… otherwise you need to work harder

  • tell us what u are doing about it or want us to do about it.A parent with a child not doing well in skul takes the child for xtra lessons, he or she doesn’t waste time saying my child was once brilliant, action action … please

  • Lobengula aripo here pama candidates for 2018???ongopihaa hake sugar nemavhet zvedu zvonaka

