DeMbare firepower pleases Mutasa

By Nigel Matongorere

HARARE – As they prepare for Sunday’s visit of Highlanders to Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is confident they have enough firepower to score goals apart from them coming from red-hot Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba.

The Glamour Boys are currently gunning for a record 22nd Castle Lager Premiership title with Ntouba proving to be their saviour on most occasions.

The Cameroonian scored a brace in last weekend’s Harare derby against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium to take his tally to 10 in the league.

Due to Ntouba’s prolific accuracy in front of goal, most teams are now bound to pay special attention to the Cameroonian in the remaining matches.

However, Mutasa is not concerned as he believes there are enough goals around the team to sustain their title challenge.

“I think we have got a number of important players that can score goals for us and Christian is an experienced player,” Mutasa said after the Glamour Boys’ morning training session at Motor Action Sports Club yesterday.

“If they (Highlanders) put all their attention on Christian, we will look up to people like Ocean Mushure, Tinashe Macheke, Quality Kangadzi, Denver Mukamba, Emmanuel Mandiranga and others.

“We have got quite a number of people who can score goals for our team and we do not depend on one player for goals.

“If they focus so much on him then it will be a good advantage for the other players to come up and score for us.”

Mutasa is also pleased by the fact that his side, which has won their last seven matches to move into second place on the log with 48 points, have been able to keep six clean sheets in the process.

“I think if you look at our defence we have gone for about six games without conceding a goal and it’s a marked improvement,” he said.

“The defenders now know what they need to do and as long we take every opponent serious, we will be able to shut them out.”

Highlanders come into Sunday’s match without a win in their last five matches; having drawn one and lost four on the trot but Mutasa is not letting the Bosso current form cloud his judgment of the tough task ahead.

“We will always remind each other of the games we lost in the past. If you look, we lost to a Black Rhinos side coming from Division One; we also lost to How Mine side,” he said.

“Highlanders are a big powerhouse team and no matter the form they come in; we always say that a team that plays Dynamos will always raise their game.

“You see two teams playing together and you think you can go through them easily but when they come to play Dynamos, they won’t make it easy for us.

“So we always psyche each other to know that every game we play as Dynamos will always be a tough match because our opponents would like to prove point.” Daily News