DeMbare better organised than Bosso? I was angry says Akbay

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

BOSSO coach Erol Akbay says his outburst that Dynamos were better organised than the Bulawayo giants were made in the heat of the moment after losing to Chapungu last Sunday.

The Dutchman made the sensational claims in a post match interview at Hartsfield Ground after Highlanders were shocked 0-1 by Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match.

It was Bosso’s fourth straight league defeat and fifth defeat on the trot in total in all matches in the second part of the season, including the Defence Forces’ Challenge Cup played at the National Sports Stadium against a Defence Forces select side.

Speaking at the club’s weekly press conference yesterday, Akbay, who was in a jovial mood, said he uttered that statement due to anger.

“I said those things when I was pissed off, when we had lost. They said when one is pissed off he must not say certain things and I was pissed off that day after losing,” said Akbay. The Chronicle