Bosso unite for DeMbare

By Nash Mkokwayarira

BULAWAYO – Highlanders coach Erol Akbay and his executive have buried the hatchet after days of public bickering as they prepare for Sunday’s trip to face Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

Akbay’s relationship with his bosses had deteriorated in recent weeks and following the side’s fourth loss on the trot last weekend to Chapungu, it reached new levels.

While the Dutchman had publicly castigated the Bosso leadership for failing to buy him quality strikers, Highlanders’ executive led by acting chairperson Morden Ngwenya shot back at Akbay claiming they had done everything for the coach.

However, Akbay spoke with a conciliatory tone during his press conference yesterday ahead of the game against DeMbare.

“My relationship with everybody at the club is very good, nothing has changed,” the Dutchman said.

“What was at the beginning is still the same. We do our best and we cannot do more than that and that’s my job as the coach. Everything is still the same.”

Akbay was, however, quick to point out that he will not change his decision not to renew his contract at the end of the season.

“It’s not my style to change my decision even if there is a good offer. I have no reason to change my decision,” the Dutchman boldly declared.

Speaking at the same press conference, Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube played down the public spat between the coach and the executive.

“There is a tendency to read too much into various things that are said. I think that the most important thing is that the club is always in various conversations at various levels and it’s important,” Dube said.

“When we are in a situation that we are in where we haven’t picked up points that we expected, there is a bit of pressure. Sometimes when there is pressure the interpretation might be that the relationship is otherwise.

“There is very good professional conversations at the Highlanders leadership, technical and executive. I don’t see any deterioration. Everything is being professionally handled, everything is ok and the house is in order.”

Turning to Sunday’s match, Akbay said it was now time for his side to get back to winning ways.

“This weekend is very important for us; the biggest game in the country, it is going to be a very exciting game on Sunday,” he said.

“I’m happy with what I saw today at training. I hope we do that over the weekend against Dynamos. Our strongest part is that we can play very good football.

“These kind of big games; you can train and do whatever but I believe in the theory in football that he who wants to win will win the match, especially in these kind of games.”

Today

Ngezi Platinum v Harare City (Baobab)

Saturday

FC Platinum v How Mine (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah FC (Hartsfield), Chapungu v Shabanie Mine (Ascot), Tsholotsho v ZPC Kariba (Dulivhadzimu)

Sunday

Bantu Rovers v CAPS United (Hartsfield), Triangle v Hwange (Gibbo), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro). Daily News