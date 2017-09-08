Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


‘I bed women using goblins’

By Arron Nyamayaro

A 62-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man is being attacked by goblins he used to increase yields and bed several women in the village – including his daughters. 

Sekuru Goodness Chimetu of Checheche under chief Garahwa told Star FM radio listeners during Tilder Live Show on Tuesday that he slept with his five daughters among several women in his village and in Ruwa using goblins left in his custody by his late parents

He brought some of the living creatures in his bag to Star FM where he disclosed how they were tormenting him and causing the sickness of his daughter in-law.

These included a tortoise, frogs and two human-like creatures.

One of his daughters and daughter in-law also testified on radio how Chimetu’s goblins were tormenting them.

Sekuru Chimetu confirmed keeping the goblins saying the panties removed from women give him power to open their homes during the night to sleep with them.

“My late parents left goblins that include this living tortoise, a frog, and two human-like creatures and each creature has a different assignment,” said Sekuru Chimetu.

“The items were left in my custody by my father and mother to protect family from being attacked, increasing yields and making sure I have a woman to satisfy me.

“I can open any one’s door during the night covering my face with the panties so as to gain access to sleep with women.

“In times of hunger, I kneel down and tell the goblins my problem and they visit other people’s fields and collect food for us.

“Zvimwe zvacho zvinondibatsira kuti ndikaita kuti ndinonzwa kuti ndinoda mukadzi zvimwe zvacho zvinoita kuti ndiwane mukadzi chero wandada.

“Some have powers to collect women’s panties and anyone with the panties collected I will have power to sleep with her during the night and her husband will be in deep sleep.

“The goblins allow me to sleep with my daughters and I bedded all my daughters and I have panties of several women including my daughters’ as well.

“My victims will come to know that I have bedded them after and I feed these goblins with either mealie-meal, water and other things.

“One of the goblins is so angry with me after they were exposed following the sickness of my daughter in-law, I bedded her also.

“I had a misunderstanding with my daughter in-law after she encroached into my field and I became angry forcing the goblins to attack her and this is how the goblins started attacking me.

“I left the ones that are too angry and as we speak, my ears are being affected and I am under attack for disclosing secrets of these items,” said Sekuru Chimetu.

He said he now has 35 frogs and their assignments is to alert me of my victims’ deaths. When one frog dies, it means it has caused death to my enemies.

Sekuru Chimetu said he was bedding his to secure their lives and two of the daughters are married and he occasionally visit them to sleep with them as a way of protecting their marriage using charms.

After the interview on radio, Sekuru Chimetu pleaded with his goblins and returned them in his wooden pot and bag including 14 undergarments.

Star FM staff pleaded with Sekuru Chimetu not to take the two human-like creatures off his bag after he claimed that they could be angry and attack them.

It was after the interview that Sekuru Chimetu regretted taking the goblins to the studio as he sweated claiming that he was being attacked by them and the driver who brought him refused to take him back after learning that he had such dangerous items in his bag.

Sekuru Chimetu sought help from Star FM security who made sure he travelled safely with his items to Ruwa around midnight. H Metro

  • Maonero angu parikuitwa madhiri ku promoter vana madzibaba vandisirikuzo doma zvangu namazita pane cash irikuchinjana maoko mafungiro enyu ungatakure chitikoroshi kubva mutunhu wakadero kuenda ku star fm studios chinokudashura usati wasvika half way

    • imagine u are on point my brother

    • Correct. The stories are betraying something there. Did you listen audio yeBudiriro you could not mistake the different voices yevainzi mbuya n’anga

    • You are on point guys, tilder things are staged. Edward the old lady n’anga yaurikureva was said to be from Malawi but aitaura mix ye ndau. Tilder is on business

    • I think so too or she is too dumb. Dai ari mumwe achengetedza profile yake by looking for other stories dzisinei nemaporofita.aya.

    • stru hako people play wth our mind hw on earth cn u crry chikwambo kkkkk guy tht thng z so dangerous chinotoziva zvaurikuchifungira iwewe bfr u du anthng

    • Shuwa Tilda should be careful achapihwa mazimpama nezvikwambo

    • Sure chidhoma hachitambwe nacho chinoparadza mose kana ukada kuchifumura

    • Kana muchiti kunyepa guys asi zvingaite here kuti utaure kuti wakarara nevana vako pamhepo ipapa

    • For the love of money yeah …remember there z money involved here

    • Kkkkkkk pakaipa

    • MaZhet aya. Like the ‘prophets’.

  • Some of these statements come out of the mouth through hallucinations caused by old age……not because of reality.

    • Kkk but the story was live streamed here on facebook naTilda. Its not even old age boss

    • Saka zvakaoma wena

    • What do you mean when his daughter is testifying kuti baba wake wanorara naye uda ku defender such evil

    • Did she report?? Why is the perpetrator running free then if the daughters were aware of what was happening? Chigwedere’s son reported his father for such evils if not mistaken

    • Tilder things are staged, the coincidences are questionable, im still to believe any of them.

    • Thank you very much Richard Mudyanduna. That is what I think too.

    • Then both of you Richard naRita oops l mean naPatrick munopenga

  • Evil

  • No comment

  • No c

  • Uuuuuu Chimetu mwaChecheche kune mutupo unoti Chimetu mukanyi redu uuuu dzinenge nhema idzi

  • Vanoda ku memeswa

  • Mubobo is a coward way of making love

  • Iye pachake atori chiGoblin

  • U can refuse or what evil is there.zvikwambo mubobobo all activities of the Satanic Kingdom.akonzeresa mudhara uyu kudzinza rake for a long time he took them asingaziwiba kuti chakakonzeresa.he needs.deliverance zvawe kumutambudza.

  • Ruwa aaaaah

  • Tilda ma shows ako hautye sey

  • Nxaa

  • mugabefan

    Old delusional fool should be jailed for incest!

  • Weird Zimbabwe

  • Yah mataura tirikuvaziva mari irikushanda

  • Testament to the emigration from Tanzania!

  • Hakuna zvakadaro daro musatambe necontract yezvikwambo ndochinotokuitisa kwete iwe kuchiitisa chinokutsemura uchirikufunga kuda kuenda mbiri kwacho.

  • Nonsense what type of help do you need just burry yourself alive.

  • Goodness Chimetu apa wakaita madhiri pari sei paEpworth nemusombo dhiya

  • Zvimwe zvacho kunyepa.kufoya chaiko

  • Repent old man.

  • Vakadzi namatai mwari coz pamwe denga rinokunzwirai tsitsi coz vamwe varume vaomesa moyo.Muripiko nhai mhondoro huru yamajudha. Kuita kwakadai chokwadi baba iyi haina kana mugove psi nokudenga

  • I feel kunge we r now promoting and giving fame to these sick minded people,why tolerate and waste time with such evil people,why even give them the platform,

  • Dai aigara same area neni ndaimukiya bcz inenge akatorara nemukadzi wangu..vekwaChecheche vakadzi vakapedxwa ndicho chiharahwa ichooo

  • U know u cld use money 2 get hookers ryt?

  • Dai chaiwa kuduze neni ndaichirowa

  • He must be arrested thus rape

  • #total witchcraft

  • Zvinotyisa.Kunzima

  • Sukuru avo vaida kumbonyatso rohwa chaizvo

  • This Sekuru must face the full might of the law.

  • KwaChecheche mwaChief Garahwa unombogara ngechepari pacho. Nekuti zvizhinji zvinoitika kuno azvitadzi kuzikanwa. Whatsapp yakadayi waro kuuya iyi.

  • HAUSATI WAZIVA ZVRI KUITIKA KUZVIDHARA IWE MYB KUMUSHA KWENYU zviriKO

  • Nxaaaa hazvisisvo zvichatipa mabasa nemari izvi. Iwe mudhara gara nezvikwambo zvako usatinyangadza.

