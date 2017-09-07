Woman begs to have abusive husband jailed

By Codelia Mondela

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman yesterday begged a court to jail her abusive husband for five years to allow her peace of mind.

Ms Sibonile Nyoni of Lobengula was in tears when she pleaded with the court to put her husband of 15 years, Thembinkosi Sibanda (38) behind bars after he was dragged to court on a charge of physical abuse.

“He is always abusing me and I want him to be jailed for five years, maybe I can gain weight,” she said.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to physical abuse before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to today for sentence.

In his defence Sibanda said he assaulted his wife on Tuesday night after she left their children alone at home.

“I arrived home at midnight from work and the children told me their mother had gone to sleep at a house that belongs to a loose woman. When I went to the house I found her naked,” he said.

“I checked her and she was not even wearing panties but at home she sleeps with her panties on. I also saw a man coming out of the house,” Sibanda said.

He pleaded with the court to give him a non-custodial sentence saying he would take his wife to hospital for medical attention,

He told the court he still loved his wife “very much.”

Mr Petros Shoko is appearing for the state. The Chronicle