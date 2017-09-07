Kamativi crash death toll rises

By Whinsley Masara

Another Kamativi accident victim has died, bringing the death toll to 12.

The deceased, pastor Martin Mudimba (47) of Kaningo village in Binga, was among the First Apostolic Faith Mission members who were involved in an accident two weeks ago while travelling in an Iveco 10-tonne truck from Binga to Hwange for a church conference.

Eleven people died on the spot while 119 others were injured when the truck burst a tyre, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge between Gwayi Bridge and Kamativi.

Pastor Mudimba died on Monday at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Binga’s Ward 3 councillor, Mr Phineas Ngwenya, confirmed pastor Mudimba’s death.

A Binga District Civil Protection Unit official who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authourised to speak to the press, said most of the victims still admitted to different hospitals need financial assistance.

Binga Councillor Elmon Mudenda who visited those admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital last week said the situation was dire.

He said the First Apostolic Faith Mission church was helping some patients but it was overwhelmed.

Clr Mudenda said some of the victms need as much as $300 each to meet their medical expenses while others discharged need money for transport back to their homes. The Chronicle