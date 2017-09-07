Caps, City share spoils

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo City 1-1 Caps United

Visiting CAPS United striker John Zhuwawu ensured his side shared the spoils with Bulawayo City after ghosting in from behind the defence to level the scores 44 seconds after resumption of the second half in a Castle Lager Premiership game at Hartsfield Ground yesterday.

Zhuwawu nodded home a cross from winger Phineas Bamusi past City goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda.

In a game of two halves, former FC Platinum forward Ishmael Wadi thrust City ahead with a brilliant header in the 32nd minute when a cross from Sipho Ndlovu found him unmarked inside the box and he beat a diving Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda in goals for Caps.

It was a goal that came out of the blue, as Makepekepe enjoyed more ball possession, but their biggest hurdle was the City central defence of Zibusiso Sibanda and Zephania Ngodzo, who were excellent on the ground and aerially.

Five minutes after the opener, the home side could have gone two nil up had it not been for a brilliant save by Zikeeper, who punched Wadi’s screamer out for a corner after an inviting pass from right-back Morris Kadzola. The champions could have levelled matters right on the stroke of halftime when a Zhuwawu grounder from the penalty box arc was well dealt with by Ndodana Sibanda.

A lapse in concentration cost City dearly, as they conceded soon after resumption of the second half, but they still could have won the game had their strike force been sharper.

“To us, it was a good point gained against a good team. Two tough games that we have played in a row and we managed to get four points, I think it’s okay. Despite that lapse in concentration, I think we matched them pound for pound,” said City coach Mandla Mpofu.

His side finished the match with 10 men after Kadzola was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence by no-nonsense Kwekwe-based referee Munyaradzi Majoni.

Kadzola was first given a yellow card in the 40th minute for fouling Bamusi and was sent for an early shower for another infringement on the same player in the 70th minute.

The visitors, however, failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage.

Caps’ assistant coach Mark Mathe expressed satisfaction with the draw, particularly coming after a defeat to rivals Dynamos.

“We are happy we got a point; it’s not a bad result considering that we lost to our great rivals in our last game, but we could have collected three points judging by the chances we created.

“We were not active in front of the goal. Our main objective now is to claw up the league table. We don’t belong to where we are now. We have to claw up the ladder and focus on the next game against Bantu Rovers,” Mathe said.

The Green Machine, who had earlier indicated that they would set up a temporary base in Bulawayo while awaiting their next match against Rovers, which was initially slated for Saturday, returned to the capital after their game was moved to Sunday.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Ndodana Sibanda, Newman Sianchali (Dingani Maposa 90 +2 mins) Sipho Ndlovu, Clive Rupiya (Andrew Tandi 72nd min), Ishamel Wadi, Munyaradzi Mungadze, Zephania Ngodzo, Rainsome Pavari, Zibusiso Sibanda, Innocent Kutsanzira, Morris Kadzola

Unused Subs: Trevor Ndlovu, Heritein Masuku, Eddie Nkulungo, Leslie Lunga, Liberty Chirava

Caps United: Edmore Sibanda, Valentine Musarurwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Carlton Munzabwa, Stephen Makatuka, Devon Chafa, Moses Muchenje, Phenias Bamusi, Abasirim Chidiebere, John Zhuwawu, Dominic Chungwa

Unused Subs: Joel Ngodzo, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Amano Kambanje, Goodwin Goriyati, Cabby Kamhapa, Crispen Machisi, Jorum Muchambo

Match officials

Referee: Munyaradzi Majoni

First Ast: Thomas Kusosa

Second Ast: Wirimai Muroyiwa

Fourth official: Cuthbert Zigwadi

Match commissioner: Tabani Mnkantjo

The Chronicle