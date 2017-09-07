Bosso investigate ‘Tsano incident’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu is said to have addressed first team players in the City Centre on Saturday ahead of their weekend league encounter against Chapungu United.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said the club had launched a full scale investigation to get to the bottom of the claim.

Sources said Tsano addressed the players inside the team bus.

“We were surprised when we saw him jumping into the bus and addressing us. He said we must play our normal game and stop thinking about the team being bewitched and other stuff, which we had no business in,” said a player.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday morning, Zulu declined, saying he was not allowed to speak to the media.

“If it’s anything to do with Highlanders, I won’t say anything. I am not allowed to talk to the press,” said Zulu.

Dube said: “We will investigate to find out how that happened and in what capacity the former goalkeepers’ coach addressed the players.

“We will seek clarification from the technical team leadership, Erol Akbay and the welfare manager (Vezigama Dlodlo), who are in charge of the team at all times.

“On that particular day, the team had watched Chicken Inn versus How Mine and they were already in camp, so we will have to investigate the circumstances around that.

“We will obviously comment further after speaking to the technical team leadership regarding the claims, but matters of this magnitude are given the seriousness that they deserve.”

Zulu was reassigned to the club’s junior structures after an independent tribunal found him guilty of misconduct following repeated clashes with Amini Soma-Phiri.

Soma-Phiri resigned recently after Akbay alleged sabotage against him and Bosso 90 coach Melusi “Mabaleka” Sibanda has been elevated to assist the Dutchman. The Chronicle