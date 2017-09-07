Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Opinion

A 9 year old is not a prostitute, she’s a victim

By Ivy Chibanda

I listened in to the program, Issues, Pane Nyaya on Star FM and my heart broke as a 9 year old and a 13year old narrated their ordeals as ‘ladies of the night’. These girls are victims of circumstances. The only people who could help just instructed them to follow and find out how they made their money, that is how they became victims.

It’s sad how some have not been sympathetic with these little girls, and most comments I have heard have been that ‘Kids of today are too forward’ or ‘vanoda zvinhu’ but I personally feel that it’s unfair, I blame those who introduced them to such ways of getting money.

Poverty has led most of these kids to become victims of older men who come and abuse these kids for a mere 50cents and sometimes a dollar. The most they can get per night is $2, after having spent the night with four men.

We have a lot of child headed families where a child as young as 8 years is forced to take care of her siblings, she has to drop out of school and find means to survival where some of them have ended up in the streets selling their bodies for a small amount of money.

A nine year old cannot reason for herself, she doesn’t know the implications of some actions, all she needs is some convincing that out of this you will get money. She hasn’t gone through puberty and because she has been isolated since the death of her parents, there’s not much she knows about STD’s thus she goes on to do what she thinks will sustain her and the family.

In as much as the blame has been put on the little girls, I personally blame the men who gladly come and stop for the small girls when there are older ‘ladies of the night’. Who, in their right mind, approaches a 9 year old and asks boldly, how much is short time? If these girls had no market, if no one stopped for them, I don’t think they would continue being in the streets, but because there is someone entertaining them, they will continue.

I just wish the authorities could do something to help these child headed families. So long the children have nothing to put in their tummies, they will do the worst to get a dollar. So long these children do not go to school, it’s hard for them to discern between the wrong and the right.

As a society, we all have a responsibility to help where we can. Provide for these children where possible, the NGO’s may help but only to some extent. Just a few words of advice can help them shape their lives. I wish the police would do something to stop these men from abusing these little girls. What will become of the generations to come?

 

You can follow Ivy Chibanda on her blog, Ms. Resolute

  • Nudity and pervetism became the order of Banana republic. People didnt shout whe comic pastor Evan blocked Dangote from investing in Zim,but they stirr when Zodwa is tryna be barred

  • Well said

  • The sad part is the minister of Youth Empowerment is focusing on whether Zodwa Wabantu is wearing a panty at the carnival or not ignoring the duties he is being paid to execute. There should be an outcry about child abuse and pimping and prostitution but No the petitions are being drafted to ban an old responsible lady to wear panties if she wants to be in Zimbabwe. That’s what our yesteryear female celebrities see as pressing issues they can bring to the government’s attention.

    • Fact we don’t have ministers who actually knows their ministerial areas they just concentrate on silly issues which doesn’t reflect the wills of the people

  • No she is not, she’s a victim of abuse, what sane man would get into bed with a 9 year old, men need… https://t.co/u0M4wz7BLv

  • yaa its so sad,what we have become,but the root cause is poverty,if these kids had basic life needs ,food,clothing and education access, I don’t think they wild have been into this,Mwari ngavatibatsire

  • We myt all hide behind a finger but we all know the reason…

  • may God remove the dicks of the guyz sleeping with the gal

  • Mazezuru chete

  • 9 yrs is grade 3 or 4. I dont think its possible for this age to be in prostitution.

  • If you dont care about yourself , who else can? The nine year girl is indulging in sex work knowing its implications. She will face the consequences. Sex work is not the solution to poverty

  • Dont politicise everything.

  • This is heartbreaking for a child to go through all this

  • Vamwe vanhu so! What does a 9 year old know about the dangers of prostitution??? These Are kids not grown women they need protection & to be taught right from wrong these young girls need help how can a grown man justify people sleeping with a 9 year old & say its the girl’s fault????

  • Eish,..!..ma1,.

  • The guys who are sleeping with a 9 year deserve to be hanged but mostly harahwa yarambira pachigaro Ndiyo ikukonzeresa zvese izvi

  • To my surprise the voice and the language , can tell you they are not really kids but someone is trying to make money out of them like Annie Nhira

  • Gash no words

  • Vana vanoda shamu havadi kunyanya kuregererwa akabatira zvirwere ravadambudziko shamhu pamunhu mwana uyo haasi sex worker misikanzwa haatozivi zvaarikuita

  • 9 year old?? Haa its Mugabe’s faukt he is such a devil to cause untold suffering

  • That’s madness,l don’t even think of her as a woman.

  • So sad and heart breaking. ..what have become of our once beloved society?

  • 9 years ? Handina mazwi

  • & what is it that attracts a grown men to such a young girls ? l wonder

  • They are protected by law. Having sex with anyone below 12 is rape no discussions. If this is happening then someone is not doing his or her job. Anyone seeing anything like this should report to the police. Pple fear rape therefore none will ever entertain them. Anyway gud Ivy for giving us something to share.

  • saka face iyi ndeye 9 years old here?

  • No one in their right sense would conive with a 9 year old for sex…even iri nhamo..a normal person would not indulge in such

  • kunyepa uku musatambe nesu imi ,ndakateerera Maaudios acho harisi izwi re 9 year old uye husso uhwo haaaa iiiiiiiiiimi

  • a victim of what??

  • 9 years mwana vakomana zvimwe itai hunhu chaihwo imagine ari hanzvadzi or mwana wako unonzwa sei?

  • dont jus blame men ,blame girl’s parents,economy ,zanuPf ,who gave these ladies freedom of loitering in the avenues at night ,arrest them clear all those sex workers out of the streets first ,ndiyani asingade punani ???

    • Uribenzi iwe

    • Aàh iwe blame zvimwe zvose. Hauna here kunzwa achiti arikutochengeta young sister ine 5 years. So dai ma parents aripo do u think vaimusiya achigara nemwana mu 1 room munoitirwa mabasa iwaya.

  • Nxa

  • Don’t we have social workers in Zim? don’t we have police in Zim, Banana Republican! where every1 does what’s they want. u only get arrested for blaming and talking the truth against the gov like what am doing….

  • Hanty ndimi munopengera kuona vakadzi vasinga pfeki ma bhurugwa. Double standards

  • am going vigilante

  • Who wld sleep with a 9 yr old and pays a dollar for a nite , moreover stil believe he slept with a prostitute? Worst ever rape case i ever head. Heads must roll

  • Vana Tilda vanoda kutiona sevana baduku

  • Victim achienda kubhawa. Tibvirwe hedu isu

  • So sad 9 year old taking care of a 5 year little sister

  • True that

  • Nine years is a rare and extreme case being used. From 14yrs upwards, you can’t tell if she says she is 18yrs. In other cases beer is sold to under 18. You have to demand an I.D if you suspect that she is under age. Other girls have big bodies.

  • System yenyika ndo yakato dhakwa….dai isina zvese izvi zvaisaitika….vamwe mumgade henyu kuramba kuti politics ndo dzauraya Zimbabwe asi ndo chokwadi uye zvicharamba zvakadaro kusvika vanhu takushandira pamwe…kugadzira nyika yedu nesu vanhu vacho

  • Sodom and Gomorrah

  • vanoda zvunhu

  • Pliz mugabe go peacefully

