Zodwa’s Byo twin tears into Nhira

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zodwa Wabantu’s “twin” Trino Bambina said the South African entertainer does not dance naked contrary to popular belief in Zimbabwe.

Trino Bambina, who won a competition at Club Connect in Bulawayo as she was voted as the best Zodwa Wabantu impersonator, spent the day with Zodwa Wabantu during her visit to the country in July.

Trino Bambina said contrary to public perceptions, Zodwa Wabantu does not dance naked.

“Zodwa does not walk around naked like what people think. She only said she doesn’t wear a panty as it makes her uncomfortable. How will people know if she isn’t wearing a panty? She will be fully clothed when she does her dances,” said Trino Bambina.

She weighed in on the debate whether Anne Nhira’s actions were right saying Zodwa was only expressing herself as a woman something that Nhira does not understand.

“Anne Nhira prematurely judged Zodwa as we don’t know what Zodwa will be wearing during the carnival. Personally I believe it’s all about expressing yourself as a woman,” said Trino Bambina.

She believes that Zodwa was judged by the public court unfairly as they do not know what type of person she is.

“Zodwa is old enough to judge between right and wrong. I believe they were quick to judge. She performs in enclosed environments. I believe she was going to be decent during the carnival or level up to the Brazilian ladies. The Chronicle