Pitso challenges Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has told Khama Billiat that his release clause will be triggered if he can rediscover the form that won him major individual accolades at the PSL awards in 2015/16. Billiat has a season to run on his contract with the African champions and, at this stage, it does not look like he will extend his stay with the Chloorkop-based outfit.

Sundowns risk losing one of their most prized possessions for free at the end of the season if Billiat signs a pre-contract with a club of his choice in January.

“The right time is now [for Billiat to go overseas]. Let the business happen. I speak to Khama and told him ‘if you can bring the performance you brought when you had all the balls [trophies] at the [PSL] awards’, then that release clause will be triggered,” Mosimane said. “So I say ‘come back and play at that level. You are worth that money (in the release clause)’.”

Mosimane, however, has warned clubs waiting to get Billiat for free at the end of the season they could be left disappointed if there’s someone willing to trigger his release clause in the January transfer window.

“If you want to sign Khama and he has six months to go on his contract.

“He is a hot player. Do you want to wait six months to get him? Somebody is going to buy him in that six months. Trust me I have been there. Wait for six months and someone will buy him and you will be like ‘I thought I would get him for free’. I know these things, I have been around.”

He added: “It happened with Rivaldo (Coetzee). I could not wait. He was on the rebound from [Glasgow] Celtic and we had to strike at the right time.”

Despite talks being on hold over a new contract, Mosimane has not exiled Billiat from the squad.

The Zimbabwean player remains a key figure in the Sundowns squad. — Kick-Off.