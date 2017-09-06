No bail for MaPecca’s ‘killer’

By Thandeka Moyo

BULAWAYO businessman Oricious Moyo who is facing charges of shooting his lover’s husband who later died in hospital, has been remanded in custody after he failed to get consent for bail.

Oricious, who initially was facing attempted murder charges, is now facing murder charges following the death of Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Arts Group, on Tuesday last week.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya advised Moyo’s lawyer Ms Mary-Gold Ndlovu of Ncube & Partners to apply for bail at the High Court.

“The accused is remanded in custody to September 19. He can apply for bail at the High Court,” said Mr Tashaya.

The State opposed bail saying since Moyo is a malayitsha and has connections in South Africa, he is likely to abscond if granted bail.

“If granted bail, the accused is likely to abscond due to the seriousness of the charges he is facing. He also has influence over some of the State witnesses since they are his employees,” said Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo for the state

The state alleges that on July 25 at around 10PM, Moyo parked his motor vehicle at his residence waiting for the gate to be opened.

“He was in the company of Jacqueline Moyo, with whom he was having an extra-marital affair. Jacqueline is also Moyo’s employee at his fast food outlet, Fish and Chicken City,” said Mr Dlodlo.

He said while still parked at the gate, the now deceased Tawanda Moyo confronted the pair and enquired about their relationship.

The court heard that at that moment Moyo started his car in an attempt to flee but Tawanda clung to the front passenger’s door.

“Moyo then produced a pistol and shot Tawanda once on the right side of ribcage. Tawanda fell to the ground and the two who were still in the car sped off,’ said Mr Dlodlo.

Moyo later reported the incident to the police accusing Tawanda of trying to rob him. Police attended the scene and summoned an ambulance which rushed Tawanda to hospital.

According to the State, on August 28, an operation was conducted on Tawanda who still had a bullet lodged in his body near the spinal cord.

After the operation, Tawanda’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit where he died on the following day.

Mr Dlodlo said Tawanda’s post mortem report shows that he died due to septic shock, septic laceration, gunshot wounds and assault. Tawanda was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo on Sunday.

In the morning, his relatives took his body in a coffin to Oricious’ Fish and Chicken City shop at corner Fife Street and 12th Avenue in the city centre saying it was part of rituals to ensure justice prevails before proceeding to the cemetery.

Oricious initially appeared before Mr Tashaya on August 11 facing an attempted murder charge.

Stewart Nyathi (28) of Njube and Leeroy Malunga (27) of Iminyela, who were also jointly charged with MaPecca, appeared before the same magistrate facing attempted robbery charges for the same incident.

Oricious is counter-accusing Nyathi, Malunga and the late MaPecca of attempting to rob him, resulting in the shooting incident. The Chronicle