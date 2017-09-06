Jonathan Moyo: How one nutty professor nutted Zim media (Part One)

Many people talk of the gift that kept on giving. Its a good thing. But, in Zimbabwe, for journalism and journalists, Professor Jonathan Moyo was not good at all. Far from a gift, he was the curse that kept on screwing.

Professor Jonathan Moyo has heavily criticized public owned but state operated media in Zimbabwe. He has joined the band of critics that for years have lamented the ‘state of state media’.

But of course, he remains the man responsible for destroying media ethics, introducing a new brand of compromised ethics. From stories that were made up altogether, to running newspapers like private tuck-shops, he has done it all.

A few weeks ago, first lady Grace Mugabe gave Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba a massive tongue lashing over the very same matter, albeit for massive factional interests, or perhaps missing the Moyo culture.

Yet, where integrity is the question, the questioner is the problem, and the answer.

Today (not in the literal sense) he cries foul. “I am being screwed” he says. Yesteryear, he was doing the screwing. Even more, he was setting and creating a culture for screwing everyone over.

Zimbabwe’s Media Watchdog, @ZimMediaReview put this aptly in a thread below earlier this year. This a basic 101 o understanding how one man nickname the nutty professor nutted on the entire media industry in Zimbabwe.

We agree with @ProfJNMoyo on the sad state of journalism at Zim state media. But we must never forget his role in destroying standards. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

Recall that Prof Moyo was made Minister of Info in 2000, after ‘sterling work’ as spokesman for govt’s failed new Constitution campaign. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

ZBC was Moyo’s principal propaganda tool, but then in Sept 2000, Supreme Court nullified its monopoly, saying it was unconstitutional. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

Supreme Court ruled on 22 September 2000 that private broadcaster Capitol Radio could operate within the country. Moyo was angry, of course — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

That radio ruling was similar to one granted to Econet ; “no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of their freedom of expression” — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

In violation of a court ruling allowing Capitol radio to operate, Moyo personally supervised the dismantling of its equipment at Monoz Hotel — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

After he was done protecting ZBC’s monopoly, he went about destroying ZBC. More on that later.

Jonathan, meanwhile, turned to newspapers… — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

In 2001, Daily News was the biggest paper in Zim. Bigger than Herald, the biggest state controlled newspaper. This had to be ‘sorted out’ — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

Just a few days after Prof Moyo threatened to end “the madness” at Daily News, the paper’s printing press was bombed.

Coincidence. pic.twitter.com/FKLKCkc3vR — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

Meanwhile, at ZBC, Moyo started destroying the broadcaster. He split it into many parts and fired experienced staff. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

There was no money for Prof’s ZBC ‘strategic business units’ and they all drained the holding company dry.Big losses, more retrenchments — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

At Herald, Prof Moyo fired editor Bornwell Chakaodza for challenging him; replaced him with Ray Mungoshi, who was to last only 7 months — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

Moyo would call Mungoshi, ordering him to place fake stories in Herald, telling him what next day’s Editorial should be (Wikileaks, 2011) — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

When Mungoshi refused to publish a fake story (about Masiyiwa), Moyo started bypassing the editor, going to editor’s juniors with orders. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

So, Mungoshi, as Herald editor, would wake up in the morning to find stories he had not authorised on the front pages of the paper. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

In March 2001, Moyo fired Mungoshi, Sunday Editor (Funny Mushava) and MD Tommy Sithole. He replaced them with friendly editors. Downhill. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

In 2003, DailyNews was shut down after refusing to register under AIPPA. Year later, another paper, Tribune, also shut down. Many jobs lost. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

At ZBC/Herald, the destruction continued under Jonathan’s chosen editors; inexperienced and loyal only to him, not readers or even boards — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

Under Prof Moyo, the main news of the day at ZBC/Herald would be whatever “Munhumutapa” wanted. For fear of losing jobs, nobody resisted. — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

To this day, that Moyo culture remains at ZBC and Herald; many professional journalists there, but they can’t risk expressing themselves — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 24, 2017

– Khuluma Afrika