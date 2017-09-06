Fatal fist fight for clients claims one

By Thupeyo Muleya

A dispute over clients ended in tragedy for a customs clearing tout at Beitbridge border post when he was fatally assaulted by a colleague.

Lazurusa Mubvundura met his death last week in a fist fight with Tamuka Gwapedza (26).

Gwapedza of house 98 in Dulivhadzimo who has since been charged with murder, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Langton Mukwengi yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to September 18.

Prosecuting Mr Oswell Arufandi told the court that Gwapedza and Mubvundura, who were both customs clearing agents touts, were friends for two years.

He said on August 14, Gwapedza approached Mubvundura at Beitbridge Border Post and accused him of stealing his clients.

The misunderstanding degenerated into a fist fight.

He said during the fracas, Mubvundura tripped and fell headlong on the tarmac and Gwapedza continued attacking him.

The man fell unconscious and was later taken to his rented house where he died and the matter was reported to the police.

Gwapedza was arrested on the same day.

Mr Arufandi said Mubvundura’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital for a postmortem.

It was established that he had a skull fracture. The Chronicle