Some white farmers still hope to return to Zimbabwe

By Joe Brock and Ed Cropley

Some of the thousands of white Zimbabwean farmers evicted from their land in the early 2000s by President Robert Mugabe’s supporters continue to hold out hopes of one day receiving compensation and returning to the country.

Upsurge in attempts to evict Zimbabwe's last white farmers
“I know friends who have gone to Zambia, Britain, South Africa and Australia. They’d love to come back to Zimbabwe,” Peter Steyl, President of Zimbabwe’s Commercial Farmers Union (CFU), told Reuters in an interview in Harare. The CFU represents white and black farmers.

Senior figures in Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party have acknowledged publicly that white farmers should be compensated for their losses two decades ago, although talks with farmers have yet to produce any major breakthrough. Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa told parliament in July that Harare had paid $134 million in compensation last year; farmers disputed this.

However, Steyl said that overall the relationship between the two sides was improving. “Things have progressed a lot in even the last year,” Steyl said. “I think mistakes were made on both sides and we’re beginning to talk to each other with a common goal for Zimbabwe.”

Land ownership has been a central issue for decades in Zimbabwe as it struggles to deal with racial discrimination dating back to British colonial rule in what was then Rhodesia. At independence, white farmers owned more than 70 percent of the most fertile land and generated 80 percent of the country’s agricultural output, according to academics.

Reforms began after independence with a “willing buyer, willing seller” system aimed at redistributing land to poor black subsistence farmers. In the 1990s, compulsory acquisition of land began with some funding provided by Britain. But for many poor Zimbabweans change was too slow.

Mugabe then approved radical land reforms that encouraged veterans from the fight for liberation to occupy some 4,000 white-owned commercial farms. The move secured him loyalty among the army and ruling party.

Most of the land went to Mugabe supporters, but many did not know how to farm. The agricultural economy and exports suffered.

Mugabe has rejected the possibility of mending rifts with white farmers, but his health is ailing and the mood within the ruling party is changing, according to farming and political sources.

One of the key obstacles to any deal is the issue of compensation. White farmers have largely agreed they shouldn’t be paid for land that became white-owned under British rule; but they do want to be compensated for the improvements they made and for farming machinery that was either stolen or destroyed during the early 2000s. 

The cost of such compensation may be so high that Zimbabwe would need the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to foot the bill.

Several farming sources said compensation for fixed assets and loss of income and stock – but not the land – could be as much as $10 billion. International creditors, including Western governments and the IMF, have made clear that farmers’ compensation needs to be agreed before wider discussions about rescheduling Zimbabwe’s existing $7 billion mountain of defaulted international debt, diplomats said.

Although thousands of white farmers fled after the land seizures, a few hundred chose to remain. “Farming is a difficult life. There are easier ways to make money,” said Steyl, the CFU president. But he added: “For a lot of the guys who left, it’s in their blood. That’s why they want to come back.” Reuters

  • Kurima vaiti kwanisei

  • mboko dzavo ñgavagàre kumusha kwavo

  • KUMUSHA KWAVO HAKUGARIKI ERE

  • Ko isu tinokwanisa kupihwa minda kumusha kwavo torimawo here ikoko. Chii chavanivavarira muno . kuda cheap labour vachirova vanhu mumapurazi matsaga ngavagare Ku Chando kwavo ikoko

    • ko imi muri kudey kunyika dzavo. Zvamazarako muchitsvaga rese rese wani. Madii kungoshanda mumapurazi enyu iwayo. Just accept it we need each other 1 way or another

    • I am in Zimbabwe my dear you won’t see me there ikoko kwemabasa ese ese. Iwe Zimbabwe yacho ukaitiza unoti inovakwa nani

      • Mambo

        Wataura idi

    • garo rako..iwe zvauri kuZim kwacho wakaivaka pai? chiiko chauri kurima chikukuitisa manyemwe?

    • Nhamo ye Zim haiperi kana tikasawirirana nevanhu ivava….vane cash yavo.

    • Kune uyo anotuka you are a coward that’s why usina vision of a better Zimbabwe thinking kuti if are working for mabhunu ndipo chete panoita kuti uwane mari. Why can’t you do your own stuff being your own boss

    • Being yo own boss munyika musina mari here.

    • Mari hakuna hakuna ku Zim .

    • Saka hard cash zvakusina madhiri haasi kuitwa here now mu Zimbabwe. Vanhu havasi kurarama here. Ikoko kune mari inobatika ndiko kunehupenyu here

    • Winnie shadaya vanhu ava vakaba upfumi hwedu hwakawandisa mhani

    • Vision ipiko,hapana mari iwe,vanhu ava ndivane yese,tofanira kungogara patable toita madhiri ano benefiter munhu wese munyika,kwete family 1

  • They will get their land back African baboons have failed

    • African baboons sure failed but African people will learn and eventually succeed unless assholes like you get in the way. Ngochani zivai zvekuyamwa mboro

    • Ukhulumani wena Julius Gapare mdidi go to hell son of bitch

    • Gladman C Jnr Tshiguvho mhata yako wazvinzwa

    • Are you a baboons Gladman C Jnr Tshiguvho? Step aside and allow people to farm then and while you at it,don’t mess their fields. Such self hate is sad.

  • MUSATINGWAUDZE

  • They were productive

  • We took farms jus to plant graves nothing else

  • I will accompany them

  • No please. We’re farming enough sora beans on our own plz

    • Start by giving back yours,,,,leave others with thr sora

  • Dreaming is not bad at all. It is normal!!!

  • When

  • they will receive it from Britain not in Zim trying to finď sypathy from these good for nothing Mdc suppoters we want more land from them ,Mugabe was very comprising on the land issue.

    • Awu suka wena mngqundu what have you done with the land except make the nation go hungry,swine,ulengise amasende nje awuna fokol uqine ngimhlaba ongakwazi nokuwusebenzisa,nxx

    • Velempini mdidi wakho

  • Juss taking land to cut trees and selling aluminium

  • I’m not white and neither was i ever a farmer,but guess what,i’m waiting for compensation and hopefully will go home one of these days

  • The white farmers wont get compensation but we want them to have their land back,if it means another war so be it,we cant leave land in the hands of pple who starve the nation

    • ‘Their’ Land ?????

      From whom did they buy the land ???

    • From whom did the blacks on it buy it frm??

    • Only people who know how to fully utilise the land for the benefit of all Zimbabweans should get land/farms. Not this lot who use their farms as places to go to over the weekend as status symbols to show off and for braais only.

    • Innocent Lungani,exactly bro,lezinja ezakaka ingqondo zatshiya ikaka enhloko azicingi nex

    • Most people dont realise that farming is not a hobby for the faint hearted. Its more of a calling that demands hard work and sacrifice. One has to stay there in the farm over 95% of their time. What we presently have are people sort of farming by remote control and employing ”part time managers” to run farms on their behalf.

    • ukaoña uchida varungu urimhata bcz don’t think kuti who owner of Zimbabwe s land let me telling something guys Zimbabwe land is for black people not pig pple .and forget to see white pple in our black pple s country never ever to see them in Zimbabwe

    • The land issue of Zimbabwe is irreversible . if and only if a few white guys come bek that would be under new arrangements and new agreements . u are forgetting the oppressive colonial system that our fathers and forefathers faced during colonial era . u are fogeting abt shangaai and gwai reserves . forgetting abt communal tribal trust land .forgetting that the issue of land is one of the reasons why both the chimurengas were fought from 1-3 . u are forgetting abt the pungwez that were held mobilising people to fight against the settlers hw the povho both urban and rural folks acted in solidarity to liberate Zimbabwe . varungu nesu ari beta farming ndiani how many years did they take to sustain the whole nation . it’s only within a short period of tyme after the fast track land reform began and already its fruits are seen . black people in tobacco growing areas are driving cars why because they have the greatest resource which is the land . The Bennets and the DKlecks used to send bananas and fresh milk daily to europe and now they cant do it . i mean who wouldn’t want to come back

    • Lbha Chigura,haufunge bro,the world is becoming a village and u want to disassociate us frm it ,what for,those white pple most of them were born in Zimbabwe and deserved a fair treatment just like everybody else,what have u done without them since the country is a shell of its former self?Commercial farming is a bussiness hadzisi nyimo dzekuMasvingo kwenyu uko boss,

    • What war Velempini Vee Lunga? Lol you are joke lol The problem was the previous farmers tried to play both ends when it benefited them. They forgot the only reason they had those farms & safety was because of Mugabe. They could have resolved this mess early & still have their land. But they tried to play opposition. Especially that footage of them signing checks to Tsvangirai on national TV Was The biggest no no in any political field. They thought they had Mugabe so that was their undoing. The difference between Mugabe & Tsvangirai is he reads the small print & always new betrayal was inevitable at some point & he was prepared for it. Thats what happens when you think you are too clever.

    • Theodore Katuka,answer just one question ,if the pple wanted to go back to their places of origin why ddnt they go back paChimurenga chekumama chechitatu chacho?
      Less than 10%of the whole Zimbabwe beneffited in the so called land reform which was a pitiful excuse for looting,
      U r speaking maybe frm an advantaged podium where u had an urban upbringing and you know shit about farming,do u have a farm??If not why?
      Why give an excuse for a process that brought distruction to standing structures?
      Even Bob himself if followed the news said by land reform we made a mistake!
      And why was it done 2+ decades after independence?U cant answer that because you can only process fake history that u were taught,do research and find out without reading ana People making history,
      After 2 decades of failure the Zanu pf gvt had nothing else to promise the pple so they agreed to cause a land mayhem just to lure poor minds like urs frm the real burning issues which were,theft frm gvt coffers,buddy tendering,and blind as u are you fell for it!
      You dont even know that the guy who started talking about land reform isnt even Bob but Morgan Tsvangirayi and his idea was hijacked and used for the wrong reasons,

    • And we all know what was the result of that forced land appropriation. Food shortages and increased imports that cost precious and scarce forex. Instead of buying medical and developmental goods and services we becane a nation that was using forex to buy food from the very same white farmers whom we expelled. How embarassing. Lets leave history exactly where it belongs that is in the past. Your Chimurenga wont feed our kids guys.

    • I wonder why some pple are dumb,asi ndevekuMasvingo??

    • Equation iri simple pasina murungu hazvifambe,,vakabata nyika dzakawanda muno mu Afrika,

    • Lunga Masvingo yaita sei? Ndiyo varidzi vevhu chete here?

  • Returning to whose land. Thats day dreaming. The British agreed to compansate them and they defaulted so its by gone.those who are interested in land must apply and will be allocated when available.

    • You are a dilisional ashole . You cry of unemplyment and nepotism still you dont want white people back in our God forsaken country

    • True çosmus very true

    • Van den Merwe you mother fucker! You’re that asshole tsoni malakapile

    • so you are thinking of regaining your racial status of being called baas by blacks nxaaa stupid idiots never in a thousand yrs

    • Yes that’s what they mean, they will apply & come & farm.While you drink beer in town they will be providing you with food!! No one owns land unless they have title deeds to it, for all l know you may be owning no land!!

    • van der merwe u are right and u are welcome

    • ies Innocent Lungani Only people who know how to fully utilise the land for the benefit of all Zimbabweans should get land/farms. Not this lot who use their farms as places to go to over the weekend as status symbols to show off and for braais only.

    • We blacks can’t farm that’s a fact, all we know is buying food using money .,”food grown by those who can farm.”

    • That is nonsense Roy Guvi,there is no race that’s born for farming. Most of those white farmers were in their third,fourth and fifth generation of farming. We blacks are only in our first generation and you already condemn a whole race. You should keep such inferiority complexes to yourself and not try to pollute other people.

    • Roy guvi uriguzvi nenundo tako

    • Land this land that whilst it’s lying idle.No jobs,poverty is ruling in Zimbabwe

    • Roy Guvi im not part of those blacks who cant farm.dont say “we” kana iwe uri dofo.i feel pity for you.you think bng white is supreme

    • Kune 2 types of farmng Comercial farmng ,ne subsistence farmg,so musatanga kungotuka roy,munogona kuirima here winter wheat,kanakuti munogona kungo mwaura chingwa

  • Zimbabwe will only be better if those white farmers return

  • You got it wrong the moment you said their land

  • Vakaiwanepi land yacho iwe mhata iwe vakaikwidza ndege kubva nayo kuchando hindava kujaira kusevenzeswa mahara so

  • Come and vote for Mdc ,land belongs to all

  • The farms were not theirs…..they natively belonged to the these Africans who repossessed them

    • To what benefit…..

    • 🙈

    • Doug Shenk,the benefit might elude us now,but surely our kids shall benefit. The present day America was not built by those living in it now. Europeans own their resources,so do Asians,Americans etc,why shouldn’t Africans own theirs too?

  • Fuck compensation if they return they will have to buy the land for what it’s worth Zimbabweans who use to occupy that land got nothing and those farmer treated people like shit do not be fooled by then playing victims.

  • Was it their land?

  • Their land?

  • Most people dont realise that farming is not a hobby for the faint hearted. Its more of a calling that demands hard work and sacrifice. One has to stay there in the farm over 95% of their time. What we presently have are people sort of farming by remote control and employing ”part time managers” to run farms on their behalf. To most present farmers they use their farms as braaing spots, status symbols and weekend getaways. They are not serious and thats the reason why we had these constant food shortages over the years and had to resort to imports.

    • Unonatsokupenga iwe

    • That is a lie and a myth. Most if those farmers were managers at firms like Dunlop, Natbrew,National Foods etc,which 95% did they spend at the farm. Is it not the farm manager(mostly a black farm manager) who ran the day to day affairs of the farm? Who laboured on those farms?

  • Sei vaiva nepekurima pahombe kukunda vatema sei driver wetractor yepafarm aiva munhu mutema kutishandisa

  • Chasing out the whites. Then you also run to the white’s country for children’s education? Why don’t you allow them back?

  • Vana vevhu vasiyei varime its better to share than kurima mahuswa nekutema miti then u go about ivhu redu hazvibadare zvekungoti ivhu redu muchiritambisa

  • Which compensation, wat for

  • nxaaa compensation my foot!!! ko pawakatiisa mumakomo ivo vachitora mapurazi ane munyepfu dd they pay us ?? ngawatibvire kumhepo -Bob plz chase away ALL of thm -kutinyaudza

  • varikurota zvsvo kuvhumuka chaiko !!

  • Regai vauye monhuwa nhamo unoda kupuwa pakuru pekurima unoparima neyi kana dhongi hauna bsa ndorokutevedza misangano yezanu mhata

  • their Land kkkkkkkkk

  • compensation fr wat. who will compensate the blacks they displaced

  • Ngavadzoke tamama isu

    • 991

      Vanozogara kwenyu – kwangu havazi kuzokugara.

      Gone are the days – dzavaiswero rambidza vanhu vatema kuvhima kana kupfuura nemumapurazi – no trespassing, waiwuraiwa.
      – kuramba kubata munhu mutema ruwoko kana vachimumhoresa
      – munhu anemhuri achinzi boy nekamwana kadiki , naah , kwete.

      Kana nesu tinogona kurima kuvadarika nekure kure , we don’t want a cheap farm labor economy , zvakafuura , vekumarawi ngavachidzokera havo.

      Mu zimbo wega wega anofanira kutambira at least $1500pm whatever the job. Zvekupa vanhu mari yakadaro pagore ivo vachiyenda kuhorodhi ku Melbourne nevana vavo vakazadza ma miriyoni mumatura ngavanozviitira ku Britain.

      Zvese zvichachinja vanhu vakatora mapurazi vasingawakwanise vachawaruza – market forces will shape the system.

  • Pliz Nehanda Radio this statement is incorrect. Not their Land,the don’t have any land in Zimbabwe. It,s better to say who where taken out of the occupied Land. Thank you

  • So Admin u think we r going to say Mugabe was wrong for giving us land,u crazy,that land belong to black pple

    • YES THAT IT IS

    • Vangani vakapihwa land ,mazim kupusa ,mugabe akatora mapurazi akapa shamwri dzake,uye mabwidi mashoma aigara mutown achiteedza musangano we zanhu,isu takanga tine minda kare yakakura yatinotadza kurima,

    • Minda yakatorwa neZanu!

  • Ngavaende kumusha kwemadzitateguru avo. Chavanotsvaga Kuno ndinochishaya.

  • Its these kind of stories/headlines that will play straight into the hands of ZPF propaganda machine. By the time voting comes the rural and the resettled folks would have been primed enough to vote one way.

  • Land is every Zimbabwean’s birthright, dont get confused with politics,MDC or Zanu doesn’t change the fact tht the whites and Lobengula jilted our forefathers out of their land, if they want land then it mst be distributed equally regardless of skin colour

    • Whitemen will never accept equality, thy never did…..

  • i pissed if you say there land this person who writes this nehanda news paper must just be fired , this is the land for Zimbabwean children the shonas varozvi thats why ana mbuya nehanda fought for this land now you talk whites land and you call your radio nehanda you just have to change name and say mayb Rhodesia radio pissed by some biased Zimbabwean who only believe prosperity comes from whites rather God the owner of people

  • this radio must cease to be Nehanda you jeopardising the name of legendary fighters who fought for this land NONSENSE CHANGE THE NAME OF THIS RADIO YOU DONT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING

  • The most dangerous thing to give to man is HOPE

  • “their land” WTF

  • Wake up the land is ours whether we languish in poverty o whatever the land is ours our grandfathers where beaten n chased away tu infertile land n we dnt even regret the land move nyango bob tisisamude hedu bt pavhu nderedu let us waste it cz nderedu one way o the other we guna farm kare kare kwaingorimwa wani its just tt our economy is bad bt we say land is for us

  • They should go back and simply continue from where they left off vadzingwa nemadinga eZanu achida kufadza vanhu!!! Kumamisa vanhu nenzara kusvika vaakudya makudo nekuzadza mabhara nembeva!! Chivi hachieri hacho musi wacharimwa.

  • 991

    Britain provided $68Mn to compensate European farmers in 2001, the offer that was rejected by both sides – the farmers + zanu – saka achakwanisa $10Bn ndiyani ?

    What about the loss of income for the natives from 1890 to 2000-17 , who will compensate them ?.

  • Sadly; many Children of God seem not to realise that God owned magnificent Earth, including the tiny piece of God owned land which mankind decided to call Zimbabwe, is proudly owned by the Lord God of mankind; not by the nationhood of mankind.

  • Mambo

    HATIDI kuno kune vanhuwo!

