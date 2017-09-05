Ritual at alleged killer’s doorway: MaPecca’s family seeks alternative justice

By Pamela Shumba

The late Tawanda ‘MaPecca’ Moyo’s relatives on Sunday morning took his body to the business premises of the man who allegedly shot him which are in the city centre saying it was part of “rituals” to ensure justice prevails before proceeding to Lady Stanley cemetery for burial.

MaPecca (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts group was shot by businessman Oricious Moyo when he allegedly confronted him after he caught Oricious redhanded relaxing with his wife Jacqueline Chesigelenasos Moyo in a car at a house in Emganwini suburb on July 25.

The artiste was left with a bullet lodged in his spine following the shooting incident.

He was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and underwent an operation to remove the bullet but died last Tuesday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been transferred to after the operation.

MaPecca’s wife did not attend the burial.

Oricious alleges that he shot MaPecca in self-defence after he had tried to rob him.

MaPecca however said after suspecting that his wife was having an affair with the businessman, he decided to investigate and was shot when he caught the lovebirds together.

The businessman, a well known malayitsha who operates a fast food outlet in the city, is the employer of MaPecca’s wife. The Chronicle