‘Drink-driving’ musician Tererai Mugwadi in court over culpable homicide charge

By Lovemore Meya

Musician Tererai Mugwadi, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide after she was involved in an accident while drunk, reportedly boasted that she was prepared to compensate any death.

This came out yesterday in court when a State witness Nomatter Mahute was giving evidence. Mahute told the court that on June 23, at around 8.40pm he was on his way from the city centre when the accident occurred.

“I boarded a Toyota Hiace Truck which was being driven by Tichaona Takaeneya in company of four other people. On approaching a certain point along Seke Road near Tusilago Kitchens, I suddenly heard a noise of impact caused by the accused,” said Mahute.

“Our vehicle overturned, throwing out all the passengers. After the accident, I realised that the now deceased, Marvelous Seremani and my friend Lucky Taderera were lying in a pool of blood.

“Seremani was already dead and I approached the accused, who appeared drunk, for help. She told me to leave her insisting that if any of the people, who were injured dies, was going to pay them.”

Mugwadi (32) of Stapleford, Mount Hampden near Harare denied the culpable homicide charge when she appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso.

Mugwadi, who is represented by Mugwadi and Associates law firm told the court that she found herself in a state of emergency. “I deny everything alleged because I found myself in a state of emergency having been flashed and dazzled by the lights of an oncoming vehicle,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mrs Itai Chikono alleges that on the day, Mugwadi was driving a Toyota Rav 4 along Seke Road under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged that Mugwadi failed to control her vehicle, swerved and encroached onto oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota Hiace truck that led to the death of one person on the spot. The Herald